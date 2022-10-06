ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester County, MA

spectrumnews1.com

Italian Heritage Parade takes over Shrewsbury Street Sunday afternoon

Worcester, Mass. - On Sunday, everyone on Shrewsbury Street was Italian, as a parade celebrated the heritage of Worcester's Italian population. The parade, which was formerly known as the Columbus Day parade, hadn't happened since October 2018. Organizers decided not to continue with the parade as it was. On Sunday,...
Project New Hope donates furniture to Worcester veteran

WORCESTER, Mass. - Bill Griffin, an 81-year old Navy veteran, had been in a nursing home for four years rehabbing after suffering a second stroke. He was recently placed into his own apartment, but didn't have much furniture. The VA contacted the nonprofit Project New Hope to see if they...
Travel Maven

This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the State

Massachusetts is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, Massachusetts was home to dozens of them.
MEDFIELD, MA
whdh.com

Salem girl in wheelchair receives custom costume, joins in annual parade

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Salem girl’s Halloween dream is coming true this year. Eleven-year-old Savannah Smith is participating in Salem’s annual Haunted Happenings Parade for the first time, and will be decked out in a costume custom-fitted to her wheelchair inspired by her favorite TV show, “The Voice.”
SALEM, MA
WCVB

House engulfed by flames on South Shore of Massachusetts

DUXBURY, Mass. — Massachusetts investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that engulfed a home in Duxbury. The Duxbury Fire Department received numerous 911 calls at about 7:10 p.m. Saturday regarding the house fire on Gurnet Road. Officials said a second alarm was quickly struck because...
DUXBURY, MA
nbcboston.com

The Opioid Crisis is Leaving Grandparents to Raise Their Grandchildren

A heartbreaking side effect of the opioid crisis is young kids growing up without their parents – either because they died of an overdose, or their dependency makes them no longer fit for child-rearing. When this happens, the child’s grandparents are often called upon to fill the void, even though it brings hardship – emotionally and financially.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Mass. family discusses tainted Camp Lejeune water, $6.7B settlement

There were too many dead babies, including her own. As far back as the 1960s, Sally J. McLaughlin was struck by the growing number of gravestones for stillborn babies where their own infant girl was buried at the Schofield Barracks Post Cemetery, a military graveyard in Hawaii. The bereft mother visited baby Michelle’s grave in 1967. The baby was born dead a year earlier from an in utero defect called anencephaly, preventing all or part of the brain from developing.
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
nbcboston.com

Double Shooting Reported in Worcester

Two people were injured in a shooting in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Friday night, according to police. Worcester police said they were called to the area of Austin and Oxford streets around 8:55 p.m. Friday for a report of a shooting. When they arrived and searched the area, they were told that two gunshot victims had arrived at a local hospital.
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Two dead following crash on I-93NB in Boston

BOSTON — The Massachusetts State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that killed two people and left another injured, Saturday. The crash happened on I-93 northbound in Boston, around 10 p.m., according to officials. State police say that an SUV, which is a ride-share vehicle, was rear-ended by a...
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

4 arrested after ‘large party’ in South Kingstown

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Four people were arrested after what police are calling “a large party with excessive noise” at a home Saturday evening in South Kingstown. Around 6:30 p.m., police arrived at 1602 Kingstown Road to find what they say were between 350-400 people at the home. An initial investigation by police showed […]
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Suicides in southeastern Massachusetts jails continues as Kianna Barrows murder suspect dead

Bristol isn’t the only county in Massachusetts with recent issues concerning inmate suicides. In June of this year, a Barnstable County grand jury returned indictments against 23-year-old Tyler Gibbs of Worcester for Murder; Assault & Battery with a Firearm; Carrying a Firearm without a license; Receiving stolen property under $1200; Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (x2); and Aggravated Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Kianna Barrows of North Falmouth on May 10, 2022.
FALMOUTH, MA
WCVB

13 displaced after fire damages Worcester triple-decker

WORCESTER, Mass. — The American Red Cross was assisting 13 residents who were displaced after fire ripped through a Worcester, Massachusetts, triple-decker Friday night. The two-alarm blaze inside the multi-story home at 183 Austin Street started just before 7 p.m. Friday. "I saw smoke coming out of the first...
WORCESTER, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham High Principal Taking Extended Leave

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High Principal Carolyn Banach taking extended leave as of October 11, she announced this afternoon, October 6. Amy “Gerade will serve as Interim Principal in my absence and will take responsibility for the day to day operations of the building with the support of the administrative team,” said Banach.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
valleypatriot.com

KANE’S CORNER ~ Lowell Housing Authority Registered Nurse Paula Gouveia

The Adventure of Valley Patriot Mascot, Kane – Sept, 2022. Promoting Health, Wellness, and Financial Stability for Residents. Paula Gouveia an admired and long-term resident of Lowell, serves as the registered public health and wellness nurse employed by the Lowell Housing Authority. Paula explained to Kane that this career was the perfect opportunity to serve her fellow community members and give back to the community she loves. Hired in November, Paula hit the ground running in coordination with the Lowell Health Alliance to determine the top wellness challenges experienced by her residents in affordable and public housing. Paula explained to Kane this information was compiled through a federal wellness survey.
LOWELL, MA

