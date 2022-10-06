Read full article on original website
klcc.org
Bad air hovers across eastern Lane County as large wildfire burns
Unhealthy to hazardous air will blanket the south Willamette Valley through Wednesday night, according to the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency. The Cedar Creek Fire is the prime culprit. Burning away east of Oakridge since August 1, the fire has become increasingly contained. But as Travis Knudsen of LRAPA explained to KLCC, there are still fuels within its perimeter, releasing smoke and particulates as they burn.
nbc16.com
Cedar Creek Fire escapes containment lines on southern edge
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — U.S. Forest Service officials say extremely dry fuels and high temperatures led to increased fire behavior on the southern edge of the Cedar Creek Fire Saturday, enabling the fire to escape containment lines near Lucas Lake. The lightning-caused fire, burning since August 1, is 121,762 acres...
KDRV
Air quality warning issued as fires send smoke across Oregon
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Smoke from wildfires including the Cedar Creek Fire will negatively impact air quality in several regions of Oregon, according to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Lane Regional Air Protection Agency. The DEQ and LRAPA issued a poor air quality advisory for many regions in...
KDRV
Increase in bear sightings in Medford, Ashland
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- There has been a recent increase in bear sightings in the Medford and Ashland areas, according to both the Medford and Ashland police departments. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says bears are getting ready for hibernation right now, meaning they are out looking for food -- even if that means finding it in a residential neighborhood.
kptv.com
Motorcycle crash in Josephine County leaves man dead
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcycle crash at the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Thompson Creek Road in Josephine County left a man dead Saturday evening, according to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and emergency personnel responded to the crash at about 6:30 p.m. Witnesses saw two...
kqennewsradio.com
AMACHER COUNTY PARK AND CAMPGROUND TO CLOSE MONDAY AND TUESDAY
The Douglas County Parks Department will temporarily close access to Amacher County Park next Monday and Tuesday. A release said the closure is necessary in order to complete the paving portion of an improvement project that started in August. Once completed, the project will include the repaving of the parking lot, installation of new curbs, new stormwater catch-basins and striping of parking spots near the boat ramp area. The release said as with any construction or road project, unforeseen delays due to weather, equipment and material availability could possibly extend the anticipated project timeline.
KTVL
Grants Pass man killed after crashing into tree in Cave Junction
CAVE JUNCTION — On Sunday, Oct. 9, at approximately 3 a.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 2200 block of Laurel Road, approximately two miles east of Cave Junction. OSP said a Ford Freestar van, operated by 23-year-old Jason Myers of...
kptv.com
Van crashes into tree in Josephine County, leaving driver dead
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A car crashed into a tree early Friday morning leaving the driver dead, according to Oregon State Police. At about 3 a.m., troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash in the 2200 block of Laurel Road, about 2 miles east of Cave Junction. OSP’s...
kezi.com
Wildland firefighters dealing with six-acre fire near Interstate 5
CANYONVILLE, Ore. -- A fire in woods just off Interstate 5 is being contained after an overnight battle, the Douglas Forest Protective Association reported. According to the DFPA, crews from numerous firefighting districts responded to a fire near milepost 95 on I-5 at about 10:35 p.m. on October 6. The DFPA says the firefighters arrived to find an approximately four-to-six-acre fire burning just east of the Interstate on steep terrain. The DFPA says the fire was mostly burning dead and downed wood, and the site was difficult to access.
Air quality worsens in Willamette Valley due to wildfire smoke
PORTLAND, Ore. — Wildfire smoke drove down air quality throughout the Willamette Valley on Sunday, including the Portland metro area. Much of the valley had "moderate" air quality as of Sunday afternoon, including Portland, Beaverton and Clackamas, according to AirNow.gov, in addition to several towns in eastern Oregon. Further...
oregontoday.net
Oregon Quake, Oct. 10
A rare on land earthquake shook the Willamette Valley of Oregon on Friday, Oct. 7. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was measured at a 4.4-magnitude and was located east to southeast of Lacomb, Oregon, in Linn County near Green Peter Lake and the Santiam Wilderness just before 6 a.m., at a depth of 13.2-kilometers. The quake was reportedly felt from Eugene to Vancouver, WA.
KDRV
Medford Police advise east side neighborhood about bear sighting
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford Police officers have confirmed a bear is in the area of Brook Court and Ruby Drive. That location is near McAndrews Road and Brookdale Avenue in east Medford. MPD says it was giving the bear time and space to leave on its own. Officers monitored the...
KTVL
Concerns over illegal marijuana grows and Hwy 234 speeding voiced at JCSO town hall
Sam's Valley, Ore — Concerns and questions flooded the library at Sam’s Valley Elementary School yesterday at a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) town hall style meeting. The meeting gave the Sam’s Valley/Rural Gold Hill community a chance to share their concerns and questions. About 45...
KVAL
Firefighters investigate small fire in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — On Thursday, October 6th, around 10:30 p.m., crews from the Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA), Canyonville South Umpqua Fire District, Myrtle Creek Fire Department, Azalea Rural Fire Protection District, Riddle Fire Protection District, Tri City Rural Fire Protection #4 and Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a wildland fire near Milepost 95 and Canyon Creek Road, between Canyonville and Azalea, OR.
KVAL
Gas prices in Eugene are going up
EUGENE, Ore. — Gas prices are still going up across the country, especially here in Oregon. According to GasBuddy, the average price in Eugene is $5.52 a gallon. That's about 12 cents higher than a week ago, and over a dollar higher than it was a month ago. GasBuddy...
oregontoday.net
Parking Lot Closure in Coos Bay, Oct. 6
On Thursday & Friday, October 6th and 7th, 2022, City Staff will be performing maintenance work in the public downtown parking lot between Rife’s Furniture and the Elk’s Lodge/Ticor Title. This work will require the public parking lot to be closed for approximately two (2) days. Neighboring streets will not be affected. Please use caution when you are in the area. Should you have questions, please feel free to contact Public Works and Community Development Operations Administrator, Greg Hamblet, at (541) 269-1181, ext. 2201 or email: ghamblet@coosbay.org. Thank you.
KDRV
Bear spotted in someone's backyard near Brook Court and Ruby Drive
MEDFORD, Ore. --- At about 10 o'clock last night, residence in Brook Court and Ruby Drive noticed lots of commotion outside. “We just saw a lot of lights and police cars all around," said Carmie Kerr, one of the residents in the neighborhood. "So of course we were very curious what was going on in our cul-de-sac here, right across from us.”
oregontoday.net
Ocean Quake, Oct. 10
A 3.0-magnitude earthquake was recorded on the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Saturday, Oct. 8. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located off the South Coast west of Bandon at a depth of 10-Kilometers.
kptv.com
Security at storage facility in Grants Pass shoots, injures burglary suspect
GRANTS PASS, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect was injured after being shot by a person watching a storage facility in Grants Pass on Saturday night, according to Grants Pass police. Police said just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting at U-Stow-It Mini Storage on Willow Lane. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot numerous times. Officers provided life-saving care before he was taken to a hospital. He has been identified as 34-year-old Robert Correa Jr.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER TWO-VEHICLE CRASH
A man was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday. A Roseburg Police report said at 4:30 p.m., a 79-year old man was attempting to continue through Northeast Wright Avenue, across Northeast Winchester Street. The driver did not see a pickup traveling south and his vehicle was almost hit head-on, spinning his sedan around almost a full 360 degrees. Both vehicles were totaled.
