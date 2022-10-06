Corner of Wayne and Union being looked at for possible garage site for Allen Co. Veterans Commission

St. Marys, OH (WLIO) - St. Marys Tailgate for Cancer has raised over $1.5 million since they started, and they are not stopping until cancer is beat. This is the 14th year for the event, which started with a few individuals who wanted to make a difference and to help friends and loved ones who have been affected with cancer and has grown to help many in the community battling the disease. During the event, there are raffles, live and silent auctions, and other activities to raise money for them to give away. After this year’s event, Tailgate for Cancer will be able to cross over the $1 million mark in total donations to the James Cancer Center at the Ohio State University.

