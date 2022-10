Toledo area’s girls soccer leaders for week of Oct. 2

As the Toledo community prepares to join University of Toledo students, employees, and alumni in celebrating the school’s 150-year anniversary this week, many of them likely are unaware of how often the city came close to losing the very institution they’re celebrating. Incorporated in 1872 as Toledo University of Arts and Trades, the university would open in 1875 in the Independent Church Building in downtown Toledo — only to close three years later. Following a denied request for the City of Toledo to take it over and make it a municipal institution, city officials relented and the school reopened a...

TOLEDO, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO