Auburn, AL

Opelika-Auburn News

Here's Mayor Gary Fuller's long and winding road to become a Southern Union graduate

Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller, a Southern Union alumnus, said the college has made and continues to make a significant difference in the community. Fuller started his college career in 1964 at Southern Union’s campus in Wadley. He attended the college until he moved to Tuscaloosa in 1967, two credits short of earning his associate's degree.
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Here's how Southern Union went from 51 students to 4,400 students in 100 years

Southern Union State Community College is celebrating its 100th anniversary. It was formed in 1922 in Wadley, Ala., by the Southern Christian Convention of Congregational Christian Churches, under the name Bethlehem College. Today, it has an enrollment of about 4,400 students, an 8% increase after the two-year decline that was...
OPELIKA, AL
Real News Network

Alabama paper mill workers want their lives back—and they’re giving up $30,000 to get it

On the morning of Oct. 1, after a 50-hour voting period, almost 500 union members from three United Steel Workers (USW) locals at WestRock’s Mahrt Mill paper mill in Cottonton, Alabama, voted to reject a second contract offer from the company. The refusal to ratify WestRock’s “last, best, and final” offer came as a result of the company insisting on removing contract language pertaining to what the workers there call “penalties” for long hours. Members resoundingly rejected this contract, even though it included an unheard-of $28,000 ratification bonus—increased from an already staggering offer of $20,000, which workers already rejected on Sept. 21.
COTTONTON, AL
Red and Black

PHOTOS: Georgia vs. Auburn, pregame

Sidney Chansamone is a junior journalism and interdisciplinary art student at the University of Georgia. They have worked for The Red & Black since 2021 as a photo contributor, assistant design editor, photo editor and currently assistant photo editor.
ATHENS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus: City auction happening on Saturday, October 8

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The City Auction is happening this weekend. The auction will be on Oct. 8, 2022, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Potential buyers can preview the items being sold on Oct. 7, from 9:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m. Items being sold include vehicles, furniture, and more. The auction will be in parking lot […]
COLUMBUS, GA
AL.com

What they’re saying nationally about Auburn’s blowout loss to Georgia

Auburn endured a familiar result against one of its biggest rivals in its first road game of the season. For the sixth straight time overall, and the eighth consecutive time at Sanford Stadium, Auburn fell to archrival Georgia. The latest installment of the recently one-sided series: a 42-10 blowout between the hedges that marked the Tigers’ worst loss in The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry since the dreaded 2012 season.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Oct. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Opelika: Clear. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
OPELIKA, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Lee County Schools Board Appoints Member to District 7 Seat

LEE COUNTY — The Lee County Schools Board of Education appointed Napoleon “Sonny” Stringer to the District 7 seat Thursday, Oct. 6, by a majority 4-to-2 vote from the board members. The seat was left vacant due to the passing of previous District 7 seat holder, Brian...
LEE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Alabama teen to face terror charge in Opelika fair shooting threat

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lafayette 18-year-old will face a terror charge after threatening to shoot Black people at the upcoming Opelika Fair.  On September 19, the Opelika Police Department began investigating a racially inflammatory post on social media threatening to shoot attendees of a certain demographic at the Lee County Fair.  “The department takes […]
OPELIKA, AL
auburntigers.com

No. 6 Auburn wins at No. 5 Georgia, 11-8

BISHOP, Ga. – The No. 6 Auburn equestrian team started off the season with a big win on the road, topping No. 5 Georgia at the UGA Equestrian Center, 11-8, Friday afternoon. "This was a great win today," head coach Greg Williams said. "Georgia is always a tough road meet and this is a tough way to start the season, but I'm so proud of how the team battled. Georgia rode well today and I'm glad of the way we stayed in it and attacked from the start."
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Bullock County Correctional inmate found unresponsive, dies

BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections says a Bullock County Correctional inmate has died after being found unresponsive. According to ADOC, Mark Alan Ford, 51, was found unresponsive in his dormitory on Monday. He was taken to the health care unit but was later announced dead.
BULLOCK COUNTY, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Auburn Legacy Commits to Crimson Tide

Five-star class of 2025 wide receiver Ryan Williams has committed to the Crimson Tide. The offensive weapon announced his decision on Saturday night, shortly after the Texas A&M vs. Alabama game had kicked off. The Ala., native ranks at No. 25 nationally, No. 6 in wide receivers, and No. 4...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

