Viral Video of Philly Pregnancy Nurse and Mother Goes Viral and Opens Discussion about Maternal Health CrisisTeressa P.Norristown, PA
The Trauma Survivors Foundation Black Tie & Sneakers BallMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Mother Claims She Sold Her Son For Drugs; He Is Still MissingJeffery MacPhiladelphia, PA
Bake N Bacon to take over Devil's Den in South PhillyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Mets eliminated from postseason after 6-0 loss to Padres in Game 3 of Wild Card series
Joe Musgrove brushed off chants of " Cheater!" after a bizarre spot check by umpires on the mound, pitching his hometown San Diego Padres into the next round of the playoffs Sunday night with seven innings of one-hit ball in a 6-0 victory over the New York Mets.
Clayton News Daily
Dodgers’ Mookie Betts Gets Perfect 300 Game in Bowling
View the original article to see embedded media. With MLB’s wild-card round in full swing over the weekend, the top two seeds in each league had the benefit of a stress-free couple of days before the division series begins on Tuesday. For Dodgers star Mookie Betts, that meant one thing: it’s time to go bowling.
Mets Left to Accept Another Fruitless Season
A season that so recently seemed it could be special ended in familiar fashion for the Mets, who will likely look a lot different next year.
Clayton News Daily
Joe Musgrove silences Mets, Padres advance to NLDS
NEW YORK -- Joe Musgrove tossed seven innings of scoreless, one-hit ball and retired six of the final seven batters he faced after being checked for illegal substances Sunday night as the visiting San Diego Padres beat the New York Mets 6-0 in the decisive third game of their National League wild-card series.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clayton News Daily
Yankees’ Brian Cashman Comments on Aaron Judge’s Free Agency
Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge was already going to be highly sought after this offseason as the All-Star was unable to reach an agreement on a contract extension with the club in spring training. The impending price for Judge has only escalated after a historic season in which he hit 62...
Clayton News Daily
Cardinals’ Justin Pugh Defends Kicker Who Missed Tying Field Goal
The Cardinals fell to the Eagles 20–17 on Sunday afternoon in Arizona after kicker Matt Ammendola missed a 43-yard field goal with 23 seconds to play that would have likely sent the game to overtime. The Eagles, who entered the game undefeated, jumped on Arizona early for a 14–0...
Clayton News Daily
NYCFC preparing for playoffs, Atlanta United for 2023
NYCFC (15-11-7, 52 points) hold a three-game winning streak and would nail down third place in the East with a victory. Atlanta (10-13-10, 40 points) was eliminated from postseason contention last weekend. There's still an eye on what's to come for NYCFC with a spot in the playoffs already assured.
Clayton News Daily
Tom Brady, Buccaneers Snap Falcons Win Streak
The Atlanta Falcons are back in the loss column following a 21-15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday afternoon at Raymond James Stadium. The Falcons' offense struggled mightily in the first half, failing to put any points on the board. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers put up three scores and led 13-0 going into halftime.
RELATED PEOPLE
Clayton News Daily
Saints WR Chris Olave Ruled Out With Concussion vs. Seahawks
Saints rookie wide receiver Chris Olave was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Seahawks early in the third quarter with a concussion, the team announced. Olave appeared shaken up after he was tackled in the end zone by Seattle defensive back Coby Bryant on a pass attempt from New Orleans quarterback Andy Dalton. Bryant flung Olave to the ground while trying to break up the pass and the Saints wideout hit his head on the turf.
Clayton News Daily
Giants’ Daboll Won’t Rule Out Signing Odell Beckham Jr.
View the original article to see embedded media. Rumors about a possible New York reunion have run wild since free agent Odell Beckham Jr. was seen at the Giants facility this week. Though the 29-year-old was reportedly only present to check in on his good friend Sterling Shepard, fans have begun to wonder if he’s considering a return to the franchise that he started his career with.
