ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chicago Food King

My List of 16 foods you must try while in Chicago and Suburbs

Here is My List of 16 Things you have to do while in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs. This is my personal favorite deep-dish pizza in Illinois. Lou Malnati got his start in the 1940s working in Chicago's first deep-dish pizzeria. He took his pizza expertise to Lincolnwood, a northern suburb of Chicago, where he and his wife Jean opened the first Lou Malnati's Pizzeria on March 17, 1971. Lou was known for his fun-loving character as well as for making Chicago's best pizza.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montrose, IL
Chicago, IL
Food & Drinks
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
City
Vienna, IL
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
Local
Illinois Business
CBS Chicago

Winners of the record setting 44th Bank of America Chicago Marathon

CHICAGO (CBS) – Thousands of racers gathered at Grant Park for the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Sunday morning. The race kicked off at 7:30 a.m. as runners and spectators filled the streets of downtown Chicago in the record-setting marathon. Here are this year's winners according to the Chicago Marathon Twitter page:Men's Wheelchair: Marcel Hug of Switzerland - setting an unofficial record of 1:25:20. Women's Wheelchair: Susannah Scaroni of the U.S. - finishing in 1:45:48. Men's race: Benson Kipruto of Kenya - finishing in 2:04:24. Women's race: Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya - finishes with the second fastest time with 2:14:18. Not too...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Southport#Coffee Shop#Coffee House#Coffee Info#Coffee Bar#Food Drink#Block Club#American
NBC Sports

2022 Chicago Marathon results

2022 Chicago Marathon top-10 results and notable finishers from men’s and women’s elite and wheelchair races. Full searchable results are here. .. (Second-fastest time in history) 2. Emily Sisson (USA) — 2:18:29 (American record) Kenyan Ruth Chepngetich ran the second-fastest women’s marathon in history, and Emily Sisson...
CHICAGO, IL
947wls.com

Chicago West Loop Bar is one of the Best in the World

If you’re wanting to experience one of the best bars in the world, you surprisingly don’t have to go very far to do so…. West Loop’s Kumiko has been named one of The World’s 50 Best Bars. The local bar took the number 25 spot on this esteemed list.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS News

Found: Missing boy, 9, of Chicago Heights

CHICAGO (CBS) – A missing boy last seen in Chicago Heights Sunday morning has been found. Illinois State Police issued the alert at the request of the Chicago Heights Police after it was confirmed the child is missing based on suspicious circumstances. Samuel Williams, 9, was last seen in...
CHICAGO, IL
southportcorridorchicago.com

ThirdLove appears to be coming to Chicago’s Southport Corridor

It appears via Google Job listings that ThirdLove is coming to Chicago’s Southport Corridor. From their website, ThridLove sells “Bras designed for your body so you always look & feel your best. Available in A-H and half-cup sizes.”. ThirdLove started as an Internet-only player and is now expanding...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Nearly 400 cars towed along Chicago Marathon route overnight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police were out Sunday morning giving tickets and towing cars parked along the Chicago Marathon route.A lot of drivers didn't heed that warning. Car after car was being loaded onto tow trucks.This happened near inner Lake Shore Drive and Sheridan about seven and a half miles into the marathon route.There was signage warning drivers they were in a tow zone from 1 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday.The Department of Streets and Sanitation tells us 398 cars were towed. They also say sign postings for no parking started on Tuesday and finished on Wednesday and that they checked the signage on the route each day leading up to the marathon.   
CHICAGO, IL
Robb Report

One of America’s Best Pasta Makers Is Opening a Tuscan Steakhouse in Chicago

After the Alinea Group pulled out of opening restaurants in Chicago’s new St. Regis development, the building took its sweet time finding a replacement. But finally, almost a year later, we now know what sort of eateries will be opening up in the 101-story tower. St. Regis has partnered with the city’s largest restaurant company, Lettuce Entertain You, to develop two spaces in the building, Eater Chicago reported on Thursday. The star LA chef Evan Funke (Felix, Mother Wolf) will be helming a Tuscan steakhouse, while local chef Hisanobu Osaka (formerly of Japonais by Morimoto) will oversee an all-day Japanese spot. “I’m...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy