Lexington, KY

Wildcats Today

Punter Carter Schwartz Commits to Kentucky

Kentucky has added a highly-valued punter to its 2023 recruiting class.  Coming out of Trinity High School in Louisville, Carter Schwartz has announced his commitment to stay in-state and play for the Wildcats:  Standing 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, Schwartz received a preferred walk-on ...
LEXINGTON, KY
FanSided

DJ Wagner Signs NIL Endorsement Deal with Nike

DJ Wagner has moved closer to committing to the University of Kentucky. Nick Depaula of ESPN is reporting Nike has signed five players to NIL deals, including Bronny James and DJ Wagner. It’s becoming more clear Wagner intends to play for Kentucky in 2023. Kentucky is currently in the middle of an eight-year contract with Nike, worth $30.6 million dollars, expiring in 2025. The University of Louisville is presently under contract with Adidas, having signed a 10-year extension in 2017 for $160 million dollars. No contractual agreement requires a player who signs a NIL to play for a school that represents its line of apparel, but it is unusual for a 5-star player to then commit to a school that represents another brand.
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Shane Beamer said after South Carolina upset Kentucky

Shane Beamer and South Carolina went into Lexington, Kentucky, and took down the No. 13 Wildcats 24-14. Yes, Cats quarterback Will Levis was out due to an injury, but it was still a nice win for the Gamecocks. The Gamecocks came alive in the second half, too, outscoring the Cats...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Players and coaches recap South Carolina, plus postgame notes

Saturday night in Lexington, the Kentucky Wildcats fell to South Carolina, 24-14. After the game, myself and other media members caught up with some of the players and coaches. After hardly any generated offense, tons of penalties, and redshirt freshman quarterback in under center, we started by talking with offensive...
LEXINGTON, KY
cohaitungchi.com

Date ideas Lexington KY: 50+ Romantic Things to do for Couples

You are reading: Fun things to do in lexington ky for couples | Date ideas Lexington KY: 50+ Romantic Things to do for Couples. We have you covered! No more boring indoor date nights with these epic date night ideas in Lexington. If you are looking for the most romantic...
LEXINGTON, KY
eriereader.com

Global Summit Tips Off with Coach John Calipari

Tuesday, Oct. 11 // 7:30 P.M. The Future of Collegiate Sports with John Calipari and L. Jon Wertheim. Global Summit XIV tips off with an appearance from Basketball Hall of Famer and three-time Naismith College Coach of the Year John Calipari, who has helmed the University of Kentucky men's program since 2009, winning an NCAA championship in 2012. Joining him will be Sports Illustrated Executive Editor L. Jon Wertheim to discuss the status of college sports in the era of NIL — Name, Image, and Likeness. What does the future look like for student athletes, college coaches, and universities? Watch them air it all out on the court (but really in the auditorium) at Cathedral Preparatory School. Tickets are available by registering through the Jefferson Educational Society.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

East Jessamine High School student passes away

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Nicholasville community is mourning the death of a high schooler. East Jessamine High School shared condolences on social media over the weekend for Jacoby Pittman, a football player at the school. Pittman died on Friday and a high school football game scheduled for that...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

How long until we change the clocks in Lexington?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we “fall back” and get that extra hour of sleep. Nov. 6 is the magical date when daylight saving time ends, so this past Sunday marked four weeks away and counting down. The yearly occurrence acts as a time shift when we set our clocks one hour earlier as we head into standard time.
LEXINGTON, KY
bccolonels.com

Gear Up Bourbon County

At Bourbon County High School, September 26th-30th consisted of five events for National Gear Up Week. The purpose of ‘Gear Up Kentucky’ is to allow students to be prepared for college success. On Monday, September 26th, 2022, ‘Question In A Box’ was Mondays’ event where seniors were able...
BOURBON COUNTY, KY
WCPO

Kentucky native goes viral after heckler throws beer at her during comedy set

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — When a heckler threw a beer at stand-up comedian Ariel Elias on stage, she finished it. Elias is originally from Lexington. When she was performing at Uncle Vinnie’s Comedy Club in New Jersey on Saturday, she was heckled about her political views during a Q&A. Once someone threw the beer, she knew she had to do something.
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

Ky. high school community mourns loss of student

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The East Jessamine High School community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Friday, the school said a student passed away. We’ve learned the student, Jacoby Pittman, was a football player. According to the Jessamine County coroner, Pittman was just 14. The...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
WUKY

Go See Trees Fall Challenge returns to Lexington

Lexington’s Division of Environmental Services is issuing a challenge to residents: go see trees. WUKY's Alan Lytle has details. The Go See Trees Fall Challenge is a tree-centric scavenger hunt designed to highlight the importance of planting the right tree in the right place. This year’s challenge is focused on the big trees in small, neighborhood parks.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Non-profit truck involved in rollover crash

SCOTT COUNTY. Ky. (WKYT) - Part of a highway in Scott County was closed after a rollover accident Saturday afternoon. Sections of I-75 South near mile marker 123 were closed because of the incident. The truck involved belonged to a non-profit organization, Jesus Feeds Kentucky. Founder Michael Young was in...
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Kentucky man claims $1 million Powerball lottery ticket

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A Kentucky man has claimed his $1 million winning Powerball ticket. The Lexington man, who wants to remain anonymous, came forward with the winning ticket. The ticket was sold at Crossroads IGA on Abagail Way in Lexington on Aug. 31. The ticket matched the first five...
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Winner of St. Jude Dream Home giveaway announced today on WDRB in the Morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- St. Jude Children's Research Hospital partnered with WDRB to give away the St. Jude Dream Home. Tickets sold out this year, raising $700,000 for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Proceeds support life-saving treatments for sick children all around the world, including kids in Louisville. It's...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Bridge back open after fiery semi crash

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - A bridge near the Anderson-Woodford County line is back open after a fiery semi crash. The Versailles Police Department posted on Facebook that a semi caught fire on the Kentucky River Bridge on the Bluegrass Parkway, between Versailles and Lawrenceburg, early Tuesday morning. Fire officials aren’t...
VERSAILLES, KY
fox56news.com

Malakai, 7, the boy blinded in Lexington drive-by shooting now a published author

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A young Lexington boy who was blinded by gunfire is now a published author. Malakai Roberts was just 5 years old when he was shot in the eye by a stray bullet while watching a movie inside his home back in 2020. Now he has written a new book called “Adventures with Malakai” with help from hip-hop artist Master P.
LEXINGTON, KY

