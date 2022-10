Kanye has faced a whirlwind of controversy this week ever since his YZYSZN 9 fashion show where he wore a t-shirt that said “White Lives Matter.” He has faced criticism from the fashion community, social media, and and regular news media as well. But it seems like Kanye might get what he wanted afterall, and thats freedom from Adidas.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO