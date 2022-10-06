ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Hong Kong Plans to Fly in 500,000 Tourists for Free

When it comes to lost tourist seasons, few places have been hit as hard as East Asian countries. Stricter government pandemic responses in the region made most leisure travel impossible for more than a year after tourists first started flocking back to Italy and Greece. Two years after imposing restrictions...
TRAVEL
getnews.info

Indian Visa For Japanese, New Zealand, Swiss and Norwegian Citizens

India is a great holiday destination. However, if you are a Japanese citizen, you will need an India Tourist eVisa to enter the country. The India Tourist eVisa is an electronic travel visa that allows visitors to enter the country. .India Online Visa, also known as Indian e-Visa, is available for Japanese passport holders planning a trip to India. Therefore, if a Japanese citizen is traveling for business, medical or tourism reasons, they are required to apply for an Indian Visa Electronic visa before arrival. Travelers can easily obtain a visa by filling out an online form that has fields to fill in passport information and personal information.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Travel#Canada#A Visa#Hong Kong#Greek#Romanian Citizens#Eta#Canadian
travelnoire.com

The Cost Of U.S. Tourist Visas Is Deterring International Travelers From Visiting

The cost of tourist visas in the United States is deterring some travelers from entering the country. Visiting the United States as a non-U.S. citizen can be difficult. International visitors have to get permission, in the form of a visa, to visit any destination in the country. Americans can travel to most countries visa-free. U.S. citizens often forget about the process travelers from other countries have to go through.
TRAVEL
Thrillist

Hong Kong Is Giving Away 500,000 Free Plane Tickets

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Hungary
BBC

Covid: Hong Kong to lure tourists with free air tickets

Hong Kong says it will give away 500,000 airline tickets, worth HK$2bn ($254.8m; £224.3m), as it tries to boost its Covid-hit tourism industry. The city rolled back several of its coronavirus rules in recent weeks. However, major airlines are struggling to get their flight schedules back to pre-pandemic levels.
WORLD
The Independent

US warns tourists to not visit several parts of India due to ‘crime and terrorism’

The US has advised its citizens not to travel to several parts of India and exercise “increased caution” in other parts of the country due to “crime and terrorism”.In its updated travel advisory published on 5 October, the US State Department, on a scale of one to four, put overall travel to India at level two or “exercise increased caution”.Level one is “exercise normal precautions” while levels three and four are “reconsider travel” and “do not travel” respectively. The level four status has, however, been issued for at least 17 states and one Union territory across India.The country has...
PUBLIC SAFETY
travelnoire.com

Dream Job: Get Paid To Travel Australia And New Zealand

Need a break from the normal lifestyle of 9 to 5’s and hitting up local bars on the weekends? Want to know what it’s like to break free and just get paid to travel? If you’ve ever dreamed of living in a campervan while traveling through Australia and New Zealand, well here’s your chance! There’s one company out there ready to fund six months of one lucky person’s life and provide you with a campervan to travel the two countries.
WORLD
The Independent

Passenger gets private jet experience for £59 when only two other people turn up for Greece flight

A man was “shocked” to find himself one of only three passengers on a recent commercial flight to Greece.Jak Scott got an experience akin to a private jet, despite having paid just £59 for his Jet2 ticket from Edinburgh to Skiathos departing 30 September.A regular traveller, although he’d heard of the phenomenon before, he said this was “the first time” he’d experienced a near-empty plane.“I got served pretty much after the seat belt sign went off after take off,” he told Edinburgh Live.Mr Scott first realised it wasn’t going to be a normal flight when he turned up to...
LIFESTYLE
The Guardian

IMF chief warns world heading towards age of greater instability

The world faces growing recession risks and a “fundamental shift” away from relative stability to an age of breakdown in international relations and more frequent natural disasters, the head of the International Monetary Fund has warned. Kristalina Georgieva, the IMF’s managing director, said a succession of economic shocks...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Under-the-radar Italian region to pay tourists’ train fares

An under-the-radar Italian region is attempting to kill two birds with one stone: attract more tourists and promote more sustainable travel options. Friuli Venezia Giulia, a northeast Italian region bordering Austria, Slovenia and the Adriatic Sea, has announced it will pay for tourists’ train fares when they travel there from elsewhere in Italy.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy