Devin Haney: “The Greats Find Motivation By Any Means Necessary”
George Kambosos, usually a gregarious sort, has been rather quiet in the leadup to his rematch Devin Haney, the man who took his lightweight titles from him last June. Haney, who has once again traveled to Kambosos’ native Australia to face him, doesn’t let the sound of silence trouble him. “The greats find motivation by any means necessary,” he told FightHype in an interview. Kambosos was never expected to be a great force at lightweight, but he became unified champion by stunning the then red hot Teofimo Lopez in late 2021, thus letting the world know he was someone to be reckoned with.
The Second Act Of Deontay Wilder
So far, it’s been a hell of a ride. Following the career of Deontay Wilder has been a fascinating endeavor. Emerging from the United States during the staid Klitschko era, Wilder, an Olympic Bronze medalist, presented himself as a walking, talking knockout machine as he blasted his way to a world title. By the time Wilder squared off against Tyson Fury in their first high profile WBC championship bout, the man had a record of 40 wins to zero losses. The vast, vast majority of those wins came by knockout, by the way. The fight with Fury ended up being close, but heading into the final round, it appeared Wilder was behind on the cards.
