SFGate

California homicide arrest; body exhumed in Arizona desert

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police have arrested a suspect in a Southern California homicide after sheriff’s deputies exhumed a body in the Arizona desert about 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of Las Vegas. Garrett Cole, 31, was arrested on Friday in California’s Riverside County and booked into jail...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
SFGate

In California, where trees are king, one hardy pine has survived for 4,800 years

BISHOP, Calif. — Before the Egyptians built the pyramids, before Jesus Christ was born, before the Roman Empire formed or collapsed, the trees were here. Ten thousand feet up in the White Mountains of central California, in a harsh alpine desert where little else survives, groves of gnarled, majestic Great Basin bristlecone pines endure, some for nearly 5,000 years. Their multicolor trunks bend at gravity-defying angles, and their bare branches jut toward the sky, as if plucked from the imaginations of Tim Burton or J.K. Rowling.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

A Bay Area eccentric fights to save his Marin home

David Lee Hoffman knows the way he has chosen to live for nearly 50 years is unconventional, maybe even a little bit crazy and probably against the law. In 1973, after years of travel abroad to avoid being drafted and sent to Vietnam, Hoffman bought 2 acres of land in Marin County, California, a lush, leafy peninsula across the Golden Gate Bridge from San Francisco.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Telemedicine was made easy during COVID-19. Not any more

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Telemedicine exploded in popularity after COVID-19 hit, but limits are returning for care delivered across state lines. That complicates follow-up treatments for some cancer patients. It also can affect other types of care, including mental health therapy and routine...
PUBLIC HEALTH
SFGate

California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning. The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

'Nothing's left': Hurricane Ian leaves emotional toll behind

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — With her home gone and all her belongings trashed by Hurricane Ian, Alice Pujols wept as she picked through soggy clothes, toys and overturned furniture piled head-high outside a stranger’s house, looking to salvage something — anything — for her four children and herself.
FLORIDA STATE
The Denver Gazette

HUDSON | Gary Hart emerges for political perspective

Former Colorado Sen. Gary Hart emerged from his home on Troublesome Gulch the week before last to make an appearance at the Denver Press Club. The occasion was a signing for his latest book, “The American Republic Can Save American Democracy.” The author of a dozen previous tomes assessing the state of political affairs in our American republic, the senator’s insight reminded his audience of the missed possibilities during his failed pair of presidential campaigns. No longer the heartthrob of his early career, Hart shows the accumulated mileage of his 85 years in the arena, yet his acumen and wit...
DENVER, CO
SFGate

As suicides rise, US military seeks to address mental health

WASHINGTON (AP) — After finishing a tour in Afghanistan in 2013, Dionne Williamson felt emotionally numb. More warning signs appeared during several years of subsequent overseas postings. “It’s like I lost me somewhere,” said Williamson, a Navy lieutenant commander who experienced disorientation, depression, memory loss and chronic exhaustion. “I...
MENTAL HEALTH
