Read full article on original website
Related
Week 5 Sunday Night Freestyle: Stafford regressing, Tucker closing, Kyler's Kermit suit & the crazy fun NFC East
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. When it comes to game-winning field goals, Justin Tucker is automatic. What else can you say? It's what Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab have to say to kick off Sunday evening's podcast. The Baltimore Ravens took charge of the AFC North over the former division champion Cincinnati Bengals thanks to the leg of Tucker on Sunday Night Football.
NFL・
Mets eliminated from postseason after 6-0 loss to Padres in Game 3 of Wild Card series
Joe Musgrove brushed off chants of " Cheater!" after a bizarre spot check by umpires on the mound, pitching his hometown San Diego Padres into the next round of the playoffs Sunday night with seven innings of one-hit ball in a 6-0 victory over the New York Mets.
MLB playoffs: Philadelphia Phillies take on Atlanta Braves in NLDS. Here's the full schedule
After more than a decade in baseball's wilderness, Philadelphia had finally won another postseason series.
Comments / 0