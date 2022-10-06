ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Inside the most lucrative contracts in MLB as Aaron Judge set to land monster deal after incredible season

By Anthony Wood
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qCUCo_0iOyvRcV00

AFTER breaking the American League record for home runs in a single-season, Aaron Judge is set for a monster contract.

New York Yankees center fielder Judge's new record of 62 caps of a remarkable season that came at the perfect time for the four-time All-Star whose contract runs out after this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cJV1n_0iOyvRcV00
Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season against the Texas Rangers Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BGItl_0iOyvRcV00
Trout is currently the league's highest earner Credit: Getty Images - Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lG87C_0iOyvRcV00
Betts is the league's third highest earner Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Currently, Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout is the league's highest earner with a contract worth $426.5 million over twelve years, per Spotrac.

The ten-time All-Star's contract is almost $60 million clear of the league's next highest earner, with Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts on a twelve-year $365 million deal.

New York Mets short stop Francisco Lindor rounds out the top three on a ten-year $341 million contract.

So where will Judge fall in this list?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q0hk1_0iOyvRcV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lvHc5_0iOyvRcV00

Well, according to USA Today, Judge rejected the Yankees' offer of $213.5 million over seven years earlier this year.

The report stated that Judge was looking for an offer closer to $360 million over ten years, which would put him just behind Trout's league-high deal.

In the end, the two agreed on a one-year deal worth $19 million to avoid arbitration, per Bleacher Report.

This made Judge the league's third highest-paid center fielder this season behind Trout on just over $37.1 million and the Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer on over $29.6 million.

After a historic season, it seems a matter of time until he's offered a contract closer to the figure he was looking for last offseason.

But whether or not that's with the Yankees remains to be seen.

However, Yankees team president Randy Levine was clear on the New York Post's 'The Show' podcast in early September that they want Judge back.

Levine said: "We think Aaron Judge is a all-time Yankee.

"We think he's a great player, beyond a great player. We think he's a great person. That's why we offered him the highest position player contract in the history of the Yankees.

"I admire him that he went out and took this upon his shoulders and we'll sit down with him and hopefully figure it out. I think there's no question we want him back and no question we value him."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b12N9_0iOyvRcV00
Judge's Yankees are now waiting to see who they will face in the Divisional Series Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hot 99.1

The NY Yankees Have One Major Concern According To Tim Kurkjian

It is the first day of the Major League Baseball postseason today. Finally, after that lengthy 162 game season, we have some high pressure playoff baseball. There are so many intriguing matchups which includes two of our biggest regional sports teams of interest, the New York Mets and the New York Yankees. The Mets host the Padres in a best of three National League Wildcard format which is brand new for the MLB. The Yankees have a first round bye and will host the winner of the Rays and Guardians AL Wildcard series.
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

Yankees’ Aaron Judge caps historic season with another award

You could see this coming from a mile away. MLB announced Thursday that New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is the American League Player of the Week. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. This was a no-brainer decision as Judge set a new AL record by hitting his...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Sports
The Associated Press

Musgrove pitches hometown Padres past Mets 6-0 and into NLDS

NEW YORK (AP) — With a magnificent performance on a memorable night in Padres history, Joe Musgrove brought this one home for San Diego and really stuck it to the New York Mets. The big right-hander brushed off chants of “Cheater!” after a bizarre spot check by umpires on the mound, pitching his hometown Padres into the next round of the playoffs Sunday with seven innings of one-hit ball in a 6-0 victory over the listless Mets. “You could see the resolve in his face and the demeanor he had,” San Diego manager Bob Melvin said. “He was on a mission today.” Trent Grisham hit an RBI single and made a terrific catch in center field that helped the Padres take the best-of-three National League wild-card series 2-1. Austin Nola and Juan Soto each had a two-run single.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Predicting New York Yankees Roster For ALDS

As the Yankees bide their time until the beginning of the American League Division Series, awaiting the winner of the Guardians-Rays Wild Card Series, manager Aaron Boone and New York's coaching staff have several roster decisions to make. Will the Yankees enter the ALDS with an even 13 position players...
BRONX, NY
Axios

Why Aaron Judge could have hit 81 home runs

The six highest single-season HR marks in MLB history came from players believed to be juicing. The seventh — Aaron Judge's 62 — came in spite of the ball itself being de-juiced. Why it matters: If the balls used this season behaved like the oft-juiced balls used over...
MLB
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
803K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy