Hong Kong Plans to Fly in 500,000 Tourists for Free
When it comes to lost tourist seasons, few places have been hit as hard as East Asian countries. Stricter government pandemic responses in the region made most leisure travel impossible for more than a year after tourists first started flocking back to Italy and Greece. Two years after imposing restrictions...
getnews.info
Indian Visa For Japanese, New Zealand, Swiss and Norwegian Citizens
India is a great holiday destination. However, if you are a Japanese citizen, you will need an India Tourist eVisa to enter the country. The India Tourist eVisa is an electronic travel visa that allows visitors to enter the country. .India Online Visa, also known as Indian e-Visa, is available for Japanese passport holders planning a trip to India. Therefore, if a Japanese citizen is traveling for business, medical or tourism reasons, they are required to apply for an Indian Visa Electronic visa before arrival. Travelers can easily obtain a visa by filling out an online form that has fields to fill in passport information and personal information.
Subway Sends $1,800 Gift Card To Woman Who Got Fined Over Bringing Its Sandwich From Singapore To Australia
This article was originally published on July 19, 2022. An Australian woman was fined AU$2,664 ($1,835) for not declaring the contents of her Subway sandwich in immigration declaration forms breaching Australia's biosecurity laws. What Happened: TikTok user Jessica Lee shared with her 4,137 followers on the short-form video hosting service...
Couple Splurges on Lavish Vacation After Bank Mistakenly Deposits Millions Into Account
In April 2009, Hui "Leo" Gao and his then-girlfriend Kara Hurring became a modern-day Bonnie and Clyde after Gao's bank accidentally deposited millions of dollars into his account. According to the The Mirror, the bank error happened after Gao was approved for nearly $60,000 in overdraft protection for his struggling...
travelnoire.com
The Cost Of U.S. Tourist Visas Is Deterring International Travelers From Visiting
The cost of tourist visas in the United States is deterring some travelers from entering the country. Visiting the United States as a non-U.S. citizen can be difficult. International visitors have to get permission, in the form of a visa, to visit any destination in the country. Americans can travel to most countries visa-free. U.S. citizens often forget about the process travelers from other countries have to go through.
Are visa approval delays keeping free-spending international tourists from visiting L.A.?
Are delays in visa approvals keeping international travelers — and their tourism spending — from the U.S.?
Biden hails IBM's $20 billion New York manufacturing deal
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y., Oct 6 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Thursday championed his administration's push to subsidize U.S. semiconductor chip manufacturing and boost blue-collar jobs at a visit to an IBM Corp (IBM.N) facility in New York.
Thrillist
Hong Kong Is Giving Away 500,000 Free Plane Tickets
U.S. will divert travelers who have been to Uganda to 5 airports as Ebola outbreak worsens
All passengers, including U.S. citizens and residents, who have been in Uganda in the last 21 days will be flown to airports in New York, Newark, Atlanta, Chicago or Washington.
Hong Kong will give away half a million plane tickets for free in a bid to revive its COVID-battered economy
Hong Kong will give away free plane tickets as it tries to recapture its former glory as a tourist destination. After over two years of being closed off to the world, Hong Kong is so desperate for visitors that it’s willing to pay for their trips. On Wednesday, the...
BBC
Covid: Hong Kong to lure tourists with free air tickets
Hong Kong says it will give away 500,000 airline tickets, worth HK$2bn ($254.8m; £224.3m), as it tries to boost its Covid-hit tourism industry. The city rolled back several of its coronavirus rules in recent weeks. However, major airlines are struggling to get their flight schedules back to pre-pandemic levels.
This Italian region will pay you to visit
Friuli Venezia Giulia, in the northeast of Italy, will reimburse your train fare from anywhere in Italy to its major destinations.
US warns tourists to not visit several parts of India due to ‘crime and terrorism’
The US has advised its citizens not to travel to several parts of India and exercise “increased caution” in other parts of the country due to “crime and terrorism”.In its updated travel advisory published on 5 October, the US State Department, on a scale of one to four, put overall travel to India at level two or “exercise increased caution”.Level one is “exercise normal precautions” while levels three and four are “reconsider travel” and “do not travel” respectively. The level four status has, however, been issued for at least 17 states and one Union territory across India.The country has...
US travelers warned about increased terrorism and crime in Italy, France, Belize and more
The State Department issued 81 new Travel Advisories, noting an increase in terrorism and crime.
travelnoire.com
Dream Job: Get Paid To Travel Australia And New Zealand
Need a break from the normal lifestyle of 9 to 5’s and hitting up local bars on the weekends? Want to know what it’s like to break free and just get paid to travel? If you’ve ever dreamed of living in a campervan while traveling through Australia and New Zealand, well here’s your chance! There’s one company out there ready to fund six months of one lucky person’s life and provide you with a campervan to travel the two countries.
Passenger gets private jet experience for £59 when only two other people turn up for Greece flight
A man was “shocked” to find himself one of only three passengers on a recent commercial flight to Greece.Jak Scott got an experience akin to a private jet, despite having paid just £59 for his Jet2 ticket from Edinburgh to Skiathos departing 30 September.A regular traveller, although he’d heard of the phenomenon before, he said this was “the first time” he’d experienced a near-empty plane.“I got served pretty much after the seat belt sign went off after take off,” he told Edinburgh Live.Mr Scott first realised it wasn’t going to be a normal flight when he turned up to...
IMF chief warns world heading towards age of greater instability
The world faces growing recession risks and a “fundamental shift” away from relative stability to an age of breakdown in international relations and more frequent natural disasters, the head of the International Monetary Fund has warned. Kristalina Georgieva, the IMF’s managing director, said a succession of economic shocks...
travelnoire.com
State Department Warns Travelers Of Crime And Terrorism In Tourist Countries
Threat levels- As for “Level 3” advisories, there were ten in total. People traveling to Level 3 countries should either “reconsider travel” due to “risks to safety and security.” Some of the countries included in the Level 3 notice are El Salvador, the Cayman Islands, and Colombia.
Under-the-radar Italian region to pay tourists’ train fares
An under-the-radar Italian region is attempting to kill two birds with one stone: attract more tourists and promote more sustainable travel options. Friuli Venezia Giulia, a northeast Italian region bordering Austria, Slovenia and the Adriatic Sea, has announced it will pay for tourists’ train fares when they travel there from elsewhere in Italy.
Heading overseas? Here’s why travel advisories about COVID-19 aren’t being updated
The CDC says it has stopped updating COVID-19 travel advisories for other countries because the agency’s ability to asses the risk to international travelers is “limited” by lack of reporting.
