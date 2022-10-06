Read full article on original website
Albert Pujols intends to honor his 10-year personal-services contract with Angels
Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols is heading into retirement, and he intends to honor his 10-year, $10-million personal-services contract with the Angels.
NBC Sports
Phillies-Braves NLDS dates, probable pitchers and notes
The Phillies are headed to Atlanta after dispatching the Cardinals with wins in two intense road games in the span of 36 hours. The Phils ended the regular season with an 11-game road trip so they haven't been home since September 25, more than two weeks ago. But by winning their wild-card series in St. Louis, the Phillies guarantee they'll play at least one home playoff game at Citizens Bank Park.
NBA
Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes out indefinitely with torn left UCL
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that center Jaxson Hayes sustained a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his left elbow (non-dominant) during last night’s preseason game against the Detroit Pistons. Hayes will undergo rehabilitation for the injury and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
NBA
Lakers Sign Bryce Hamilton
The Los Angeles Lakers have signed guard Bryce Hamilton. In a related move, the Lakers have requested waivers on guard LJ Figueroa. Figueroa was signed by Los Angeles on Oct. 8.
NBA
Cavs Can't Comeback, Fall to Sixers on Monday
WRAP-UP The Cavs faced the Philadelphia 76ers for the second time since last Wednesday in the preseason, with this one being decided by more than one point, 113-97. Philly jumped on the Cavs early in this one, and put the home team away after their lead was cut to single digits in the third quarter.
NBA
Sam Smith: Who is taking the Bulls' final shot this season?
“We know each other, we’ve known each other,” Zach LaVine was saying about running mate DeMar DeRozan early in this season’s training camp. “We have a great relationship and continue to learn how to play off each other. We saw how teams defended us and adjusted throughout (last) season with different double teams, me in pick-and-rolls, him in the post. So just try and use that to our advantage and be able to help each other get better. Better shots, easier looks, and help this team win. That’s what it’s all about. Having another year underneath our belts, playing with each other, I think it’s only going to get better, especially when we’re both healthy.’’
NBA
Speedy Jaden Ivey picking things up fast for Pistons as his NBA journey begins
Jaden Ivey’s speed proved a major component of the case to make him the first guard taken in the 2022 NBA draft, but sometimes college players who succeed due to speed go nowhere fast in the NBA. So far, there is every indication Ivey’s speed is going to translate...
NBA
Keys to the Game: Bulls at Raptors (10.08.22)
The Bulls visit the Great White North this evening to meet up with the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena for their third of four preseason contests. Chicago looks to keep rolling after a 131-113 thumping of the Denver Nuggets at the United Center Friday night, while the Raptors hit the hardwood coming off a 116-100 loss to the Rockets in Houston. Chicago sports a 1-1 mark on the preseason, while Toronto sits 2-1.
NBA
5 Key Statistical Categories To Keep An Eye On For Orlando Magic in 2022-23
Defensive rating is simply the number of points allowed by a team per 100 possessions. Last season, the Magic ranked 19th in this category, although they were seventh after the All-Star break. Many expect the Magic to be amongst the better defensive teams in the league in 2022-23 because of their size, length, versatility, and adaptability.
NBA
"Guard Your Yard" | Three Things To Watch In Utah's Final Preseason Games
With the NBA season set to begin in one week, Will Hardy and the Utah Jazz know how much work has to be done in order to be ready for the Denver Nuggets on Oct. 19. Hardy and the Jazz will have the opportunity to showcase their growth two more times this preseason, beginning tonight with the San Antonio Spurs. Tipoff if set for 7 p.m. MST from Vivint Arena.
NBA
Wizards announce ticket packages for the 2022-23 season
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards will offer numerous special ticket and event packages throughout the team’s 2022-23 season. Special ticket packages for the season include:. ALL-STAR PLAN. See all the stars of the NBA with our most convenient ticket plan!. Package Details:. Priority access to purchase 2023...
NBA
Three Things to Know: Lakers at Warriors Preseason 10-9-22
The Lakers continue their 2022-23 preseason with a Sunday evening game against Golden State at the Chase Center. The game tips at 5:30 p.m on Spectrum SportsNet and NBA TV. Below are three things to know ahead of the matchup:. FAST STARTS CONTINUE. For the third straight preseason game, the...
NBA
HEAT CONVERT CAIN TO TWO-WAY CONTRACT AND SIGN MULDER
Your Miami HEAT announced today that they have converted Jamal Cain to a two-way contract and signed guard Mychal Mulder. Per club policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed. In addition, Miami has waived Darius Days. Cain, who was signed by the HEAT on July 15, has appeared in...
NBA
Atlanta Hawks Exercise Contract Options on Okongwu and Johnson
ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks have exercised the fourth-year (2023-24) contract option on Onyeka Okongwu along with the third-year (2023-24) option on Jalen Johnson, it was announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreements were not disclosed. Entering his third season with the Hawks, Okongwu averaged 8.2 points,...
NBA
Cavaliers 2022-23 Promotional & Theme Night Schedule
11 Must-Have Fan Giveaways Include Donovan Mitchell and Ricky Rubio Bobbleheads!. The Cleveland Cavaliers have released their 2022-23 promotional schedule and fans of all ages can look forward to a fun-filled season of giveaways, theme nights and celebrations!. The excitement tips off with Opening Night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse when...
NBA
Reporter's Notebook: OKC 144, MRA 97
In the fourth of six preseason games, the Thunder used a 38-point second quarter and a 19-4 run to begin a 48-point third period to break open a wide margin over Macabbi Ra’anana of Israel’s second division. With the goal of getting as much game action as possible for its young players, the Thunder used all 48 minutes of this one to put players in different positions to extend their comfort zones. In the end it was a 144-97 win in front of the home crowd, who will next come back to Paycom Center for the Thunder’s home opener on October 23 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
NBA・
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Sixers
The Wine & Gold tipped-off their preseason schedule last Wednesday in Philadelphia before hosting the annual Wine & Gold Scrimmage on Saturday morning. Tonight, the home fans get their first look at this season's Cleveland Cavaliers. Last week at Wells Fargo Center, the Cavs fell by one, 113-112, but the...
NBA
FanJam Provides Memorable Opening Act for 2022-23 Pacers Season
Another Pacers season is underway and for the first time all year, Indiana fans filed into Gainbridge Fieldhouse to get their first glimpse of the Blue & Gold at the annual FanJam presented by Gainbridge. Thousands of fans descended upon downtown for the popular free event. The first 5,000 people...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 10, 2022
New Orleans is one of seven NBA teams still undefeated in preseason, sporting a 3-0 record. The only other squad with three victories and no defeats is Minnesota. The Pelicans pulled away in the second half Sunday to prevail on San Antonio’s home floor by a 111-97 margin. Watch...
NBA
SPURS EXERCISE TEAM OPTION ON DEVIN VASSELL AND JOSH PRIMO
SAN ANTONIO (Oct. 10, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have exercised their fourth-year team option on guard Devin Vassell, as well as their third-year option on guard Josh Primo for the 2023-24 season. Vassell is entering his third year with the Spurs after appearing...
