Lubbock, TX

Calling All In This Moment Fans, Your Moment Has Arrived

It's no secret that Lubbock loves In This Moment. In This Moment's FMX Birthday Bash show at the United Supermarkets Arena in September did more than solidify their Hub City fanbase; it created a whole new blood legion of fans. It was an announcement that the band has arrived and is now doing stadium-quality shows.
Texas-Sized Skeletons That Change Daily Are Back at Wolfforth Home

It's my favorite time of the year again because the skeletons are back! Have you seen the changing scene of skeletons at this home in Wolfforth? (Photos are below.) The Barrett Family started this tradition as a fun way to let the neighborhood enjoy Halloween and it took off. Starting with only a couple of skeletons, they now own a 12-foot-one to show off their charm.
Lubbock, TX
Is This Lubbock Restaurant Charging More Than They Should?

Lubbockites on Reddit are alleging that a specific Sonic is adding a surcharge to their bills. I stumbled upon a post on r/Lubbock by a user named jimmyjoejohnston (love the name) saying that the Sonic on "Frankfort" is adding a 2% surcharge on all purchases. My attention was grabbed immediately by "Frankfort" because that's hilarious, but I started wondering if they actually were charging more?
Are Terrified Lubbock Citizens Literally Being Eaten Alive?

Yeah, blame these guys, even though they are TOTALLY INNOCENT! WHAT DID THOSE POOR ZOMBIES EVER DO TO YOU???. Even during this Halloween season, there is an evil lurking in Lubbock that has turned all of us into it's delicious prey and is ready to pounce again at the first chance it gets.
Lubbock’s REAL Haunted House Has Been Sold

Did you know there's a real haunted house in Lubbock?. When you're leaving Lubbock on Woodrow Road, have you ever noticed a really nice house off to the right by itself? Its located at 512 Woodrow Road. It's been there for a long time, but we've never seen anyone actually living there.
13 Things That Banner Over Lubbock Could’ve Said

I can't believe this was ever a thing. A week ago, someone decided to fly a banner on the back of a plane over Jones AT&T Stadium during the Texas Tech-Texas game. It was either a very poorly designed banner, or many people didn't get to take proper note of what it said.
New Lubbock Resident Doesn’t Know What This “Hamster” Is

Many of us Lubbock natives are very familiar with this little friend. They're everywhere. We even have a little town where you can go watch these little fellers. I love them. They're so small and cute and they pop in and out of their little holes and I want to take one home and call it Randy and take care of it forever and be its friend.
New Lubbock Park Plans Are Great, But Baffling

The city has finally unveiled a 20-year master plan for its parks. I'm so pleased that Lubbock is investing in its parks. I do believe that these improvements should take place a little quicker than the next 20 years, but for now, we'll take it. The short version is that...
