Arsenal Emerges As Title Contender With Win Over Liverpool

Perhaps this Arsenal really is Manchester City’s most serious challenger for the Premier League title. It returned to the top of the table, a point clear of the champion, with a 3–2 win over Liverpool, but what felt significant was less the result or the performance than the fortitude it showed to keep going in a game in which it twice let leads slip.
Air France, Airbus trial to open over 2009 Rio-Paris crash

Air France and Airbus will go on trial Monday on charges of involuntary manslaughter over the fatal 2009 crash of a jet heading to Paris from Brazil, killing all 228 people aboard. Air France and Airbus were charged as the inquiry progressed, with experts determining the crash resulted from mistakes made by pilots disorientated by so-called Pitot speed-monitoring tubes that had frozen over in thick cloud.
North Korea fires two ballistic missiles, South Korea and Japan say

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles from the Munchon area of Kangwon Province to the waters off the peninsula's eastern coast, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff told reporters on Sunday. The missiles were launched between 1:47 a.m. and 1:53 a.m. local time Sunday, according to Japan's State Minister...
