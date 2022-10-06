Read full article on original website
Inside the Haunted Old Tavern of Bardstown, Kentucky
On a number of occasions, I've mentioned that there are restaurants in other cities around that are worth a road trip. "You know, I really want to eat THERE, so let's also do this, this, and this." You see what I'm saying. And those trips that I have made are...
Georgetown, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Georgetown, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Corbin High School football team will have a game with Scott County High School on October 08, 2022, 07:00:00.
fox56news.com
Lexington bar addresses safety concerns: ‘No single bar is the root of the problem’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Businesses in downtown Lexington are dealing with a business killer and that is the rising crime in Lexington. “Hopefully, I can speak for all the businesses downtown when I say that no single business or no single bar is the root of the problem,” the Director of Operations at Creaux said.
wymt.com
London Downtown, London Tourism host first ‘Honey Bun Day’
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - 1.3 billion honey buns are made each year at Flowers Bakery in London, and to make things even sweeter, those with London Downtown and London Tourism wanted to host a Honey Bun Day to celebrate the dessert. “We decided that today was a great day to...
Magnificent Dust Devil in Central Kentucky Captured on Video
DUST DEVILS -- VACATION FRINGE BENEFITS. As a kid, I would press my nose against the window and take in everything I could on our many vacations; we never missed a year. And as you travel out west, as we did so often, you see a lot of dust devils whip up...and big ones, too.
fox56news.com
Backyard flock in Fayette County found to be infected with bird flu
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – Federal and Kentucky authorities have detected a few cases of bird flu in Fayette County. According to health authorities, a backyard flock of mixed-species birds has had a few confirmed to be infected with avian influence (HPAI), aka bird flu. This marks the third instance of the H5N1 strand of bird flu detected in the state.
WKYT 27
Poll workers needed in Kentucky as midterm draws near
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are just over a month away from the November midterm elections. Secretary of State Michael Adams has warned of a poll worker shortage. Lexington-area county clerks tell us they’re getting quite busy between sending out absentee ballots and preparing for election day on November 8.
fox56news.com
September Lexington crash now labeled as fatal
LEXINGTON, KY. (FOX 56) — A late September crash is now considered fatal after an individual involved passed away in the hospital due to their injuries. First responders were dispatched to the intersection of Harrodsburg Road and Burbank Drive in Lexington on Sept. 29 in response to a two-vehicle crash.
WKYT 27
Deadly poultry virus found in Fayette Co. flock, officials say
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A case of avian influenza has been detected in a backyard flock of birds in Fayette County, according to federal and state authorities. Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn said the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza in samples taken from a bird submitted from the premise.
WKYT 27
Baptist Health Lexington names new chief medical officer
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health Lexington has a new chief medical officer. Baptist Health says Dr. Lee Dossett has been named to the position, effective November 1. Dr. Dossett has been with Baptist Health Lexington since 2009 and has served as a hospitalist and in many leadership roles including director of Hospital Medicine, chair of the Department of Medicine, president of the Medical Staff, chair of the Credentials Committee, and vice chair of the hospitalist service line.
clayconews.com
KSP Releases Name of Monticello Man Killed in Thursday Crash on KY HWY 1894 in Wayne County, Kentucky
MONTICELLO, KY (October 7, 2022) - The Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 11, London responded to a two-vehicle collision that occurred on KY 1894 in Wayne County on Thursday October 6, 2022, at approximately 5:34 PM. The initial investigation indicates that a 2005 GMC, operated by Sharon Y. Starry (69)...
clayconews.com
Public Safety Announcement from Frankfort, Kentucky: Transportation Cabinet Reminds Motorists to be Extra Cautious This Fall
FRANKFORT, KY (Oct. 4, 2022) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has issued an annual "Antler Alert" to remind motorists that the peak season for deer-vehicle collisions has arrived. About half of all such crashes occur during the last three months of the year. "October, November, and December bring...
wymt.com
State Police investigating deadly Southern Kentucky crash
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London are investigating a crash that left one man dead in Wayne County Thursday evening. Troopers were called out to a two-vehicle crash KY-1894 in Wayne County just after 5:30 Thursday evening. Their initial investigation concludes that a...
WKYT 27
Non-profit truck involved in rollover crash
SCOTT COUNTY. Ky. (WKYT) - Part of a highway in Scott County was closed after a rollover accident Saturday afternoon. Sections of I-75 South near mile marker 123 were closed because of the incident. The truck involved belonged to a non-profit organization, Jesus Feeds Kentucky. Founder Michael Young was in...
wdrb.com
Former employees of Lexington daycare charged with criminal abuse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two former employees of a Lexington daycare were arrested on Thursday on charges of criminal abuse. According to a report by LEX 18, 21-year-old Jaylan Kavanaugh and 45-year-old Carisia Grieve were taken into custody. Both women were former employees of Tots' Landing Learning Center in Lexington.
fox56news.com
East Jessamine High School student dies, football game canceled
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — A football game was canceled Friday night following the death of an East Jessamine High School student. Around 3 p.m. Friday, the school shared that the scheduled football game against Collins High School was canceled due to unforeseen circumstances. “We did lose an EJHS...
Officials advise Kentuckians who raise poultry to be vigilant after deadly virus found in backyard flock
Federal and state authorities say a case of avian influenza has been detected in a backyard flock of mixed-species birds in Fayette County. Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn said the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza in samples taken from a bird submitted from the premise.
WKYT 27
Flock cameras lead police to wanted murder suspect in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say the city’s new Flock License Plate Readers helped lead investigators to a man wanted in Michigan for an outstanding murder warrant. Lexington police say the investigation was a combined effort with the US Marshall Service Fugitive Task Force. Investigators say the US...
WTVQ
Man dies after crash on Chinoe Road in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County coroner has released the name of a man who died Thursday afternoon after a wreck in Lexington on Chinoe Road. 74-year-old Stephen Herron was traveling toward Richmond Road when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree. According to the coroner, Herron was taken to the University of Kentucky hospital where he died from his injuries.
wvih.com
Two Lexington Daycare Workers Arrested
Two Lexington daycare workers have been arrested on criminal abuse charges. According to Lexington police, Jaylan D. Kavanaugh and Carisia A. Grieve were both arrested on Thursday at Tot’s Landing daycare in the 2200 block of Gulfstream Drive. Both were arrested on charges of criminal abuse and failure to...
