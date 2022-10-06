Read full article on original website
Ohio lawmaker wants to let veterans become teachers without a license
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Former servicemembers could become school teachers without a license if one Republican lawmaker gets his way. State Sen. Frank Hoagland (R-Mingo Junction) introduced Senate Bill 361 last Monday which would allow Ohio school districts to hire unlicensed veterans who were honorably discharged or medically separated from the force as school teachers, […]
Monarca Academy celebrates students' identities to uplift academic performance
There’s a list of things Carol Núñez never experienced and not because of lack of interest: Homecoming, prom, college. As a teenager from Mexico, she arrived in Indianapolis with her family in 2004 and attended Pike High School. But Núñez never felt welcomed, she said. She skipped high school’s social pillars even though she considers herself “very social.” ...
