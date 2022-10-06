ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
newyorkalmanack.com

The Creation of the Saratoga Battlefield Park: A Short History

Saturday, October 8th, 1927, was a great day for a burglar in Ballston Spa, NY. The Saratogian newspaper announced that “Ballston Spa closed down shop this noon and went to the Saratoga Battlefield celebration. Scores of Ballstonians, many of them taking part in the pageant, went to the historic battlefield this morning, but the great exodus did not take place until early this afternoon. Stores, mills, offices and shops closed at noon and throughout the forenoon there was a hustle and bustle of people getting ready to go to the celebration.”
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Corinth, NY
Saratoga County, NY
Government
County
Saratoga County, NY
City
Saratoga Springs, NY
City
Gansevoort, NY
City
Lake George, NY
City
Stillwater, NY
Q 105.7

Fisherman Found Dead In Battenkill River From Delmar

The Battenkill River runs nearly 60 miles long, originating in Vermont and emptying out into the Hudson River in New York. This time of year, the Battenkill, especially as it travels through Washington County, is one of the prettiest stretches of preeminent trout fishing territory in the country. On Thursday evening, the pristine waterway was marred by tragedy. A fisherman, now being reported from Delmar, was found dead in the river.
DELMAR, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scouts Bsa#Camping Sites#Boy Scouts Of America#Bsa#Assembly#The Executive Board#Troops#Saratoga County Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Photo of the Week: Fall 2022

Submit your “Photo of the Week” to possibly be included in the print edition of Saratoga TODAY Newspaper. One photo will be published in print each week. All submissions will be added to this gallery. Email your photo to: This email address is being protected from spambots. You...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Colonie park reopens to public after ducks’ death

The Crossings in Colonie is back open to the public. The town is removing the caution tape that’s been surrounding the pathways for the past few weeks. The park was closed after multiple ducks there died. Tests showed the animals had bird flu. The town says because there have...
COLONIE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy