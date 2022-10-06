So far, it’s been a hell of a ride. Following the career of Deontay Wilder has been a fascinating endeavor. Emerging from the United States during the staid Klitschko era, Wilder, an Olympic Bronze medalist, presented himself as a walking, talking knockout machine as he blasted his way to a world title. By the time Wilder squared off against Tyson Fury in their first high profile WBC championship bout, the man had a record of 40 wins to zero losses. The vast, vast majority of those wins came by knockout, by the way. The fight with Fury ended up being close, but heading into the final round, it appeared Wilder was behind on the cards.

