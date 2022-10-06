Read full article on original website
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Khan-Kuo Links to “Dark Money” and Attack Mail Lies
Dark money PACs are often established at the very last minute to avoid campaign finance disclosure laws. In this way, big developers and special interest groups can pour hundreds of thousands of dollars into mass-mailing pieces — filled with vicious attacks and outright lies — to sway voters who may not know the facts.
iebusinessdaily.com
Fitness center chain to open in Loma Linda
A national fitness center chain has leased space at a neighborhood shopping center in Loma Linda. Fitness 19, which has 39 stores throughout California and New Jersey, will occupy 21,100 square feet at Loma Linda Plaza starting early next year, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. Progressive...
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Pasadena, CA
If you’ve recently made a move to Pasadena, California, you might be looking for an easy way to get to know the area. Leaving behind all of your favorite spots to eat and places to hang out can put a damper on something as exciting as moving to a new location.
multihousingnews.com
Inland Empire Storage Facility Lands Refi
Northmarq arranged the $10.5 million loan for the recently built property. Frontera Real Estate has received $10.5 million in refinancing for A-Storage-Place Palm, a 96,082-square-foot facility in Riverside, Calif. Transamerica Life Insurance Co. provided the 15-year loan, Riverside County records show. According to Yardi Matrix data, the recently built property...
Al’s Hot Chicken Expanding Throughout Southern California
New locations include Inglewood, Thousand Oaks, and Hawthorne
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena’s Measure H Explained
Over the past five years Pasadena residents have worked to place a series of tenant protections on the ballot via the ballot measure process. After a first attempt failed to get enough signatures to qualify for the 2018 ballot, a larger coalition gathered over 20,000 signatures between October 2021 and March 2022. After L.A. County verification, the campaign had 15,101 valid signatures—13% more than the required 13,366.
6 Southern California pizza shops ranked best in the country, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer them thick and saucy, thin and crispy, loaded with toppings, or simply covered in cheese, the definition of the perfect slice of pizza comes in all shapes and sizes. To celebrate International Pizza Month, pie aficionados have spoken on Yelp to crown the Top 100 Places for Pizza in the U.S. The […]
pasadenanow.com
Metropolitan Water District, Pasadena’s Largest Water Supplier, Among Agencies Offering to Reduce Imports of Colorado River Water
Facing demands from the federal government, California water agencies offered Wednesday to cut back the amount of water they import from the Colorado River starting in 2023. After months of negotiations, water agencies wrote to federal agencies today offering to reduce California’s water use by 400,000 acre-feet every year through 2026. That amounts to 9% of the river’s water that California is entitled to under its senior rights.
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Mayor Khan and Her Council Majority Silence Residents, City Commissioners, and Irvine’s History of Detailed Planning
In matters of public policy, Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan and her City Council majority — Anthony Kuo, Tammy Kim and Mike Carroll — have a pattern of ignoring or shutting out public input, staff recommendations, and established procedures. During the September 27th Council meeting, that pattern was on...
spectrumnews1.com
Riverside PD will participate in prescription drug collection event
RIVERSIDE (CNS) — The Riverside Police Department Sunday announced its participation in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 29. The police department, in partnership with Kaiser Permanente Riverside Medical Center, will set up a drive-thru and drop-off collection site at 3660 Park...
California homicide arrest; body exhumed in Arizona desert
Police have arrested a suspect in a Southern California homicide after sheriff’s deputies exhumed a body in the Arizona desert about 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of Las Vegas.
lagunabeachindy.com
Laguna Beach artist debuts 60-foot sculpture at Irvine’s Skyloft Apartments
Jorg Dubin’s “Mercury Falling” public sculpture spills from rooftop to ground. After five years in the making, Laguna Beach artist Jorg Dubin recently completed a dramatic, 60-foot public sculpture installed outside Irvine’s Skyloft apartments. Aptly named “Mercury Falling,” the project hopes to share an environmental message about climate change.
2urbangirls.com
No tickets sold with all six SuperLotto Plus numbers
LOS ANGELES – There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $32 million. There were three tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, including a pair at...
menifee247.com
Questions remain concerning death of adult male
Menifee Police are investigating what has preliminarily been ruled a homicide in the death of an adult male Friday morning in the Heritage Lake community. Police responded at 2:55 a.m. to a residence in the 28200 block of Serenity Falls Way, according to a news release. The reporting party stated that the victim had attempted suicide and needed medical attention.
redlandscommunitynews.com
More effort is needed to adapt to Redlands’ changing climate
Wildfire, drought and rain are familiar to Redlanders, but the frequency and severity of these weather events is changing. Climate change is a global issue, but these global changes have uniquely affected the Inland Empire. According to Hillary Jenkins, an environmental studies professor at the University of Redlands, current modeling suggests increased extremes in weather patterns.
Fontana Herald News
Man who was riding bicycle dies in traffic collision in Rancho Cucamonga
A man who was riding a bicycle died in a traffic collision in Rancho Cucamonga on Oct. 4, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. At about 5:44 p.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station responded to the area of Rochester Avenue and Victoria Park Lane for a report of a collision involving a vehicle and bicyclist. Deputies and medical personnel arrived at the scene and located the bicyclist, who sustained major injuries. The bicyclist was transported by medical personnel to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
NBC Los Angeles
Drivers Circle Ring of Fire in Anaheim Street Takeover
One person was struck by a car and spectators watched drivers power-slide around a ring of fire Thursday in Anaheim on a night of multiple street takeovers in Orange County. Video showed a spectator fall to the ground before he was struck by a car late Thursday night at the intersection of South Sunkist Street and Cerritos Avenue. It was not immediately clear whether he was injured.
spectrumnews1.com
Prepare to say goodbye to extreme heat in Palms Spring
This is the perfect time of the year to plan a getaway to Palm Springs and other low desert cities. Daytime temperatures are starting fall below 100. If you’re ready for it to cool down in the low desert, you’ll be glad to know we’re in the middle of a streak of 90-degree days thanks to a cold system pushing across the west.
4newsplus.com
Apple Valley Airshow Takes Flight on October 8th
The 19th Annual Apple Valley Airshow and NAPA® Auto Parts Car Show returns after a two-year hiatus on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Apple Valley Airport featuring extreme aerobatics from legendary pilots, skydivers, paratroopers, warbirds and military fly-bys. Vintage planes, classic cars and military vehicles will also be on display.
macaronikid.com
11 Things To Do This Week In & Around Upland/Claremont/La Verne!
Have you created a little Halloween or Fall Fun for the family yet? This is the perfect time to start, with just three weeks until Halloween. Pumpkin patches, festivals and all kinds of Halloween activities are in full swing now, and we have done all the work to find them for you! So bookmark our events page here and our Fall Family Fun Guide, and you won't need to spend time hunting for things to do with the family each week.
