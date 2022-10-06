ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vietnam has a “shocking dish” of Southeast Asian cuisine

The famous Russian travel magazine Vokrug Sveta has listed Vietnamese snake wine as one of the five “shocking” dishes and drinks of Southeast Asian cuisine. In its article, Vokrug Sveta, a famous Russian travel magazine, listed a list of “shocking dishes” in Southeast Asian cuisine. Even the article said that “these are dishes that not every man dares to taste”. With these dishes and drinks, Vietnam’s snake wine ranks first.
UV Cavalier Daily

Make your own delicious Chinese dumplings by hand

Dumpling night — an evening my friends and I decided to plan earlier this semester — will forever go down as one of the most memorable and enjoyable nights I’ve had here at the University. Though dumpling making can be long and tedious, it is a process that is meant to be shared with loved ones, and this fall I am hoping to have many more dumpling nights shared with my friends and family.
Salon

This delicious recipe for lo mai gai is from the kitchen of Lucas Sin

From the kitchen of Lucas Sin, this recipe for lo mai gai is delicious and well worth the effort. Lucas swears by using a rice cooker but if you don't have one, we found the perfect solution: an Instant Pot. To make sticky rice using an Instant Pot, place a steamer basket in the pot with 1 cup of water and rice. Cook the rice for 12 minutes, then let it release pressure naturally for 12 minutes. Remove the lid, put a clean towel between the lid and the pot, and let the rice sit for 15 minutes. — Food52.
