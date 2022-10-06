With beautiful landscapes and local people, New Zealand is one of the most visited tourist spots. The natural beauty and the hospitality of the local people attract tourists from all over the world. The New Zealand government recently introduced the Electronic Travel Authority (ETA) for citizens from over 60 countries including Malaysia. Malaysian passport holders can use the New Zealand Travel Electronic Authority (NZeTA) to enter New Zealand without obtaining a New Zealand visa from Malaysia for a period of 90 days under the Visa Waiver Scheme, which was launched in 2009 was introduced. New Zealand’s Electronic Travel Authority (ETA) is an electronic visa waiver that grants the right to multiple entries into New Zealand. There is no need to make an appointment or present original documents at the embassy or consulate.

WORLD ・ 3 DAYS AGO