Coryell County, TX

fox44news.com

Killeen Police investigate 16th murder of 2022

KILLEEN, Texas (Fox 44) — Killeen Police are actively investigating the murder of a 14-year-old boy. On Sunday, Killeen Police Officers responded to a call about a shooting victim in the 200 block of Evergreen Drive, around 6:10 A.M. Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a male suffering from...
KILLEEN, TX
fox7austin.com

14-year-old boy fatally shot in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas - The Killeen Police Department is investigating after a teenager was fatally shot early Sunday morning. KPD says officers responded to a call around 6:10 a.m. Oct. 9 in the 200 block of Evergreen Drive. When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Bicyclist busted over firearm, meth

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (FOX 44) – A bicyclist is arrested after police find the subject in possession of a firearm and methamphetamines. Lacy Lakeview Police say officers stopped a bicyclist a few nights ago, during the early morning hours. While the officers were speaking with the person, officers noticed a rifle scope sticking out of the bicyclist’s jacket. Officers retrieved the pictured .22 caliber AR pistol and observed the serial number to have been filed down.
LACY LAKEVIEW, TX
KCEN

Texas DPS: Lampasas crash leaves one driver with serious injuries

LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas — Texas DPS Troopers were alerted of a major injury crash on Oct. 7 between two cars in Lampasas. Around 9:56 a.m., a 1994 Ford Ranger pick-up, operated by a 76-year-old man from Lampasas, TX, was traveling westbound on the shoulder of the roadway and was slowing down, according to a press release.
LAMPASAS, TX
KWTX

Texas DPS investigating crash in Mcgregor

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash where a car flipped over in Mcgregor Friday morning. Troopers were called at around 7:30 a.m. Oct. 7 to the area of Dusty Lane and Farmview Parkway near the edge of the county line. In a...
MCGREGOR, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Five Sentences Handed Out In 35th District Court

District Attorney, Micheal Murray says that two felony cases were recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court, Judge Mike Smith, presiding. John McBeth, pled guilty to the felony offenses Driving While Intoxicated and Intoxication Assault and was sentenced to ten(10) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division. Delia Perez,...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Victim in fatal Heights shooting identified, suspect arrested

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The victim in the fatal Harker Heights shooting has been identified. Harker Heights Police have identified the victim as 35-year-old Allen Lee Jones, of Harker Heights. Officers were originally dispatched to the 900 block of Indian Trail at approximately 10:47 p.m. Wednesday...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
KCEN

Waco Fire: Struck gas line on Richter Drive

WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are previous segments on hazmat situations in Central Texas. The Waco Fire Department's hazmat team is on the scene of a struck natural gas line in the 2300 Block of Richter Drive. Waco Fire and the HazMat Team...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Family, community remember McGregor shooting victims in funeral Mass

About 250 people attended the Friday funeral Mass for three of the five people slain in last week’s shootings in McGregor. Catholic priest Albert Ruiz conducted a funeral Friday for Monica Delgado and two of her children, teenagers Miguel and Natallie Avila, at The Exchange Event Center in McGregor. Toward the end of the service family members spoke.
MCGREGOR, TX

