‘I thought this challenge was for couples’: F1 Twitter bewildered by Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc’s new TikTok

Max Verstappen crowned world champion for second time in bizarre end to Japanese Grand Prix
Max Verstappen has been crowned world champion for the second time after winning a rain-hit Japanese Grand Prix, but amid chaotic scenes at Suzuka and uncertainty over how many points the Red Bull driver received for winning the shortened race.Verstappen’s title was seemingly confirmed following a dominant performance and after title rival Charles Leclerc was hit with a five-second penalty.It meant Sergio Perez was promoted to second place, giving Verstappen the points swing he needed to defend his championship.Verstappen was told afterwards that he had won the world title, but the Dutchman appeared confused and asked: “Are you sure?”It...
racer.com
Gasly rages after passing crane on track at Suzuka
Pierre Gasly was left raging after passing a recovery vehicle on track as the Japanese Grand Prix was being red flagged. The Frenchman had picked up damage by hitting a sponsor boarding that had flown onto the track when Carlos Sainz crashed on the run to Spoon. That happened on...
F1 qualifying live stream: How to watch Japanese Grand Prix online
Max Verstappen has another opportunity to claim his second world title this weekend as Formula 1 returns to Suzuka for the first time since 2019 for the Japanese Grand Prix.The Red Bull star – 104 points clear of Charles Leclerc in the standings – will be crowned champion in Japan if he wins and sets the fastest lap on Sunday.Follow LIVE: Lewis Hamilton goes for pole in qualifying at Japanese GP Verstappen is looking to bounce back after a disappointing weekend in Singapore, finishing seventh, while his team-mate Sergio Perez claimed victory. Leclerc came home second, with Carlos Sainz...
F1 LIVE: Japanese GP updates as race red-flagged after Carlos Sainz crash on first lap
Max Verstappen hit out at Lando Norris as the Formula One champion-elect narrowly avoided a collision with the McLaren on his way to pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix.Verstappen set the fastest time, just 0.010 seconds faster than the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc with Carlos Sainz third - the Dutchman will retain his title if he wins and takes the fastest lap today and he gave himself the best chance of doing so by going quickest in qualifying.But it could have been a different story after Norris took evasive action having sped up to the back of a...
Pierre Gasly 'was two meters away from passing away' after close call with safety truck in F1 Japanese Grand Prix
Alpha Tauri Formula 1 driver Pierre Gasly said he nearly crashed into a recovery vehicle during the rainy Japanese Grand Prix and was “two meters from passing away.”. The rain-plagued race was red-flagged after numerous first-lap incidents because of the conditions. Carlos Sainz crashed on the first lap, Zhou Guanyu spun and Gasly had to pit because a sign board was stuck to the nose of his car.
Motor racing-Russell leads Hamilton in Friday practice at soaking Suzuka
SUZUKA, Japan, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Alpine's Fernando Alonso set the fastest time in a wet opening practice session for the Japanese Grand Prix on Friday. The Spaniard lapped the soaked Suzuka track in one minute, 42.248 seconds ahead of compatriot Carlos Sainz in his Ferrari.
lastwordonsports.com
F1: Nyck de Vries Signs with Scuderia AlphaTauri for 2023
On the eve of the Japanese Grand Prix, Scuderia AlphaTauri confirm the signing of Nyck de Vries to pair with Yuki Tsunoda for 2023. Following weeks of speculation, the rumors proved true of Pierre Gasly leaving Scuderia AlphaTauri to become Fernando Alonso‘s replacement at BWT Alpine for 2023. As a result, who would replace the departing Frenchman in AlphaTauri’s second seat? Dutchman Nyck de Vries has gotten the call. After making his debut this past month in Monza, the 27-year-old will be making the rare move from the Mercedes family to the Red Bull / Honda family for his full-season debut in Formula 1.
Daniel Ricciardo won’t race in F1 next year but Aussie is targeting return in 2024
Daniel Ricciardo has confirmed he is not expecting to be on the Formula 1 grid next year and is targeting a return to the sport in 2024.Currently at McLaren, it was announced last month that Ricciardo will be replaced by fellow Aussie Oscar Piastri for next season.Ricciardo’s options for a drive elsewhere were already limited before both Pierre Gasly’s move to Alpine and Nyck de Vries coming in to race for AlphaTauri were announced at Suzuka on Saturday.With only two seats remaining on the 2023 grid – one at Williams, the other at Haas – Ricciardo admits he instead...
F1 grid today: Starting positions for Japanese Grand Prix
Max Verstappen hit out at Lando Norris as the Formula One champion-elect narrowly avoided a collision with the McLaren on his way to pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix.Verstappen set the fastest time, just 0.010 seconds faster than the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc with Carlos Sainz third - the Dutchman will retain his title if he wins and takes the fastest lap in Sunday’s race and he gave himself the best chance of doing so by going quickest in qualifying.Follow LIVE: Max Verstappen looks to wrap up world title at Japanese Grand Prix But it could have been...
Motor racing-Verstappen wins second F1 world title amid confusion
SUZUKA, Japan, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Red Bull's Max Verstappen wrapped up a second successive Formula One title on Sunday with victory in a rain-shortened Japanese Grand Prix after his closest rival Charles Leclerc was hit with a post-race penalty.
SkySports
Japanese GP Qualifying: Max Verstappen takes and keeps pole position after reprimand for Lando Norris incident
Verstappen was summoned by the stewards after an ultra-close Suzuka shootout for inadvertently turning in on Lando Norris on their first Q3 out-laps and nearly creating a huge collision, but was only handed a reprimand. The stewards said that Norris - who had earlier insisted Verstappen tried to block him...
ESPN
Daniel Ricciardo admits it's unlikely he's in Formula One next year
SUZUKA, Japan -- Daniel Ricciardo does not expect to race in Formula One next year following news Pierre Gasly has signed a new multiyear contract with Alpine starting in 2023. Ricciardo's McLaren contract is set to be terminated one year earlier than planned at the end of this season after...
Autoweek.com
Alpine, AlphaTauri Confirm Formula 1 Driver Changes for 2023
Two more Formula 1 seats for 2023 were locked down on Friday, as Alpine sealed its deal for Pierre Gasly and Nyck de Vries was picked for Gasly's seat at AlphaTauri. The outcome flew in the face of belief earlier this summer that Oscar Piastri was on his way to Alpine, while AlphaTauri had Gasly contracted to a 2023 seat.
lastwordonsports.com
F1 Roundtable: Japanese Grand Prix (Suzuka) Predictions
The LWOS staff once again submit their F1 predictions for this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix. Their race winner, podium, and surprise result. Formula One season enters the final stages of the season with their return to Suzuka for the Japanese Grand Prix. Before this week’s predictions, let’s go over the predictions from the Singapore Grand Prix. Of the nine who participated, Fatima was the only one who correctly predicted that Sergio Perez would be the race winner.
Pierre Gasly joining Alpine’s F1 team
French driver Pierre Gasly reportedly is set to join the BWT Alpine F1 team for next season. Gasly, 26, currently
