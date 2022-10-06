Corner of Wayne and Union being looked at for possible garage site for Allen Co. Veterans Commission

Read full article on original website
Low Vision Coalition of Allen County holding "Dinner in the Dark" fundraiser
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Growing opportunities for the visually impaired is the goal of the Low Vision Coalition of Allen County. Since its inception in 2015, the coalition has been working with the Sight Center of Northwestern Ohio connecting individuals who are visually impaired with services in the region. The group also hosts events including employment fairs, blind bowling, nature hikes, and even trips to sites like "Cosi". To assist in providing these events, they are holding their first ever "Dinner in the Dark" to give people a small experience of what visually impaired people have to adapt to in their lives.
West Ohio Food Bank teaming up with DoorDash to get food boxes to senior clients
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - In an effort to get food to senior clients, the West Ohio Food Bank has teamed up with a popular delivery app. Knowing that it is difficult for some of their senior clients to get their monthly food boxes the food bank now has an agreement with "DoorDash" to deliver food right to their front door. This is just another way that the West Ohio Food Bank is working to make sure they are meeting the needs of those they serve.
Wapakoneta Mason honors first responders in first-ever awards dinner
Auglaize County, OH (WLIO) - First responders don’t always get the thanks and recognition they deserve, so the Wapakoneta Masonic Lodge wanted to change that. They held their first ever First Responders’ Recognition and Awards dinner Sunday night. The Masons decided to honor the men and women that work for the Auglaize Sheriff’s Department, Wapakoneta’s Police, Fire, and EMS. Each of the organizations submitted just accomplishments of three individuals, without their names, and then members of the lodges decided who would get the award. Caleb Schwartz recognized for the Fire and EMS, Patrick Green for the police department and Samuel Blank for the sheriff’s office.
Kirkin' O' the Tartan service celebrates the local Scottish heritage
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The sounds of bagpipes bellowed through the sanctuary of the Market Street Presbyterian Church as they held their 3rd Kirkin’ O’ the Tartan. A Tartan is a cloth with a distinct color pattern that represents a specific Scottish clan, and many different clans were showcased during the service. While this tradition was started in the United States, the roots of this service date back to the 1700s when Scotland was taken over by British rule.
GROB and Rhodes State College celebrate their 10-year partnership
A partnership between a local manufacturer and a college has hit a milestone year, and they don't see it stopping anytime soon. Rhodes State College and GROB Systems taking time Friday morning to celebrate 10 years of their apprenticeship program. Since 2012, 270 apprentices were hired at GROB and both sides consider it a win-win situation.
Lima branch of the NAACP helping get people registered to vote
Lima, OH (WLIO) - The Lima branch of the NAACP is urging people to exercise their right to vote. The organization held a voter registration drive Saturday at Vibe Coffeehouse. The NAACP had voter registration and forms for people to request an absentee ballot for the November 8th election. They want to make sure that people not only get registered for the first time, but if they were dropped from a voting role that they can get re-registered to be part of the process.
Uniopolis Browns "Pink Out" raises money for the Auglaize Co. Cancer Society
Auglaize County, OH (WLIO) - Their colors may be Orange and Brown, but the Uniopolis Browns were all about the pink during their game on Sunday. The midget football team held a “Pink Out” during their game against the Shelby County Wildcats. The “Pink Out” is an annual tradition, and the proceeds go to the Auglaize County Cancer Society. They raise money through raffles, 50/50 drawings, and concession sales. Last year, they donated around $2,000, and they are hoping to do more this year. The cheerleaders and the fans proudly wore their pink to show their support for the cause, which means a lot to the Uniopolis community.
Tailgate for Cancer continues to raise money to battle the disease
St. Marys, OH (WLIO) - St. Marys Tailgate for Cancer has raised over $1.5 million since they started, and they are not stopping until cancer is beat. This is the 14th year for the event, which started with a few individuals who wanted to make a difference and to help friends and loved ones who have been affected with cancer and has grown to help many in the community battling the disease. During the event, there are raffles, live and silent auctions, and other activities to raise money for them to give away. After this year’s event, Tailgate for Cancer will be able to cross over the $1 million mark in total donations to the James Cancer Center at the Ohio State University.
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church festival is gearing up for a big year in 2023
Putman County, OH (WLIO) - Food, fun, and Fall were all in the air in Ottoville as their Catholic parish continues a long-standing tradition. The Immaculate Conception Catholic Church held their annual festival. The event was scaled back a little bit this year, but organizers continue to find new activities for people to enjoy. Which includes many games for the kids, live music, and of course, the big highlight of the festival the beef and chicken dinners with all the homemade fixings. The proceeds of the festival go back to help the church, which will be celebrating a major milestone next year.
HS Girls Soccer: Allen East Comebacks Against Cory-Rawson, 6-3
