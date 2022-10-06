Read full article on original website
Related
California to become first state to discontinue this common grocery store item
Grocery stores across California will have to make this small change by 2025.
Tyson Foods latest large business to flee Chicago, what sparked the exodus?
With Tyson leaving Chicago, the city has now lost several large and small businesses in what may be a symptom of its growing rates of crime, experts say.
SFGate
California homicide arrest; body exhumed in Arizona desert
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police have arrested a suspect in a Southern California homicide after sheriff’s deputies exhumed a body in the Arizona desert about 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of Las Vegas. Garrett Cole, 31, was arrested on Friday in California’s Riverside County and booked into jail...
SFGate
In California, where trees are king, one hardy pine has survived for 4,800 years
BISHOP, Calif. — Before the Egyptians built the pyramids, before Jesus Christ was born, before the Roman Empire formed or collapsed, the trees were here. Ten thousand feet up in the White Mountains of central California, in a harsh alpine desert where little else survives, groves of gnarled, majestic Great Basin bristlecone pines endure, some for nearly 5,000 years. Their multicolor trunks bend at gravity-defying angles, and their bare branches jut toward the sky, as if plucked from the imaginations of Tim Burton or J.K. Rowling.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SFGate
A Bay Area eccentric fights to save his Marin home
David Lee Hoffman knows the way he has chosen to live for nearly 50 years is unconventional, maybe even a little bit crazy and probably against the law. In 1973, after years of travel abroad to avoid being drafted and sent to Vietnam, Hoffman bought 2 acres of land in Marin County, California, a lush, leafy peninsula across the Golden Gate Bridge from San Francisco.
SFGate
Telemedicine was made easy during COVID-19. Not any more
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Telemedicine exploded in popularity after COVID-19 hit, but limits are returning for care delivered across state lines. That complicates follow-up treatments for some cancer patients. It also can affect other types of care, including mental health therapy and routine...
SFGate
California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning. The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and...
SFGate
'Dallas' Star Patrick Duffy Asking $14M for 383-Acre Ranch in Oregon
Patrick Duffy may be most famous for being part of the melodramatic fictional family who owned the Southfork Ranch in the TV series "Dallas." But in real life, the actor is the proud and peaceful owner of a bucolic retreat on the Rogue River just outside of Medford, OR. Now,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SFGate
'Nothing's left': Hurricane Ian leaves emotional toll behind
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — With her home gone and all her belongings trashed by Hurricane Ian, Alice Pujols wept as she picked through soggy clothes, toys and overturned furniture piled head-high outside a stranger’s house, looking to salvage something — anything — for her four children and herself.
Glacier grief: how funerals and rituals can help us mourn the loss of nature
From mountain top ceremonies to immersive art, people are finding new ways to express feelings of grief – and guilt
HUDSON | Gary Hart emerges for political perspective
Former Colorado Sen. Gary Hart emerged from his home on Troublesome Gulch the week before last to make an appearance at the Denver Press Club. The occasion was a signing for his latest book, “The American Republic Can Save American Democracy.” The author of a dozen previous tomes assessing the state of political affairs in our American republic, the senator’s insight reminded his audience of the missed possibilities during his failed pair of presidential campaigns. No longer the heartthrob of his early career, Hart shows the accumulated mileage of his 85 years in the arena, yet his acumen and wit...
SFGate
As suicides rise, US military seeks to address mental health
WASHINGTON (AP) — After finishing a tour in Afghanistan in 2013, Dionne Williamson felt emotionally numb. More warning signs appeared during several years of subsequent overseas postings. “It’s like I lost me somewhere,” said Williamson, a Navy lieutenant commander who experienced disorientation, depression, memory loss and chronic exhaustion. “I...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SFGate
Pandemic exodus left Bay Area with largest drop in household income in U.S.
The San Francisco Bay area has long been known as the home of Big Tech - and the extreme wealth the industry has created. But during the pandemic, as workers and companies relocated elsewhere, San Francisco experienced the largest drop in median household income among top U.S. metropolitan areas, according to data from the Census Bureau.
Comments / 0