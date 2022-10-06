Netanel Semrik: “A loving class – Israel” – a new book in Hebrew is being published for the founders of the international program, David and Naomi Geffen

Read full article on original website
Spontaneous Brilliance – Sandra Cavanaugh’s Newly Released Book Shares Creative Success Strategies
Boise, Idaho, USA – October 7, 2022 – Creativity and communication specialist and author Sandra Cavanaugh has now released her latest book, Spontaneous Brilliance: Unleash the Power of Your Unique Creative Genius. Her new book uses simple yet effective techniques to help people notice and nurture the genius within themselves and those around them. Inspired by Shakespeare’s line, “All the world’s a stage and all the men and women merely players,” Sandra uses her metaphorical, metaphysical guide to help readers break through some long-held myths and misunderstandings to step to center stage in their own life.
Norky’s Ramblings By Peter Norcliffe Takes Readers On Intriguing Adventures In This Autobiography
Not knowing what to write about, Peter slowly drifted into writing his memoirs. October 7, 2022 – The evolution of this book began way back in Peter’s childhood when his mum encouraged him to carry out simple repairs to his clothing, patching and sewing on buttons. She even taught him how to crochet and knit. In this book, Peter Norcliffe talks about all the interesting and eccentric characters he has met throughout his life.
Author’s Tranquility Press Supports Miltonetta Atwater’s Again and Again God Answers Prayer Amid Reviews from Readers
Leading publicity company, Author’s Tranquility Press, throws weight behind author and minister, Miltonetta Atwater, as she preaches the benevolence of God in the book “Again and Again God Answers Prayer”. The partnership between Miltonetta Atwater and Author’s Tranquility Press seems to be yielding the desired results judging by...
An Unprecedented Limb Regeneration Project launches Indiegogo Campaign
Now Seeking Community Support via Indiegogo, This Revolutionary Project is for the Future of the Humanity!. Biosis LRP Inc. has proudly announced the launch of an inspiring new revolutionary project aimed to serve the humanity for the generations to come. Biosis LRP is a Canadian startup that strives to make a difference in the world and this unprecedented project is committed to limb and organ regeneration for those who need them. To introduce this project to the world, the Canadian startup has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo, and the team of Biosis LRP is welcoming generous community support and backing.
Dr. Sachin Rajpal Aesthetic Clinic Introduces Ultra-Modern Equipment for Rhinoplasty Surgery in Delhi
Dr. Rajpal’s Aesthetic Clinic utilizes advanced equipment to provide maximum service to its patients. Over the years, Dr. Rajpal’s Aesthetic Clinic has successfully performed thousands of plastic surgeries with satisfying results. Dr. Rajpal’s Aesthetic Clinic announces that they use the most sophisticated equipment for performing plastic surgery and...
Action For Nature Announces 2022 International Young Eco-Hero Award Winners
San Francisco – Today, Action For Nature (AFN) announced its 2022 International Young Eco-Hero Award winners, honoring sixteen young environmental activists from across the globe for their creative initiatives to tackle the world’s most pressing environmental challenges. For nearly 20 years, the International Young Eco-Hero Awards have annually...
Introducing Hamza Laalioui, the Moroccan entrepreneur currently redefining the Turkish luxury real estate sector
Hamza Laalioui is an enterprising Entrepreneur, Real estate guru, and Founder and Head of Operations at Prestij Consulting, a global network that delivers premium luxury realty services to clients worldwide. Native to Morocco, Hamza moved to Istanbul, where he’s redefining Turkey’s real estate ecosystem. He has a profound vision of...
The Rian Team Real Estate Is Pushing the Frontiers of The Real Estate Industry as It Expands to New Territories
From small but luxurious family homes to palatial properties, the Rian Team Real Estate continues to satisfy its clients in several markets throughout the US. The reward for hard work is more work, and this saying encapsulates the outstanding journey and success of Aaron Rian and the Rian Team Real Estate, as plans are in motion to broaden their reach to all fifty states in the United States, as well as in neighboring countries such as Mexico and Canada.
