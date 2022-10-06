“We know each other, we’ve known each other,” Zach LaVine was saying about running mate DeMar DeRozan early in this season’s training camp. “We have a great relationship and continue to learn how to play off each other. We saw how teams defended us and adjusted throughout (last) season with different double teams, me in pick-and-rolls, him in the post. So just try and use that to our advantage and be able to help each other get better. Better shots, easier looks, and help this team win. That’s what it’s all about. Having another year underneath our belts, playing with each other, I think it’s only going to get better, especially when we’re both healthy.’’

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO