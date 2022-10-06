Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
goldcountrymedia.com
Folsom Riptides clear another win
The second session of the Fall ’22 season got underway for the FSC Riptides with a promotion to Division 2 of the boys’ U12 league. Fresh from a 3-1-1 winning record to conclude the first half of the soccer season, the Riptides were looking to keep their momentum going with a match up against a fellow Folsom Soccer Club team, the Strikers. The Riptides looked strong, passing well and stretching the Strikers thin in the start of the game. The Riptides coach set the team in their usual balanced set, as the starting forwards, Kartik Fulsunge, Jesse Liang and Abinhav Bijish, immediately pressed high up the pitch. Riptides midfielders, Fraser Kings and Hudson Cirelli, worked hard to support their front three and Kings got an early shot away as the Strikers defense were slow to react. With 10 minutes gone, Kings again picked up the ball at midfield and took it into the Strikers’ penalty box. The defense stepped off and Kings left-footed shot found the bottom left hand corner of the goal for a 1-0 Riptides lead.
goldcountrymedia.com
Bulldogs, Golden Eagles to meet Friday
The only two undefeated teams in the Sierra Foothill League will meet Friday at Folsom High with the winning team walking away with a 3-0 record and good chance to win the league championship. The Bulldogs, 2-0 in league, 6-1 overall, play host to Del Oro (2-0, 7-0) on Homecoming...
goldcountrymedia.com
Another solid performance in Vista's 35-21 victory
A solid defense and an efficient ground game led Vista del Lago’s varsity football team to a 35-14 victory over Del Campo on Friday night. The win improved the Eagles’ record to 4-0 in the Capital Athletic League, as the team inches closer to playing in a league championship game at home in the final game of the regular season against Christian Brothers (4-0 in league, 6-2 overall).
goldcountrymedia.com
Athlete of the Week: Sean Cotten totals 11 tackles to lead Zebras defense in loss against Placer
Despite losing 35-14 against Placer High last Friday night and falling to 3-4 on the season, the Lincoln High football team’s defense has been solid all season, giving up just over 23 points per game. The team is led by players such as senior defensive lineman Sean Cotten. Cotten...
goldcountrymedia.com
Cycling through Placer County
I usually have a theme of some sort for my “photo column.”. While it has begun to cool off in early October, September was quite warm, necessitating slightly shorter rides for many of us. Of course, the countryside is little more than various shades of brown and Camp Far...
goldcountrymedia.com
ARD Harvest Festival features giant pumpkins, scarecrows and family fun
The Auburn community gathers to celebrate all that is best about the season Saturday, as the Auburn Area Recreation and Parks District (ARD) hosts its annual Harvest Festival. Giant pumpkins, costume-clad kiddos and scarecrows will flock to Recreation Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the festive-filled event. A...
goldcountrymedia.com
Grazing with Gary: It's time for the Octoberfest menu
Just home from the PlacerGrown Farm and Barn tour, and I have to say what a fun day it was. Did not get to all the farms, but it was great seeing what we did. We are so lucky to live here in Placer County with so many farms willing to share.
goldcountrymedia.com
12th annual Apple Festival set for Oct. 15 at Machado Orchards
The 12th annual Apple Festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 15, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Machado Orchards. The festival will include a variety of apples priced at 69 cents per pound, including, golden, red, mutsu, Fuji, empire, Arkansas black and pink lady. Kool Kettle Korn and Maria’s...
goldcountrymedia.com
Economic plans the topic at next Gold Country Rotary meeting
Jonathan Wright, Auburn Economic/Planning Manager, will be the featured speaker at the next Auburn Gold Country Rotary meeting on Thursday, Oct. 13, at Awful Annie’s, located at 13460 Lincoln Way. Auburn Gold Country Rotary meets every Thursday at noon. Wright will discuss Auburn and its current and future economic...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Assault weapon possession, shoplifting, trespassing
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Sept. 28. Daniel Wayne Hunt, 37, was arrested at 9:15 a.m. on suspicion of possession of identifying information with the intent to defraud,...
goldcountrymedia.com
'Cheers for Charity' great for the community
The Placer County Association of REALTORS (PCAR) Masters Club Committee hosted their "Cheers for Charity" event on Sept. 29 at La Provence in Roseville. More than 100 of Placer County Association of REALTORS's Realtor members and affiliates attended this spirited event featuring great bites, sips and raffle prizes, with all proceeds benefiting Compassion Planet.
goldcountrymedia.com
Kings Beach man arrested with pellet gun following Colfax traffic stop
A Kings Beach man was arrested Sept. 26 on suspicion of resisting a peace officer in Colfax. A Placer County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted a traffic stop near the Colfax Market at 10 p.m. and, according to the Sheriff’s Office, the driver began reaching for an item on the floorboard.
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer Sheriff: 2 suicide attempts prevented at Foresthill Bridge
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed two individuals were helped off the Foresthill Bridge this month. The first incident occurred Oct. 1 when deputies responded to a report of a female attempting to climb the bridge railing. The Sheriff’s Office reported deputies and CHP officers arrived to find several good Samaritans who talked the individual off the bridge.
