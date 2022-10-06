Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Ukrainian Label TTSWTRS Unveils “Fractale” Collection
Ukrainian label TTSWTRS continues to delve into the realm of the future with the release of its new collection. Aptly named “Fractale,” the label’s offering is a deep metaphorical dive into how nature rebuilds itself. The concept also nods to how each new build in a fractal is practically identical to what was built before and how it’s only stronger this time once lessons have been learned.
sneakernews.com
Shades Of Olive Ground This Nike Air Max 95
The Nike Air Max 95 isn’t in the midst of a milestone anniversary like some of its counterparts, but it’s formed an important part of the brand’s lineup of products over the last 10 months. Recently, the Sergio Lozano-designed silhouette emerged in a fall-appropriate ensemble laden with...
hypebeast.com
Teddy Santis and New Balance Present Second "MADE in the USA" Collection
Following the success of the first collection, New Balance is releasing a second “MADE in the USA” series with Aimé Leon Dore founder Teddy Santis as creative director. The upcoming series draws from outdoor influences to craft cozy wardrobe staples and footwear incorporating seasonal colors of “Rich Oak” and “Midnight Green.”
NHL
Kraken players get kids out on ice, Beniers goes for seal ride
Gourde, Eberle bring families to work where they skate, hang out. Well, that seals it: The Seattle Kraken had the cutest NHL practice of the weekend. The team shared some adorable photos of forwards Yanni Gourde and Jordan Eberle taking their kids around the ice seated on plastic seal riders designed for children learning to skate.
hypebeast.com
WHOLE Taps Tom of Finland For an Eight-Piece Graphic Collection
Sister label to Skim Milk, WHOLE is a brand that’s often kept within an IYKYK crowd — and now it continues its efforts with a new collaboration with Tom of Finland. Featuring in its own lookbook shot by Sean Doolan at the Tom of Finland house in Los Angeles, which was built in 1911, we find Demi Yo’ko and Robert Rexx wearing the new capsule that brings WHOLE’s love for graphics into the mix alongside iconic Tom of Finland artwork and iconography.
sneakernews.com
Nike Dresses Up The Dunk Low In Mink Fur And Flashy Jewels
Whenever the weather sinks below 70 degrees, the Nike catalog — much like the rest of us — brings out their best fits. The Dunk Low is, of course, following suit, adding various jewels and mink fur to its construction. While not the first time the brand has...
Best wool socks of 2022
Amanda ReedDitch your sad, hole-embedded socks and grab a pair that’s warm and moisture-wicking.
The Coziest Slippers With Arch Support That Reviewers Swear By
These cold-weather footwear accessories provide support for high arches and plantar fasciitis.
sneakernews.com
First Look At The Sole Fly x Air Jordan 13
Quietly enjoying its 25th anniversary, shipping and logistical issues have played a major role in the brand’s lackluster celebration of MJ’s 13th signature silhouette, but recently surfaced images at Sole Fly’s latest collaboration hints at the commemoration continuing on through 2023. Continuously experimenting with the blue-shaded tonal...
entrepreneursbreak.com
Hoodies are a great way to keep warm in winter
There’s no doubt that hoodies are one of the most comfortable and practical pieces of clothing you can wear in the winter. They keep you warm without being too bulky, and they’re perfect for throwing on over a t-shirt when it’s chilly out. But what makes hoodies even better is that they come in a huge range of styles to suit any taste. Whether you prefer a classic wish you were here hoodie or something trendier, there’s definitely a hoodie out there for you. So next time the temperature drops, don’t reach for your coat – grab a hoodie instead!
NHL
Romanov fined $5,000 for actions in Islanders game
NEW YORK - New York Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for charging New York Rangers forward Vincent Trocheck during NHL Preseason Game No. 104 in New York on Saturday, Oct. 8, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today.
NHL・
