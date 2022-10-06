Read full article on original website
Calling All In This Moment Fans, Your Moment Has Arrived
It's no secret that Lubbock loves In This Moment. In This Moment's FMX Birthday Bash show at the United Supermarkets Arena in September did more than solidify their Hub City fanbase; it created a whole new blood legion of fans. It was an announcement that the band has arrived and is now doing stadium-quality shows.
Lubbock’s Stagecoach Tattoo Celebrates Spooky Season With Special
Are you spooky season obsessed? I know I am. And if there's any holiday worth committing a lifetime to, I think the choice is obviously Halloween. What better way to show your devotion than to get a Halloween-themed tattoo?. Personally, I have several tattoos that would easily fit a Halloween...
Texas-Sized Skeletons That Change Daily Are Back at Wolfforth Home
It's my favorite time of the year again because the skeletons are back! Have you seen the changing scene of skeletons at this home in Wolfforth? (Photos are below.) The Barrett Family started this tradition as a fun way to let the neighborhood enjoy Halloween and it took off. Starting with only a couple of skeletons, they now own a 12-foot-one to show off their charm.
I Really Miss Hanging Out at Daybreak Coffee Roasters in Lubbock
When I was 16, the coolest job you could possibly get in Lubbock was as a barista at a coffee shop. I had, of course, zero experience. I applied all over town at various places until I finally came across Daybreak Coffee Roasters. The application was different from all of...
Is Lubbock’s Grinch Mobile Ready to Unveil a Cool New Design for the Holidays?
You just know it's the holiday season in Lubbock when sightings of the beloved Grinch Mobile start to happen. This year, Lubbock's Grinch is getting ready to unveil an updated look for 2022. This is going to be COOL!. (Oh, sorry...the GRINCH RIDE is the proper name, I assume. My...
Is This Lubbock Restaurant Charging More Than They Should?
Lubbockites on Reddit are alleging that a specific Sonic is adding a surcharge to their bills. I stumbled upon a post on r/Lubbock by a user named jimmyjoejohnston (love the name) saying that the Sonic on "Frankfort" is adding a 2% surcharge on all purchases. My attention was grabbed immediately by "Frankfort" because that's hilarious, but I started wondering if they actually were charging more?
Are Terrified Lubbock Citizens Literally Being Eaten Alive?
Yeah, blame these guys, even though they are TOTALLY INNOCENT! WHAT DID THOSE POOR ZOMBIES EVER DO TO YOU???. Even during this Halloween season, there is an evil lurking in Lubbock that has turned all of us into it's delicious prey and is ready to pounce again at the first chance it gets.
Lubbock, Let’s Make 2022 the Biggest Pumpkin Trail Ever
Long ago, before my time at the radio, I worked for the Garden & Arts Center (4215 University Ave), an amazing and lovely facility run by the City of Lubbock that hosts art classes, events and weddings. It was during my time there that we had the first Pumpkin Trail ever.
Apparently, Lubbock, Texas Is a Great Place to Retire…If You’re Broke
I read one of those fluffy top 5 articles, but it actually it made me really sad. It's called the Best 5 Southern Cities to Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month. I feel the same way I did after I watched Bridge to Terabithia, thinking it would be a fun movie to watch with kids. Spoiler: it's not very fun at all.
Hocus Pocus 2 Put On Blast For Possible Black Magic Spells!
I'm going to give most of you religious people a pass on this. I fully realize that the person we're about to discuss is a bit more extreme than most, but still, are we really discussing witches and spells in 2022?. If mankind can get past a few speedbumps here...
Lubbock’s REAL Haunted House Has Been Sold
Did you know there's a real haunted house in Lubbock?. When you're leaving Lubbock on Woodrow Road, have you ever noticed a really nice house off to the right by itself? Its located at 512 Woodrow Road. It's been there for a long time, but we've never seen anyone actually living there.
13 Things That Banner Over Lubbock Could’ve Said
I can't believe this was ever a thing. A week ago, someone decided to fly a banner on the back of a plane over Jones AT&T Stadium during the Texas Tech-Texas game. It was either a very poorly designed banner, or many people didn't get to take proper note of what it said.
Lubbock First Responders Get a Nice Little Discount Every Week at This Brewery
Auld Brewing, located at 515 Broadway Street in Lubbock, celebrates first responders every single Wednesday with "Hump Day Heroes" by offering them beer at a discounted rate all day long. How cool is that?. Working as a first responder has got to be one of the most intense and stressful...
6 Lubbock Breweries That Brew Their Own Fall-Inspired Beers
It's October, which is my favorite month of the whole entire year. You'd think that this was my birthday month, but it's spooky season. That also means it's time for Oktoberfest. In Lubbock, we don't celebrate two weeks like they do in Germany, but we do have lots of fun...
New Lubbock Resident Doesn’t Know What This “Hamster” Is
Many of us Lubbock natives are very familiar with this little friend. They're everywhere. We even have a little town where you can go watch these little fellers. I love them. They're so small and cute and they pop in and out of their little holes and I want to take one home and call it Randy and take care of it forever and be its friend.
Toasted Yolk Sets Grand Opening in Lubbock at Old Panera Bread Location
Back in January, I told you that a new place is taking over the old Panera Bread at 6807 Milwaukee Avenue that closed down. We finally got some exciting news about that spot. While there are still two other Panera Bread locations in Lubbock, we're excited to see Toasted Yolk Cafe coming soon to that long-available building.
Lubbock’s Aloha BBQ Posts New Announcement That Might Make You Cry
I've been waiting for Aloha BBQ to open back up. The staff took some time off for summer vacation, and that's totally understandable. Have you ever seen how dang long the line there gets? Those folks work their butts off to keep up with demand, and they definitely deserved a relaxing summer vacation.
This Is Your Sign to Adopt Another Pet From the Lubbock Animal Shelter
If you've been on the fence about whether or not you can handle another pet, consider this is your sign. You totally can! The Lubbock Animal Shelter & Adoption Center is full of wonderful pets that would love to join the party at your house. I have an 11-year-old cat...
New Lubbock Park Plans Are Great, But Baffling
The city has finally unveiled a 20-year master plan for its parks. I'm so pleased that Lubbock is investing in its parks. I do believe that these improvements should take place a little quicker than the next 20 years, but for now, we'll take it. The short version is that...
Two Kitchens, a Closet Sink + More in This Unexpected Lubbock Home [Photos]
When you think of extravagant Lubbock homes, many of us first think of all the houses located in the southern part of town. All of the new builds have modern twists and expensive touches. While there are plenty of those home in that part of town, there are also some...
