ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Zola star Taylour Paige is married! The actress ties the knot with fashion designer Rivington Starchild on her 32nd birthday... two weeks after they got engaged

By Alesia Stanford For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Taylour Paige has gotten married after a two week engagement.

The Zola actress tied the knot with fashion designer Rivington Starchild in front of friends and family. It also happened to be the beauty's 32nd birthday.

Snaps of the big day were shared on social media by their friend and the bride's Hit The Floor co-star, Logan Browning, 33.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IIZjj_0iOyvn5b00
Celebrate: Taylour Paige had two things to celebrate Wednesday - her 32nd birthday and her marriage to fashion designer Rivington Starchild

The Zola star was luminous in a white mermaid wedding dress with a large cowl that doubled as a veil.

Her dark logs were styled in a braided updo and she kept her jewelry simple wearing diamond earrings, a necklace and of course her gorgeous Tiffany engagement ring.

The bouquet included yellow and white flowers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w2pJJ_0iOyvn5b00
Luminous: The Zola star was luminous in a white mermaid wedding dress with a large cowl that doubled as a veil
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GQpjQ_0iOyvn5b00
Dashing: The groom looked dashing in a classic black tuxedo with a bow tie and yellow boutonniere. The designer placed a black hat on his head for the ceremony

The groom looked dashing in a classic black tuxedo with a bow tie and yellow boutonniere.

The designer placed a black hat on his head for the ceremony.

After saying 'I do,' the couple entertained their family and friends, including Taylour's Zola co-star Riley Keough, actress Andrea Ellsworth, artists Sophie Jeanne and Awol Erizku, as well as influencer Melissa Molinaro, at a fun outdoor reception.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JKOFg_0iOyvn5b00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eBydd_0iOyvn5b00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12nRfA_0iOyvn5b00
Friends: Actress Andrea Ellsworth and artist Awol Erizku were on hand to help their friends celebrate the big day
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XnQ50_0iOyvn5b00

Guests were treated to a buffet that allowed them to make their own tacos or bowls.

As they zoomed off to their honeymoon, the jubilant couple shared a video on Rivington's Instagram stories rocking to Let's Get Married by Jagged Edge with Taylour changing the lyrics 'Do you think about us finishin' somethin' we started so long ago' to 'we started three months ago.'

While the whirlwind romance was cemented on Wednesday, Taylour surprised her friends and fans when she shared news of their betrothal only two weeks ago on social media writing, 'Out of nowhere!! You appeared and showed me that the way that I love, was always the way because it’s your way too.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JtmaI_0iOyvn5b00
Singing: As the left for their honeymoon, the couple rocked to Let's Get Married by Jagged Edge with Taylour changing the lyrics 'Do you think about us finishin' somethin' we started so long ago' to 'we started three months ago'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rQ9zF_0iOyvn5b00
Engagement: Taylour announced their engagement two weeks ago with a heartfelt post on Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

43-Year-Old Katie Holmes Shows Off Her Stretch Marks In Sultry Photoshoot

Katie Holmes is a familiar face on TV for several years on Dawson’s Creek, and on social media she’s still showing off her looks – stretch marks and all – with pride in some new modeling photos. Holmes, 43, is a star of the television and big screen and has been in several acclaimed projects since her breakthrough role, including Thank You for Smoking and Coda.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Olivia Wilde Wears Fitted Leggings After Packing On PDA With Harry Styles: Photos

Olivia Wilde looked fit and refreshed as she stepped in in West Hollywood following a serious PDA session with boyfriend Harry Styles! The gorgeous Don’t Worry Darling director, 38, was seen on Thursday, September 29 rocking fitted leggings and a black tank top in black, with a small white towel around her neck. Olivia accessorized with a couple of elastics around her wrist, black sneakers, and sunglasses as she made her way to the gym while carrying an iced coffee. The lovely brunette actress tellingly carried a Harry Styles Love On Tour water bottle as well, and accented the autumn vibe with a wine red shade of nail polish. Olivia was recently seen passionately kissing Harry, 28, in hot and heavy public photos taken in New York on September 22, and on a romantic dinner date, as well .
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Riley Keough
Person
Logan Browning
Person
Paige
Person
Taylour Paige
Person
Awol Erizku
Person
Melissa Molinaro
HollywoodLife

Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver Reunite 11 Years After Split For Son Patrick’s 29th Birthday

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver posed with their son Patrick for a cute family photo to celebrate his 29th birthday on Monday, September 19. The Terminator star and his ex-wife had huge smiles on as Patrick held up a dessert with a birthday message on it. Despite having split up back in 2011, Arnold, 75, and Maria, 66, both looked glad to celebrate their son’s special day.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Influencer#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Celebrities Gossip#Fashion Design
People

Rosie O'Donnell Says Daughter Told Her Growing Up with 'Lesbian Icon' Mom Wasn't Exactly 'Normal'

Rosie O'Donnell is sharing more of the back story about the moment when daughter Vivienne called her out for not exactly having a "normal" upbringing. Last month, the comedian, 60, shared a video on TikTok in response to her daughter Vivienne, 19, who told her TikTok followers that while the teenager is "incredibly thankful" for O'Donnell, "one thing she's not done is normal."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston & Ex Justin Theroux Reunite For NYC Dinner Date 4 Years After Split

Jennifer Aniston, 53, and Justin Theroux, 51, proved they’re still very friendly when they met up for a dinner at Laser Wolf in New York City on Sept. 30. The former couple, who were married from 2015 until 2018, were photographed sitting at a table in a restaurant with Howard Stern, his wife Beth, Jason Bateman, Jon Hamm and Jimmy Kimmel. The photo was shared on Reddit and made its way across social media, bringing on speculation that the two could be reigniting a spark.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Wears ‘D’ Necklace & Possibly Drops A Baby Name Hint: Photos

Rihanna has been causing quite a stir whenever she steps out recently, as there is so much buzz around the pop princess. With the news of her performing at the 2023 Super Bowl arriving a few weeks ago, the name of her 4-month old son she shares with A$AP Rocky still a mystery and, per usual, no word yet on new music, let’s just say fans are keeping an eye on Rihanna’s every move. And such was the case when the Fenty designer was spotted in LA on Saturday (October 8).
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Michelle Obama Rocks Baggy Jeans & Sneakers In 1st Photo Since White House Portrait Unveiled

Michelle Obama proved once again she is a style and fashion icon! The 58-year-old former First Lady was spotted rocking a chic ensemble in New York City on Saturday (September 10). Enjoying the last few days of summer weather, Michelle sported a simple white tee with high-waisted, baggy denim pants and a set of fierce black-and-white snakeskin sneakers, as seen in photos here. She topped off the enviable look with a pair of gold designer sunglasses and matching earrings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

643K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy