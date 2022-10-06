Read full article on original website
fox44news.com
Killeen Police investigate 16th murder of 2022
KILLEEN, Texas (Fox 44) — Killeen Police are actively investigating the murder of a 14-year-old boy. On Sunday, Killeen Police Officers responded to a call about a shooting victim in the 200 block of Evergreen Drive, around 6:10 A.M. Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a male suffering from...
Central Texas suspect arrested after joint efforts uncover meth trafficking ring
TEXAS, USA — A suspected meth trafficking ring was ousted thanks to a joint investigation between Bosque and Hill County, according to the Bosque County Sherrif's Facebook page. After finding out that a suspect lived in Hill County, Bosque police reached out to the police department, according to the...
KWTX
Update: Teen sought by police in Central Texas ‘no longer in Temple’
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Temple on Sunday said 15-year-old Abigail Kane, sought by police earlier in the day, is no longer in the city. “It has been determined that Abigail Kane is not in Temple,” police said in an updated social media post. Police did not clarify...
Killeen police investigating 16th homicide after teen fatally shot
Around 6:10 a.m. Sunday, police said they were dispatched to the 200 block of Evergreen Drive on reports of a shooting victim.
fox7austin.com
14-year-old boy fatally shot in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas - The Killeen Police Department is investigating after a teenager was fatally shot early Sunday morning. KPD says officers responded to a call around 6:10 a.m. Oct. 9 in the 200 block of Evergreen Drive. When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound.
Double-homicide suspect in San Antonio case apprehended in Waco
A double-homicide suspect in a Hollywood Park murder case was discovered in Waco. He was safely retrieved from the home after the suspect's mother & detectives negotiated his surrender.
Wrong-way driver results in fatal crash, victim identified: Killeen police
Around 6:50 a.m. this morning, officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of South Fort Hood Road on reports of a crash.
fox44news.com
Bicyclist busted over firearm, meth
LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (FOX 44) – A bicyclist is arrested after police find the subject in possession of a firearm and methamphetamines. Lacy Lakeview Police say officers stopped a bicyclist a few nights ago, during the early morning hours. While the officers were speaking with the person, officers noticed a rifle scope sticking out of the bicyclist’s jacket. Officers retrieved the pictured .22 caliber AR pistol and observed the serial number to have been filed down.
Texas DPS: Lampasas crash leaves one driver with serious injuries
LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas — Texas DPS Troopers were alerted of a major injury crash on Oct. 7 between two cars in Lampasas. Around 9:56 a.m., a 1994 Ford Ranger pick-up, operated by a 76-year-old man from Lampasas, TX, was traveling westbound on the shoulder of the roadway and was slowing down, according to a press release.
KWTX
Texas DPS investigating crash in Mcgregor
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash where a car flipped over in Mcgregor Friday morning. Troopers were called at around 7:30 a.m. Oct. 7 to the area of Dusty Lane and Farmview Parkway near the edge of the county line. In a...
brownwoodnews.com
Five Sentences Handed Out In 35th District Court
District Attorney, Micheal Murray says that two felony cases were recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court, Judge Mike Smith, presiding. John McBeth, pled guilty to the felony offenses Driving While Intoxicated and Intoxication Assault and was sentenced to ten(10) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division. Delia Perez,...
fox44news.com
Victim in fatal Heights shooting identified, suspect arrested
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The victim in the fatal Harker Heights shooting has been identified. Harker Heights Police have identified the victim as 35-year-old Allen Lee Jones, of Harker Heights. Officers were originally dispatched to the 900 block of Indian Trail at approximately 10:47 p.m. Wednesday...
Killeen police: Shooting victim dies after 40 days in hospital
Killeen police said this is the 15th homicide investigation this year.
KWTX
Man shot dead during fight in Harker Heights parking lot; alleged gunman in custody
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - A violent confrontation in the parking lot of a business late Wednesday night resulted in a deadly shooting and the arrest of Roger Lee Sanders Jr., 31, on a warrant charging murder for the killing of Allen Lee Jones, 35. Harker Heights Police Department Officers...
KWTX
Affidavit: Harker Heights kidnapper told girl he was going to adopt her and give her money
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Marco Gonzalez, 28, the man accused of kidnapping a 9-year-old girl walking home from school on Sept. 29, told the girl he was going to adopt her and give her money, an affidavit for arrest obtained by KWTX states. Police said the girl was rescued...
Temple police: 2 armed robbery suspects on the run, location unknown
Police said two suspects branished a handgun, took cash and then fled the scene.
Waco Fire: Struck gas line on Richter Drive
WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are previous segments on hazmat situations in Central Texas. The Waco Fire Department's hazmat team is on the scene of a struck natural gas line in the 2300 Block of Richter Drive. Waco Fire and the HazMat Team...
WacoTrib.com
What you missed this week in notable Waco crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Waco Tribune-Herald. (8) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
WacoTrib.com
Family, community remember McGregor shooting victims in funeral Mass
About 250 people attended the Friday funeral Mass for three of the five people slain in last week’s shootings in McGregor. Catholic priest Albert Ruiz conducted a funeral Friday for Monica Delgado and two of her children, teenagers Miguel and Natallie Avila, at The Exchange Event Center in McGregor. Toward the end of the service family members spoke.
