There’s no doubt that hoodies are one of the most comfortable and practical pieces of clothing you can wear in the winter. They keep you warm without being too bulky, and they’re perfect for throwing on over a t-shirt when it’s chilly out. But what makes hoodies even better is that they come in a huge range of styles to suit any taste. Whether you prefer a classic wish you were here hoodie or something trendier, there’s definitely a hoodie out there for you. So next time the temperature drops, don’t reach for your coat – grab a hoodie instead!

APPAREL ・ 8 DAYS AGO