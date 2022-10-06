Read full article on original website
Internet Reacts to Chilling Trailer for Doll Movie 'M3GAN'
The trailer for 'M3GAN,' an upcoming horror film about an android that develops a mind of its own, dropped earlier today, and it's already gone viral. Between its rare feature of a Taylor Swift song, comparisons to sentient dolls past, and bizarre, TikTok-style dance breaks, the memes really make themselves.
Daemon Targaryen Continues To Be The Best Part Of "House Of The Dragon," And Everyone And Their Mom Is Obsessed
Just another week where Daemon Targaryen proved to be the most unhinged (and most loved) character on the show.
