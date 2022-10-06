Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Story Behind This Abandoned Prison in Virginia is TerrifyingTravel MavenFairfax County, VA
4 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Traffic delays at Falmouth Bridge and Blue & Gray Parkway this weekWatchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
This Day in History: October 9William Saint ValWashington, DC
Related
pagevalleynews.com
A&P reopens as Super Fresh
October 9, 1986 — A&P’s Luray store will officially reopen today (Thursday) as Super Fresh Food Market. Super Fresh is a wholly- owned subsidiary of the Great Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company (A&P). The store located in the East Luray Shopping Center has been closed since 9 p.m....
Inside Nova
For sale in Catlett: A resurrected 1927 church
According to the Zillow.com listing, Mount Horeb Methodist Episcopal Church in Catlett first built a meeting house on Bristersburg Road in 1887. In 1927, the old building was torn down and the new church was built. Since 1996, the “old gal” has been used as a single-family home. Take a look.
NBC Washington
DC Area Sees Several Deadly Crashes Over Weekend
Several people have died in car crashes that occurred across the D.C. area over the weekend. Authorities reported fatal crashes in Fairfax and Arlington, Virginia, as well as in Laurel and Clinton, Maryland. The five victims of the crashes include three pedestrians, a driver and a passenger. A pedestrian died...
fredericksburg.today
Germanna announces $15 million expansion in North Stafford
Germanna Community College and its Real Estate Foundation have announced a major expansion in Stafford County with the purchase of its new $15 million Stafford Center of Educational Excellence at Center Street. Two buildings, named the Barbara J. Fried Center at 10 Center St. and the Kevin L. Dillard Health...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missing Virginia man that prompted Senior Alert found safe
Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a missing northern Virginia man last seen Saturday.
Missing Fairfax man found
According to Virginia State Police, 75-year-old Anthony Ascone was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. He is believed to be driving a silver 2013 Kia Sportage with Virginia tags 2ZBOTS.
theriver953.com
FRWRC hosts unique yard sale
The Front Royal Women’s Resource Center is hosting a Yard Sale fundraiser today from 8 am to 2 pm at Weichert Realtors on John Marshall Highway. All proceeds will benefit operations and programs to support women and middle school aged girls in Warren County. This is a little different...
theburn.com
An old farm near Ashburn becomes the area’s latest winery
Nine minutes. That’s the approximate drive time from Brambleton to the new Old Farm Winery at Hartland, just southwest of Ashburn. Even for residents in Lansdowne and the Route 7 corridor, it’s just a 20-minute drive. “My wife and I love going to try different wineries in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
themunchonline.com
3207 12th Street NE Unit 101
Pet Friendly Two bedroom in Brookland! - Come see this contemporary, light filled condo, right in the heart of Brookland! Step inside to a luxurious home featuring gleaming hardwood floors, a large modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and generous cabinet space, and built-ins that afford additional living and storage options. Each bedroom boasts an en suite bath, and a half bath can be found on the main floor, making for both convenience and privacy. Live just a few short blocks away from the Metro, multiple trendy restaurants and bars, organic and convenience grocery - all with the serenity of a luxurious close-in suburb. Catholic University, Medstar Washington Hospital Center, Children's and VA Hospitals, are all nearby! Drivers will appreciate the easy access to major highways and surface streets that connect you to the rest of the city. Have a pet? No worries as this is a pet friendly rental!
WTOP
Police ID 2 killed in Tysons crash
Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, have identified the two people killed in a crash in Tysons early Thursday and say it appears speed and alcohol contributed to the crash. Lori Byars, 51, of Woodbridge, was behind the wheel of a 1986 Mercedes 420 SEL driving eastbound on Leesburg Pike shortly before 4 a.m. when she went off the road before Chain Bridge Road.
bethesdamagazine.com
Five new bakeries in Montgomery County
There’s no better way to welcome the fall season than with a tasty baked treat to go with that pumpkin spice latte. Here are five bakeries that have recently opened in Montgomery County:. Boulangerie Christophe (Potomac) Boulangerie Christophe, a French bakery, opened in May in Cabin John Village shopping...
Augusta Free Press
Updates to road construction, maintenance schedule in VDOT Culpeper District
The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report. Albemarle County. (NEW) Bridge inspection work – Expect mobile work zone with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5dc.com
Search underway for bank robbery suspect in Manassas
MANASSAS, Va. - Police in Prince William County released several photos of a suspect they are searching for in connection with a bank robbery in Manassas. According to Prince William County Police, the robbery happened on Tuesday at the Wells Fargo bank located at 8118 Sudley Road. Police say the...
Level Up Your Business with the Prince William Chamber of Commerce
Calling all small business owners, the public and members of the Chamber! Level up your business with the Prince William Chamber of Commerce Thursday, Nov. 3 at the MEGA Networking Expo. This is your opportunity to be a part of one of our largest networking events of the year. MEGA...
WTOP
1 seriously injured, 21 displaced in Prince George’s Co. apartment complex fire
Multiple people are displaced and one person is in the hospital following a fire at a Prince George’s County, Maryland, apartment complex early Sunday morning. The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. in the 8500 block of Greenbelt Road in Greenbelt. A tweet from the Prince George’s County Fire Department said the flames were put out by 7:15 a.m.
Augusta Free Press
Governor awards $20K to Fauquier County for study of meat processing facility location
Fauquier County has been awarded $20,000 from Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund Planning Grant. The program provides funding for the study of economic viability of locating a small-scale meat processing facility at the Fauquier Livestock Exchange in Marshall, Va., according to a press release.
Pedestrian hit by vehicle, killed on West Ox Road in Fairfax
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian took place on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 9 on West Ox Road neat Legato Road. The pedestrian was pronounced dead following the crash. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.
loudounnow.com
Afternoon Bus Woes Linger for Several Loudoun Families
More than a month into the school year, several families in western Loudoun still don’t have afternoon bus transportation for their elementary aged students. The issue surrounds alternative transportation for their children. Alternative transportation requests are made for students to go to or from a location that is not their established bus stop but is within the attendance area of the student’s school, according to the division’s transportation page.
ffxnow.com
VDOT offers new park to make up for 495 NEXT encroaching on Scott’s Run Nature Preserve
The ongoing widening of I-495 from Tysons to McLean will require the permanent taking of 1.15 acres from Scott’s Run Nature Preserve. As compensation, the Virginia Department of Transportation has proposed building a new park for the Fairfax County Park Authority on a 1.83-acre site at the corner of Georgetown Pike and Balls Hill Road that it currently uses as a maintenance yard.
ffxnow.com
Three dead after vehicle crashes in Tysons and Fort Belvoir, FCPD says
(Updated at 1:50 p.m. on 10/7/2022) Three more people were killed on Fairfax County roads Thursday morning (Oct. 6), police reported. In Tysons, two people died in a single-vehicle crash on eastbound Route 7 (Leesburg Pike) remains partly shut down in Tysons after two people died in a single-vehicle crash at Chain Bridge Road, shutting down the road for nearly three-and-a-half hours, the Fairfax County Police Department said.
PWLiving
Manassas, VA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
223K+
Views
ABOUT
We are a family of publications covering lifestyle, business, education and more in the Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park and D.C. metro areas.https://princewilliamliving.com/
Comments / 0