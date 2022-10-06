ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redlands, CA

irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

Khan-Kuo Links to “Dark Money” and Attack Mail Lies

Dark money PACs are often established at the very last minute to avoid campaign finance disclosure laws. In this way, big developers and special interest groups can pour hundreds of thousands of dollars into mass-mailing pieces — filled with vicious attacks and outright lies — to sway voters who may not know the facts.
IRVINE, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Fitness center chain to open in Loma Linda

A national fitness center chain has leased space at a neighborhood shopping center in Loma Linda. Fitness 19, which has 39 stores throughout California and New Jersey, will occupy 21,100 square feet at Loma Linda Plaza starting early next year, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. Progressive...
LOMA LINDA, CA
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Pasadena, CA

If you’ve recently made a move to Pasadena, California, you might be looking for an easy way to get to know the area. Leaving behind all of your favorite spots to eat and places to hang out can put a damper on something as exciting as moving to a new location.
PASADENA, CA
multihousingnews.com

Inland Empire Storage Facility Lands Refi

Northmarq arranged the $10.5 million loan for the recently built property. Frontera Real Estate has received $10.5 million in refinancing for A-Storage-Place Palm, a 96,082-square-foot facility in Riverside, Calif. Transamerica Life Insurance Co. provided the 15-year loan, Riverside County records show. According to Yardi Matrix data, the recently built property...
RIVERSIDE, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena’s Measure H Explained

Over the past five years Pasadena residents have worked to place a series of tenant protections on the ballot via the ballot measure process. After a first attempt failed to get enough signatures to qualify for the 2018 ballot, a larger coalition gathered over 20,000 signatures between October 2021 and March 2022. After L.A. County verification, the campaign had 15,101 valid signatures—13% more than the required 13,366.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Metropolitan Water District, Pasadena’s Largest Water Supplier, Among Agencies Offering to Reduce Imports of Colorado River Water

Facing demands from the federal government, California water agencies offered Wednesday to cut back the amount of water they import from the Colorado River starting in 2023. After months of negotiations, water agencies wrote to federal agencies today offering to reduce California’s water use by 400,000 acre-feet every year through 2026. That amounts to 9% of the river’s water that California is entitled to under its senior rights.
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Riverside PD will participate in prescription drug collection event

RIVERSIDE (CNS) — The Riverside Police Department Sunday announced its participation in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 29. The police department, in partnership with Kaiser Permanente Riverside Medical Center, will set up a drive-thru and drop-off collection site at 3660 Park...
RIVERSIDE, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

Laguna Beach artist debuts 60-foot sculpture at Irvine’s Skyloft Apartments

Jorg Dubin’s “Mercury Falling” public sculpture spills from rooftop to ground. After five years in the making, Laguna Beach artist Jorg Dubin recently completed a dramatic, 60-foot public sculpture installed outside Irvine’s Skyloft apartments. Aptly named “Mercury Falling,” the project hopes to share an environmental message about climate change.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

No tickets sold with all six SuperLotto Plus numbers

LOS ANGELES – There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $32 million. There were three tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, including a pair at...
EASTVALE, CA
menifee247.com

Questions remain concerning death of adult male

Menifee Police are investigating what has preliminarily been ruled a homicide in the death of an adult male Friday morning in the Heritage Lake community. Police responded at 2:55 a.m. to a residence in the 28200 block of Serenity Falls Way, according to a news release. The reporting party stated that the victim had attempted suicide and needed medical attention.
MENIFEE, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

More effort is needed to adapt to Redlands’ changing climate

Wildfire, drought and rain are familiar to Redlanders, but the frequency and severity of these weather events is changing. Climate change is a global issue, but these global changes have uniquely affected the Inland Empire. According to Hillary Jenkins, an environmental studies professor at the University of Redlands, current modeling suggests increased extremes in weather patterns.
REDLANDS, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man who was riding bicycle dies in traffic collision in Rancho Cucamonga

A man who was riding a bicycle died in a traffic collision in Rancho Cucamonga on Oct. 4, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. At about 5:44 p.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station responded to the area of Rochester Avenue and Victoria Park Lane for a report of a collision involving a vehicle and bicyclist. Deputies and medical personnel arrived at the scene and located the bicyclist, who sustained major injuries. The bicyclist was transported by medical personnel to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Drivers Circle Ring of Fire in Anaheim Street Takeover

One person was struck by a car and spectators watched drivers power-slide around a ring of fire Thursday in Anaheim on a night of multiple street takeovers in Orange County. Video showed a spectator fall to the ground before he was struck by a car late Thursday night at the intersection of South Sunkist Street and Cerritos Avenue. It was not immediately clear whether he was injured.
ANAHEIM, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Prepare to say goodbye to extreme heat in Palms Spring

This is the perfect time of the year to plan a getaway to Palm Springs and other low desert cities. Daytime temperatures are starting fall below 100. If you’re ready for it to cool down in the low desert, you’ll be glad to know we’re in the middle of a streak of 90-degree days thanks to a cold system pushing across the west.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
4newsplus.com

Apple Valley Airshow Takes Flight on October 8th

The 19th Annual Apple Valley Airshow and NAPA® Auto Parts Car Show returns after a two-year hiatus on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Apple Valley Airport featuring extreme aerobatics from legendary pilots, skydivers, paratroopers, warbirds and military fly-bys. Vintage planes, classic cars and military vehicles will also be on display.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
macaronikid.com

11 Things To Do This Week In & Around Upland/Claremont/La Verne!

Have you created a little Halloween or Fall Fun for the family yet? This is the perfect time to start, with just three weeks until Halloween. Pumpkin patches, festivals and all kinds of Halloween activities are in full swing now, and we have done all the work to find them for you! So bookmark our events page here and our Fall Family Fun Guide, and you won't need to spend time hunting for things to do with the family each week.
UPLAND, CA

