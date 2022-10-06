Read full article on original website
Related
Opelika-Auburn News
Here's Mayor Gary Fuller's long and winding road to become a Southern Union graduate
Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller, a Southern Union alumnus, said the college has made and continues to make a significant difference in the community. Fuller started his college career in 1964 at Southern Union’s campus in Wadley. He attended the college until he moved to Tuscaloosa in 1967, two credits short of earning his associate's degree.
Opelika-Auburn News
Here's how Southern Union went from 51 students to 4,400 students in 100 years
Southern Union State Community College is celebrating its 100th anniversary. It was formed in 1922 in Wadley, Ala., by the Southern Christian Convention of Congregational Christian Churches, under the name Bethlehem College. Today, it has an enrollment of about 4,400 students, an 8% increase after the two-year decline that was...
Real News Network
Alabama paper mill workers want their lives back—and they’re giving up $30,000 to get it
On the morning of Oct. 1, after a 50-hour voting period, almost 500 union members from three United Steel Workers (USW) locals at WestRock’s Mahrt Mill paper mill in Cottonton, Alabama, voted to reject a second contract offer from the company. The refusal to ratify WestRock’s “last, best, and final” offer came as a result of the company insisting on removing contract language pertaining to what the workers there call “penalties” for long hours. Members resoundingly rejected this contract, even though it included an unheard-of $28,000 ratification bonus—increased from an already staggering offer of $20,000, which workers already rejected on Sept. 21.
Scarbinsky: Auburn will be helpless and hopeless until it is Harsin-less
I’m glad Pat Dye wasn’t alive to see this. With his roots in Georgia and his legacy at Auburn, the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry moved him like no other, in a different way than the Iron Bowl, which he lifted to a level all its own. Dye...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Everything Bryan Harsin said following Auburn's loss to Georgia
Harsin took full responsibility for Auburn's loss on Saturday.
Red and Black
PHOTOS: Georgia vs. Auburn, pregame
Sidney Chansamone is a junior journalism and interdisciplinary art student at the University of Georgia. They have worked for The Red & Black since 2021 as a photo contributor, assistant design editor, photo editor and currently assistant photo editor.
1 Died, 1 Injured After A Hit-And-Run Crash In Columbus (Columbus, GA)
The Columbus Police Department responded to a hit-and-run crash that claimed a life and injured another. The crash happened on Thursday morning in the 4100 block of Steam Mill Road.
Columbus: City auction happening on Saturday, October 8
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The City Auction is happening this weekend. The auction will be on Oct. 8, 2022, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Potential buyers can preview the items being sold on Oct. 7, from 9:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m. Items being sold include vehicles, furniture, and more. The auction will be in parking lot […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
What they’re saying nationally about Auburn’s blowout loss to Georgia
Auburn endured a familiar result against one of its biggest rivals in its first road game of the season. For the sixth straight time overall, and the eighth consecutive time at Sanford Stadium, Auburn fell to archrival Georgia. The latest installment of the recently one-sided series: a 42-10 blowout between the hedges that marked the Tigers’ worst loss in The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry since the dreaded 2012 season.
Opelika-Auburn News
Oct. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Opelika: Clear. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Alabama man killed when truck hits ditch and flips into a utility pole
An Alabama man was killed Thursday morning after his truck left the road, struck a ditch and then overturned and hit a utility pole, Alabama state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 11 a.m. Thursday and claimed the life of a Tuskegee, Alabama, man. Melvin Marshall, 69, was...
opelikaobserver.com
Lee County Schools Board Appoints Member to District 7 Seat
LEE COUNTY — The Lee County Schools Board of Education appointed Napoleon “Sonny” Stringer to the District 7 seat Thursday, Oct. 6, by a majority 4-to-2 vote from the board members. The seat was left vacant due to the passing of previous District 7 seat holder, Brian...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alabama teen to face terror charge in Opelika fair shooting threat
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lafayette 18-year-old will face a terror charge after threatening to shoot Black people at the upcoming Opelika Fair. On September 19, the Opelika Police Department began investigating a racially inflammatory post on social media threatening to shoot attendees of a certain demographic at the Lee County Fair. “The department takes […]
WSFA
Montgomery business owner upset with littering, theft behind shop
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - When Susan Poole walks behind her door manufacturing business, Doors By Decora, she is typically met with piles of trash. “We just hired somebody to come in and take a lot of the trash out just last week, and now they’re piling it back up again,” Poole said.
auburntigers.com
No. 6 Auburn wins at No. 5 Georgia, 11-8
BISHOP, Ga. – The No. 6 Auburn equestrian team started off the season with a big win on the road, topping No. 5 Georgia at the UGA Equestrian Center, 11-8, Friday afternoon. "This was a great win today," head coach Greg Williams said. "Georgia is always a tough road meet and this is a tough way to start the season, but I'm so proud of how the team battled. Georgia rode well today and I'm glad of the way we stayed in it and attacked from the start."
Twitter reacts to Auburn's blowout loss to Georgia
Twitter was not pleased with the performance, to say the least.
Five reasons Auburn football can beat Georgia
Here are five reasons why the Tigers escape the Bulldogs with a win.
WSFA
Bullock County Correctional inmate found unresponsive, dies
BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections says a Bullock County Correctional inmate has died after being found unresponsive. According to ADOC, Mark Alan Ford, 51, was found unresponsive in his dormitory on Monday. He was taken to the health care unit but was later announced dead.
Alabama man killed when his car flips, then is struck by 18-wheeler
An Alabama man was killed Wednesday when his car overturned and then was struck by a semi-trucck. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, state troopers reported. The wreck killed an Andalusia man. William D. Feagin, 60. Feagin was fatally injured after the 2015 Hyundai Sonata he was...
Auburn Legacy Commits to Crimson Tide
Five-star class of 2025 wide receiver Ryan Williams has committed to the Crimson Tide. The offensive weapon announced his decision on Saturday night, shortly after the Texas A&M vs. Alabama game had kicked off. The Ala., native ranks at No. 25 nationally, No. 6 in wide receivers, and No. 4...
Comments / 0