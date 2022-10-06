New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney is dealing with injuries to both of his hamstrings, per head coach Brian Daboll. Toney was already dealing with an injury to one hamstring and he apparently injured the other one as well, so he will not join the Giants in London on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) and Kenny Golladay (knee) have also been ruled out, so look for Richie James and David Sills to start in two-wide sets. Saquon Barkley should continue to be a primary target as well.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO