Immigration

getnews.info

Canada Visa For Japanese, Hong Kong, Sweden and Spain Citizens

Japanese citizens require a Canadian Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) to visit Canada. The eTA is easy to obtain by filling out a quick online form. Travelers with a Canadian eTA for Japanese citizens are exempt from the need for a Canadian visa. Canadian visas are stamps in passports that allow you to enter the country. They give you the right jail to enter the state and stay there for any amount of time. Suppose you receive a visa to enter Canada. The personal filling out of the visa forms in an embassy or consulate can thus be saved. Applicants must meet some basic requirements for Canada’s eTA for Japanese citizens.
WORLD
getnews.info

New Zealand Visa For Malaysia, Israel, Danish and Norwegian Citizens

With beautiful landscapes and local people, New Zealand is one of the most visited tourist spots. The natural beauty and the hospitality of the local people attract tourists from all over the world. The New Zealand government recently introduced the Electronic Travel Authority (ETA) for citizens from over 60 countries including Malaysia. Malaysian passport holders can use the New Zealand Travel Electronic Authority (NZeTA) to enter New Zealand without obtaining a New Zealand visa from Malaysia for a period of 90 days under the Visa Waiver Scheme, which was launched in 2009 was introduced. New Zealand’s Electronic Travel Authority (ETA) is an electronic visa waiver that grants the right to multiple entries into New Zealand. There is no need to make an appointment or present original documents at the embassy or consulate.
WORLD
getnews.info

Canada Visa For Hong Kong, Greek and Romanian Citizens

You must be 18 years old to apply for the visa as a lead applicant. You must have a valid government-issued passport that contains at least one blank page. This page should not be the last page. Translated and authentic documents. You must have no criminal record or court documents...
IMMIGRATION
Newsweek

How to Survive a Nuclear Bomb

"Biden and Putin have veto power over the continued existence of life on earth and Xi Jinping appears to be trying to join them in this lethal perversity."
INDIA
Daily Mail

So who IS in driving seat, Joe? Karine Jean-Pierre suggests Biden didn't mean to say the COVID pandemic is 'over' - and blames comment on him being distracted by cars at Detroit show

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday that President Joe Biden didn't mean the pandemic is 'over' when he said just that during the 60 Minutes interview that aired Sunday. 'So just to step back for a second, what we saw during that interview, 60 Minutes interview, when he...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FOXBusiness

Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?

The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
U.S. POLITICS
AccuWeather

Major hurricane threat looms for the US next week as Tropical Depression 9 takes shape

Tropical Depression Nine developed in the central Caribbean on Friday morning, and it could become the next named tropical storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season later on Friday or Saturday morning. It is likely to become the first threat from a major hurricane to the United States this season after it makes the trek from the Caribbean into the eastern Gulf of Mexico, putting Florida in harm’s way, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.
FLORIDA STATE
The Jewish Press

Zelenskyy’s Adviser Podolyak: Putin Lost Control over Secret Service, Coup Brewing in Russia

Mykhailo Podolyak, a Ukrainian politician, journalist, and negotiator, serving as the adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Saturday declared that President Vladimir Putin has lost control of his intelligence agencies, UNIAN reported. Podolyak also suggested it was likely Russian law enforcement agencies who are embroiled in an internal war that caused the explosions on the Crimean bridge Saturday morning.
POLITICS

