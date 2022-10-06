Read full article on original website
Punter Carter Schwartz Commits to Kentucky
Kentucky has added a highly-valued punter to its 2023 recruiting class. Coming out of Trinity High School in Louisville, Carter Schwartz has announced his commitment to stay in-state and play for the Wildcats: Standing 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, Schwartz received a preferred walk-on ...
DJ Wagner Signs NIL Endorsement Deal with Nike
DJ Wagner has moved closer to committing to the University of Kentucky. Nick Depaula of ESPN is reporting Nike has signed five players to NIL deals, including Bronny James and DJ Wagner. It’s becoming more clear Wagner intends to play for Kentucky in 2023. Kentucky is currently in the middle of an eight-year contract with Nike, worth $30.6 million dollars, expiring in 2025. The University of Louisville is presently under contract with Adidas, having signed a 10-year extension in 2017 for $160 million dollars. No contractual agreement requires a player who signs a NIL to play for a school that represents its line of apparel, but it is unusual for a 5-star player to then commit to a school that represents another brand.
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Shane Beamer said after South Carolina upset Kentucky
Shane Beamer and South Carolina went into Lexington, Kentucky, and took down the No. 13 Wildcats 24-14. Yes, Cats quarterback Will Levis was out due to an injury, but it was still a nice win for the Gamecocks. The Gamecocks came alive in the second half, too, outscoring the Cats...
aseaofblue.com
Players and coaches recap South Carolina, plus postgame notes
Saturday night in Lexington, the Kentucky Wildcats fell to South Carolina, 24-14. After the game, myself and other media members caught up with some of the players and coaches. After hardly any generated offense, tons of penalties, and redshirt freshman quarterback in under center, we started by talking with offensive...
WATCH: Beamer Gets Last Laugh On Mark Stoops
Mark Stoops took a shot at Shane Beamer back at SEC Media Days, and the Gamecocks head man showed that he didn't forget the verbal jab.
cohaitungchi.com
Date ideas Lexington KY: 50+ Romantic Things to do for Couples
You are reading: Fun things to do in lexington ky for couples | Date ideas Lexington KY: 50+ Romantic Things to do for Couples. We have you covered! No more boring indoor date nights with these epic date night ideas in Lexington. If you are looking for the most romantic...
eriereader.com
Global Summit Tips Off with Coach John Calipari
Tuesday, Oct. 11 // 7:30 P.M. The Future of Collegiate Sports with John Calipari and L. Jon Wertheim. Global Summit XIV tips off with an appearance from Basketball Hall of Famer and three-time Naismith College Coach of the Year John Calipari, who has helmed the University of Kentucky men's program since 2009, winning an NCAA championship in 2012. Joining him will be Sports Illustrated Executive Editor L. Jon Wertheim to discuss the status of college sports in the era of NIL — Name, Image, and Likeness. What does the future look like for student athletes, college coaches, and universities? Watch them air it all out on the court (but really in the auditorium) at Cathedral Preparatory School. Tickets are available by registering through the Jefferson Educational Society.
WTVQ
East Jessamine High School student passes away
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Nicholasville community is mourning the death of a high schooler. East Jessamine High School shared condolences on social media over the weekend for Jacoby Pittman, a football player at the school. Pittman died on Friday and a high school football game scheduled for that...
These Kentucky Restaurants Featured on Food Network Have Since Closed
Thanks to Food Network and ANY network featuring series that spotlight American restaurants, we've all been privy to unique eateries on which television has shone its bright lights over the past decade-plus. And from that, fans have been able to plan "foodie tours" on the strength of it. Immediately, I...
fox56news.com
How long until we change the clocks in Lexington?
AUSTIN (KXAN) — As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we “fall back” and get that extra hour of sleep. Nov. 6 is the magical date when daylight saving time ends, so this past Sunday marked four weeks away and counting down. The yearly occurrence acts as a time shift when we set our clocks one hour earlier as we head into standard time.
bccolonels.com
Gear Up Bourbon County
At Bourbon County High School, September 26th-30th consisted of five events for National Gear Up Week. The purpose of ‘Gear Up Kentucky’ is to allow students to be prepared for college success. On Monday, September 26th, 2022, ‘Question In A Box’ was Mondays’ event where seniors were able...
WCPO
Kentucky native goes viral after heckler throws beer at her during comedy set
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — When a heckler threw a beer at stand-up comedian Ariel Elias on stage, she finished it. Elias is originally from Lexington. When she was performing at Uncle Vinnie’s Comedy Club in New Jersey on Saturday, she was heckled about her political views during a Q&A. Once someone threw the beer, she knew she had to do something.
Wave 3
Ky. high school community mourns loss of student
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The East Jessamine High School community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Friday, the school said a student passed away. We’ve learned the student, Jacoby Pittman, was a football player. According to the Jessamine County coroner, Pittman was just 14. The...
WUKY
Go See Trees Fall Challenge returns to Lexington
Lexington’s Division of Environmental Services is issuing a challenge to residents: go see trees. WUKY's Alan Lytle has details. The Go See Trees Fall Challenge is a tree-centric scavenger hunt designed to highlight the importance of planting the right tree in the right place. This year’s challenge is focused on the big trees in small, neighborhood parks.
Kentucky man finds out he won $1 million after checking old Powerball tickets
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A Kentucky man still went to work the next day after discovering that a Powerball ticket he bought in August was a million-dollar winner. The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, said he discovered it after checking a stack of 40 old Powerball tickets dating back to June, according to a release from the Kentucky Lottery obtained by WDRB.
WKYT 27
Non-profit truck involved in rollover crash
SCOTT COUNTY. Ky. (WKYT) - Part of a highway in Scott County was closed after a rollover accident Saturday afternoon. Sections of I-75 South near mile marker 123 were closed because of the incident. The truck involved belonged to a non-profit organization, Jesus Feeds Kentucky. Founder Michael Young was in...
WLWT 5
Kentucky man claims $1 million Powerball lottery ticket
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A Kentucky man has claimed his $1 million winning Powerball ticket. The Lexington man, who wants to remain anonymous, came forward with the winning ticket. The ticket was sold at Crossroads IGA on Abagail Way in Lexington on Aug. 31. The ticket matched the first five...
wdrb.com
Winner of St. Jude Dream Home giveaway announced today on WDRB in the Morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- St. Jude Children's Research Hospital partnered with WDRB to give away the St. Jude Dream Home. Tickets sold out this year, raising $700,000 for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Proceeds support life-saving treatments for sick children all around the world, including kids in Louisville. It's...
WKYT 27
Bridge back open after fiery semi crash
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - A bridge near the Anderson-Woodford County line is back open after a fiery semi crash. The Versailles Police Department posted on Facebook that a semi caught fire on the Kentucky River Bridge on the Bluegrass Parkway, between Versailles and Lawrenceburg, early Tuesday morning. Fire officials aren’t...
fox56news.com
Malakai, 7, the boy blinded in Lexington drive-by shooting now a published author
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A young Lexington boy who was blinded by gunfire is now a published author. Malakai Roberts was just 5 years old when he was shot in the eye by a stray bullet while watching a movie inside his home back in 2020. Now he has written a new book called “Adventures with Malakai” with help from hip-hop artist Master P.
