Poopsie’s Speeds Into Fall, Winter With Fun Events for Kids
Poopsie's in beautiful downtown Galena, IL has been a beacon of joy for the river-town and the entire Tri-States as a whole for years. It's a brightly colored shop filled with smiling faces. It'd be hard to be anything else, given they have an ostensibly endless assortment of books, toys, trinkets, playsets, gadgets, games, pop culture items, and so much more.
Slow down for the children: School Bus Safety Week promotes careful driving
With a coverage area of more than 240 square miles, West Holmes Local has one largest bus route systems in the state as students are brought into school and returned to rural townships and communities. And too many cars on the road are ignoring the safety laws, illegally passing buses or ignoring the red flashing lights when students are being picked up or dropped off. ...
