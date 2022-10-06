ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Letitia Wright shows off her incredible figure in a black leather mini dress as she attends the Aisha premiere during the London Film Festival

By Codie Bullen For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Letitia Wright looked sensational as she attended the Aisha premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival on Thursday.

The actress, 28, showed off her incredible figure in a black leather mini dress as she posed up a storm on the red carpet.

She completed the look with a pair of heeled patent boots at the star-studded event held at The Mayfair Hotel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a6N9N_0iOz4LmM00
Gorgeous: Letitia Wright looked sensational as she attended the Aisha premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival on Thursday

Letitia sported a glam makeup look which consisted of a smokey-eye and a swipe of nude lipstick.

She slicked her brunette locks back into a high ponytail which was styled in tight curls.

The film, which is about one women’s journey to seek asylum in Ireland, was written and directed by Frank Berry.

The director cut a dapper figure in a black blazer, polo top and trousers as he had his picture taken with Letitia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iVuHT_0iOz4LmM00
Stunning: The actress, 28, showed off her incredible figure in a black leather mini dress as she posed up a storm on the red carpet
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G111i_0iOz4LmM00
Beauty: Letitia sported a glam makeup look which consisted of a smokey-eye and a swipe of nude lipstick
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QNiby_0iOz4LmM00
Pals: The film, which is about one women’s journey to seek asylum in Ireland, was written and directed by Frank Berry (pictured right)

The lead role is played by Black Panther star Letitia and she’s joined by The Crown's Josh O’Connor.

The film follows the story of a young lonely Nigerian woman Aisha, played by Letitia, seeking asylum in Ireland.

She finds an ally in Conor, played by Josh, an employee at her residence home, a local young man with a troubled past of his own.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ewA0U_0iOz4LmM00
New film: The lead role is played by Black Panther star Letitia and she’s joined by The Crown's Josh O’Connor

Together they struggle to maintain their tender friendship in the face of Aisha’s increasingly dire predicament and her rapidly diminishing options.

Actress Letitia also recently appeared in the trailer for the new Black Panther film, Wakanda Forever.

Filming on the project, scheduled to be release on November 11, began in June of last year and continued until its crew wrapped this past March.

The original Black Panther debuted in February 2018 and was an immediate box office smash hit.

Aisha will be available in cinemas and on Sky Cinema on 17 November.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JjEVU_0iOz4LmM00
Plot: The film follows the story of a young lonely Nigerian woman Aisha, played by Letitia, seeking asylum in Ireland

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin attend the Is That Black Enough For You?!? premiere at NY Film Festival

Ashley Graham and her husband Justin Ervin were snapped Sunday at the New York Film Festival premiere of the new documentary Is That Black Enough For You?!?. The Lincoln, Nebraska native, 34, was stylish in an oversize black button-down shirt over shorts and brown sandal heels as she wore her wavy brown locks down at the event in support of her spouse, who worked on the camera crew of the doc, which will stream on Netflix.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Prince Harry's tell-all memoir will 'never see the light of day' because if it is published there will be 'no way back' for him into royal life, claims former Tatler and Vanity Fair editor

There will be 'no way back' for Prince Harry if he publishes his tell-all memoir, the former editor of Tatler and Vanity Fair has warned. Royal biographer Tina Brown, author of The Diana Chronicles and The Palace Papers, does not think the contentious biography will ever 'see the light of day', according to the Telegraph.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aisha
Person
Letitia Wright
Daily Mail

Aristocrat Lady Amanda Feilding who once drilled a hole in her own head sues art dealer over the £1m sale of French 'masterpiece' from her family collection which was later resold for around £6m more

An aristocratic couple are embroiled in a High Court claim against an art dealer over the £1 million sale of a French 'masterpiece' from their family collection which was later resold for millions more. Trustees of the Wemyss Heirlooms Trust are bringing a claim for millions of pounds in...
ARTS
Daily Mail

Kim Kardashian wears catsuit and heels while on mom duty at football with son Saint... as Kanye West gets embroiled in another controversy with shock anti-Semitic outburst

Kim Kardashian made a show-stopping appearance as she stylishly attended the Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys football game at SoFi Stadium after her ex Kanyue West was embroiled in another controversy with shock anti-Semitic outburst which left him suspended on both Twitter and Instagram. The reality star, 41, was...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#London Film Festival#Black Leather#Film Star#Crown#Nigerian#Continu
Daily Mail

'I'm crying my eyes out!' Gogglebox fans left in tears as they watch emotional scene in which a mother gives birth to an unresponsive baby

Friday night's Gogglebox took an emotional turn as viewers were left in tears as they watched a mother give birth to an unresponsive baby. The Gogglebox stars were watching a segment from Emma Willis: Delivering Babies, which showed couple Ololade and Adekunle excitedly preparing to welcome their third child via a planned cesarean birth.
TV & VIDEOS
BET

Hip Hop Awards 2022: GloRilla Makes Her Show Debut With 3 Outfit Changes!

The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards, hosted by Fat Joe, aired on Tuesday night, and Actor Tyrese Gibson presented the first award of the evening to Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist GloRilla. The Memphis rapper's smash single F.N.F. (Let's Go), produced by HitKidd, scaled the charts after its April release...
HIP HOP
Daily Mail

Dame Mary Berry, 87, reveals she has chosen hymns for her funeral and reserved a grave plot with her husband, 90, as former Bake Off star admits: 'It may be morbid... but I'm not really too bothered because I won't be here'

It's not a task many of us would relish tackling. But Dame Mary Berry revealed yesterday that she had chosen the hymns she hoped would be played at her funeral – and had already reserved the site of her grave. The former Bake Off star said: 'It's a bit...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wmagazine.com

Gabrielle Union Shines in a Dress From One of NYC’s Artiest Young Designers

Before launching her fashion label Puppets and Puppets in 2018, designer Carly Mark had already established herself as a noted visual artist. At first, her designs seemed like an extension of that career, offering up items that split the difference between fashion and conceptual art. But steadily and surely, over the past few years, Puppets and Puppets has emerged as one of the most exciting young brands to watch on the New York Fashion Week calendar. On cue, the label’s appeal to the celebrity set has grown, too—take Gabrielle Union’s word for it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

He put a ring on it! Former Bachelor star Dave Billsborrow proposes to his girlfriend of seven years Cortnee Spessot - and his ex Sam Frost is the first person to congratulate him

He's been in a relationship with his girlfriend Cortnee Spessot for seven years. And The Bachelor's Dave Billsborrow has finally dropped down on one knee and proposed to the blonde beauty. Dave, who first rose to fame as a potential suitor on Sam Frost's season of The Bachelorette, announced the...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

The Crown is slammed for depicting Princess Diana's infamous BBC Panorama interview with disgraced journalist Martin Bashir in upcoming Netflix series - despite Prince William's plea that it never be aired again

The producers of The Crown have been condemned for depicting Princess Diana’s explosive Panorama interview against the wishes of Prince William. Critics are furious that Netflix will recreate excerpts of Diana’s 1995 encounter with journalist Martin Bashir for its fifth series. They say it marks a new low...
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Businesswoman fuming after exclusive members' club in central London 'moved her to corner by the kitchen' because her £195 leather 'trainers' broke the dress code

A businesswoman was told to switch tables at an exclusive members’ club as her £195 black leather Russell & Bromley ‘trainers’ broke the dress code. Lisa Gordon, chairman of Cenkos Securities, pledged never to return to the City of London Club after staff asked her to move because of her ‘flatforms’, which have a white sole and no laces.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

643K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy