Time Out Global
Hatsu is a new Japanese restaurant that's hidden in a nondescript hotel near Newton
As it goes, Japanese food has humble origins. There’s nothing more satisfying than koshihikari short-grain rice and a comforting bowl of miso soup. But these days, there’s been a flurry of restaurants with a penchant for edible gold flakes, overly aburi-ed slabs of sashimi, and the ever-popular mentaiko mayo.
KHON2
vinlove.net
Vietnam has a “shocking dish” of Southeast Asian cuisine
The famous Russian travel magazine Vokrug Sveta has listed Vietnamese snake wine as one of the five “shocking” dishes and drinks of Southeast Asian cuisine. In its article, Vokrug Sveta, a famous Russian travel magazine, listed a list of “shocking dishes” in Southeast Asian cuisine. Even the article said that “these are dishes that not every man dares to taste”. With these dishes and drinks, Vietnam’s snake wine ranks first.
Cover2 Pop Quiz: Kamehameha-Hawaii takes on Disney
In this week's Cover2 Pop Quiz, players on Kamehameha-Hawaii ask which Disney character they would be.
vinlove.net
Hanoi fish noodle shop sells 400 bowls a day, used to be on American TV
Ca Van noodle shop is located on Quan Thanh street, selling more than 400 bowls a day, up to 700 bowls on peak days. In particular, this fish noodle shop was introduced on the American television channel CNN. In Hanoi it is not difficult to find a restaurant selling fish...
UV Cavalier Daily
Make your own delicious Chinese dumplings by hand
Dumpling night — an evening my friends and I decided to plan earlier this semester — will forever go down as one of the most memorable and enjoyable nights I’ve had here at the University. Though dumpling making can be long and tedious, it is a process that is meant to be shared with loved ones, and this fall I am hoping to have many more dumpling nights shared with my friends and family.
This delicious recipe for lo mai gai is from the kitchen of Lucas Sin
From the kitchen of Lucas Sin, this recipe for lo mai gai is delicious and well worth the effort. Lucas swears by using a rice cooker but if you don't have one, we found the perfect solution: an Instant Pot. To make sticky rice using an Instant Pot, place a steamer basket in the pot with 1 cup of water and rice. Cook the rice for 12 minutes, then let it release pressure naturally for 12 minutes. Remove the lid, put a clean towel between the lid and the pot, and let the rice sit for 15 minutes. — Food52.
