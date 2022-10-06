ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, KY

US105

Inside the Haunted Old Tavern of Bardstown, Kentucky

On a number of occasions, I've mentioned that there are restaurants in other cities around that are worth a road trip. "You know, I really want to eat THERE, so let's also do this, this, and this." You see what I'm saying. And those trips that I have made are...
BARDSTOWN, KY
High School Football PRO

Georgetown, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Corbin High School football team will have a game with Scott County High School on October 08, 2022, 07:00:00.
GEORGETOWN, KY
wymt.com

London Downtown, London Tourism host first ‘Honey Bun Day’

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - 1.3 billion honey buns are made each year at Flowers Bakery in London, and to make things even sweeter, those with London Downtown and London Tourism wanted to host a Honey Bun Day to celebrate the dessert. “We decided that today was a great day to...
LONDON, KY
fox56news.com

Backyard flock in Fayette County found to be infected with bird flu

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – Federal and Kentucky authorities have detected a few cases of bird flu in Fayette County. According to health authorities, a backyard flock of mixed-species birds has had a few confirmed to be infected with avian influence (HPAI), aka bird flu. This marks the third instance of the H5N1 strand of bird flu detected in the state.
FRANKFORT, KY
WKYT 27

Poll workers needed in Kentucky as midterm draws near

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are just over a month away from the November midterm elections. Secretary of State Michael Adams has warned of a poll worker shortage. Lexington-area county clerks tell us they’re getting quite busy between sending out absentee ballots and preparing for election day on November 8.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

September Lexington crash now labeled as fatal

LEXINGTON, KY. (FOX 56) — A late September crash is now considered fatal after an individual involved passed away in the hospital due to their injuries. First responders were dispatched to the intersection of Harrodsburg Road and Burbank Drive in Lexington on Sept. 29 in response to a two-vehicle crash.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Deadly poultry virus found in Fayette Co. flock, officials say

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A case of avian influenza has been detected in a backyard flock of birds in Fayette County, according to federal and state authorities. Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn said the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza in samples taken from a bird submitted from the premise.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Baptist Health Lexington names new chief medical officer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health Lexington has a new chief medical officer. Baptist Health says Dr. Lee Dossett has been named to the position, effective November 1. Dr. Dossett has been with Baptist Health Lexington since 2009 and has served as a hospitalist and in many leadership roles including director of Hospital Medicine, chair of the Department of Medicine, president of the Medical Staff, chair of the Credentials Committee, and vice chair of the hospitalist service line.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

State Police investigating deadly Southern Kentucky crash

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London are investigating a crash that left one man dead in Wayne County Thursday evening. Troopers were called out to a two-vehicle crash KY-1894 in Wayne County just after 5:30 Thursday evening. Their initial investigation concludes that a...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Non-profit truck involved in rollover crash

SCOTT COUNTY. Ky. (WKYT) - Part of a highway in Scott County was closed after a rollover accident Saturday afternoon. Sections of I-75 South near mile marker 123 were closed because of the incident. The truck involved belonged to a non-profit organization, Jesus Feeds Kentucky. Founder Michael Young was in...
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Former employees of Lexington daycare charged with criminal abuse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two former employees of a Lexington daycare were arrested on Thursday on charges of criminal abuse. According to a report by LEX 18, 21-year-old Jaylan Kavanaugh and 45-year-old Carisia Grieve were taken into custody. Both women were former employees of Tots' Landing Learning Center in Lexington.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

East Jessamine High School student dies, football game canceled

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — A football game was canceled Friday night following the death of an East Jessamine High School student. Around 3 p.m. Friday, the school shared that the scheduled football game against Collins High School was canceled due to unforeseen circumstances. “We did lose an EJHS...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Officials advise Kentuckians who raise poultry to be vigilant after deadly virus found in backyard flock

Federal and state authorities say a case of avian influenza has been detected in a backyard flock of mixed-species birds in Fayette County. Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn said the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza in samples taken from a bird submitted from the premise.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Flock cameras lead police to wanted murder suspect in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say the city’s new Flock License Plate Readers helped lead investigators to a man wanted in Michigan for an outstanding murder warrant. Lexington police say the investigation was a combined effort with the US Marshall Service Fugitive Task Force. Investigators say the US...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Man dies after crash on Chinoe Road in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County coroner has released the name of a man who died Thursday afternoon after a wreck in Lexington on Chinoe Road. 74-year-old Stephen Herron was traveling toward Richmond Road when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree. According to the coroner, Herron was taken to the University of Kentucky hospital where he died from his injuries.
LEXINGTON, KY
wvih.com

Two Lexington Daycare Workers Arrested

Two Lexington daycare workers have been arrested on criminal abuse charges. According to Lexington police, Jaylan D. Kavanaugh and Carisia A. Grieve were both arrested on Thursday at Tot’s Landing daycare in the 2200 block of Gulfstream Drive. Both were arrested on charges of criminal abuse and failure to...
LEXINGTON, KY

