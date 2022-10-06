ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daniel Jones (ankle) good to go for Giants on Sunday

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (ankle) will play in Sunday's Week 5 game against the Green Bay Packers in London. Jones was able to practice all week and he will be under center for the Giants across the pond. Tyrod Taylor will not be available due to a concussion, so Davis Webb will be called upon if Jones suffers a setback with his ankle. Jones only attempted 13 passes in Week 4 and he completed eight of them for 71 scoreless, interception-free yards. He also added 68 yards and a pair of scores with his legs.
Kadarius Toney
Belichick has high praise for Zappe after Week 5 win

Bill Belichick likes what he has seen from Bailey Zappe through the rookie quarterback's first two NFL games. After nearly leading the New England Patriots to a win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 4, Zappe impressed in Sunday's 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions. He completed 17 of 21 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown in his first NFL start.
Robert Griffin III and LeSean McCoy get into bizarre Twitter argument

Russell Wilson’s slow start to the season is sparking a lot of debate and arguments, including one between former players. Former quarterback and current ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III shared an image of Broncos running back Melvin Gordon staring at Wilson during Thursday’s game against Indianapolis, inviting users to contribute a caption.
#American Football#The New York Giants#The Green Bay Packers
Giants vs. Packers 2022, Week 5: First-half live updates

The New York Giants and Green Bay Packers kick off Sunday’s NFL Week 5 slate of games with a 9:30 a.m ET start at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Both teams are 3-1, but the Giants are an +295 on the moneyline, per DraftKings Sportsbook. Giants-Packers StoryStream for all...
GREEN BAY, WI
Kadarius Toney (double-hammy) not joining Giants in London

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney is dealing with injuries to both of his hamstrings, per head coach Brian Daboll. Toney was already dealing with an injury to one hamstring and he apparently injured the other one as well, so he will not join the Giants in London on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) and Kenny Golladay (knee) have also been ruled out, so look for Richie James and David Sills to start in two-wide sets. Saquon Barkley should continue to be a primary target as well.
Fans are going to love the Bills’ newest signing

The Buffalo Bills are decimated with injuries and needed to make a move immediately. That’s exactly what they did less than 24 hours before their matchup against the Steelers. The Bills announced the signing of fan-favorite Isaiah Hodgins to the active roster. Additionally, they signed DB Ja’Marcus Ingram.
Steelers, Browns, Rams headline Cowherd's Week 5 'Blazin' 5'

Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season continues on Sunday, which means it's time for Colin Cowherd to reveal his "Blazin' 5" picks. Cowherd shared which teams are best positioned to win against the spread on Friday's edition of "The Herd." Here are Cowherd's predictions, along with odds and win...
CLEVELAND, OH
Green Bay Packers
Colts owner Jim Irsay likens 'ugly win' to Raquel Welch

The Indianapolis Colts improved to 2-2-1 on the 2022 NFL season via Thursday's 12-9 overtime win at the Denver Broncos in a game that featured so little quality that some home fans headed to the exits before the extra period kicked off because they'd already seen enough. While Denver's ABC...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
atozsports.com

Bills place veteran on IR, rule out multiple starters ahead of Steelers matchup

The Buffalo Bills’ injury-plagued season continues into Week 5 with the team gearing up for an AFC matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bills received more bad news on Friday as head coach Sean McDermott announced that TE Dawson Knox, S Jordan Poyer, CB Christian Benford, WR Jake Kumerow, and WR Jamison Crowder will all miss Sunday’s contest.
PREDICTION: New England Patriots redemption tour begins now!

It’s no secret that the New England Patriots have gotten off to a rough start to the season. However, the last two times the Patriots started off 1-3, they made the playoffs (2021) and won the Super Bowl (2001), according to CBS Sports. There a numerous reasons why the...
