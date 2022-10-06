There’s a list of things Carol Núñez never experienced and not because of lack of interest: Homecoming, prom, college. As a teenager from Mexico, she arrived in Indianapolis with her family in 2004 and attended Pike High School. But Núñez never felt welcomed, she said. She skipped high school’s social pillars even though she considers herself “very social.” ...