Inventions Oasis Brings Three Amazing Inventions that may be a game changer in modern day living
Shaam P Sundhar, an avid inventor and the Princeton, New Jersey, USA Is the founder and president of Inventions Oasis, Inc, a 35-years old R&D company. He is also a former Professor of Electrical Engineering. Currently, he holds 16 granted patents and many are pending. 1) AquOgen. 2) Kool Kween/Sav-A-Lot.
Health and Wellness Enthusiast, Carmen Andino Webb, Releases “The Keto Grill 14-Day Keto Kick-start” to Rave Reviews
“”Readers who are searching for comprehensive easy-to-follow introductions to keto and who are tired of Yo-Yo dieting and are looking for a healthy and sustainable long-term way to healthy eating habits and lifestyle would want to purchase this book.” Dr. Melissa Caudle – Bestselling Author”. After many...
Former Legendary Exec Vasco Xu Teams With Brian Cheng, Sun Ge To Launch Production Venture Conqueror Entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Former Legendary Entertainment executive Vasco Xu is joining forces with Hong Kong business exec Brian Cheng and Chinese venture capitalist Sun Ge to launch a Los Angeles and Beijing-based international production venture, Conqueror Entertainment. Cheng and Sun will both serve as Co-Founders, with Xu as Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, overseeing corporate affairs, creative development, production, marketing, distribution and franchise management. Cheng is a member of one of Hong Kong’s biggest business families, while Sun is the founder Chinese VC company Grains Valley. Xu said the company will develop and produce feature films and series, both in English and Chinese, for...
Adriana Kostov – Leadership, Mentorship and Women in Finance
Adriana Kostov was the first Regional Director of the Hedge Fund Association in Australia, in charge of the overseeing and expanding the international group’s operations in Australia. “I am looking forward to the challenge of leading Hedge Fund Association activity in Australia at this exciting time in its history,”said...
Faaxy – Releases new music “You Are The One” and Upcoming Albums in Sultanate of Oman
Sultanate Of Oman – Faaxy is among the most talented and gifted individuals with an innate interest for songs that could introduce him to extraordinary elevations in the music industry. Revealing his very anticipated new solitary — “You Are The One”, Faaxy, in associated with Gulf Web Designs and Al-hilal real estate companies in Oman famously understood for his feel-good songs, dishes out invaluable treasures in this track and also urges people to keep striving to achieve their objectives and also appreciate.
Euronews and Truvid have recently established an empowered collaboration, with Truvid now offering Euronews’ premium video content to Publishers from their Professional Content Library
Euronews is Europe’s leading international news media. Its mission is to empower people to form their own opinion, by offering diverse viewpoints. Since its launch in 1993 in Lyon (France), Euronews has been delivering impartial news trusted by audiences across the world. It is available in over 440 million homes across 160 countries, including 68% of homes in the European Union + the UK. It reaches over 145 million people every month, be it on TV or digital platforms. 400 journalists of more than 30 different nationalities work across Euronews’ 12 language editions, covering European and world news 24/7.
Shawn Hendrix Wins $500,000 After Surviving 100 Days In A Circle
The Oklahoma Native was presented with a portable house with only 300,000 calories of food and basic daily essentials by popular YouTuber Mr. Beast. There is nothing one won’t do for his family. And Oklahoma’s own Shawn Hendrix gave new meaning to this phrase by completing an astonishing feat of grit and determination. He was presented with a chance to win $500,000 if he could survive 100 days inside a circle. While Shawn Hendrix had to spend an excruciating 3.5 months away from his cherished family, he came out a half million dollar richer.
Parent Placement Solutions Shares The Advantages of Assisted Living for the Seniors
Windsor, CA – Parent Placement Solutions has highlighted the benefits of Senior Placement Services Windsor. The experts pointed out that assisted living prevents social isolation among the elderly. The facilities organize events and offer the residents a chance to interact frequently. There are specific areas designed for these activities. So the residents will not feel left out, ensuring their overall well-being.
Healing by Han Astrologer: How to Wear Black Obsidian Correctly?
Formed when lava from volcanoes cools, obsidian has the eons of healing power. Black obsidian is considered to hold the strong protective effect which corresponds to the root chakra. The energy of black obsidian ensures the meaning of the existence of a soul. Not only the black obsidian can avoid the interference of negative energy, but also can remove the unpleasant smell of mold and bad luck. How ever, how to use this strong gemstone correctly seems to be confused for crystal beginners.
