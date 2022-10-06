Read full article on original website
Related
Pecos & The Rooftops Are Teasing a Brand New Song ‘Hurt No More’
Could the highly anticipated new Pecos & The Rooftops album be coming down the pipeline? Tonight the guys shared a sample of a new song to Instagram called "Hurt No More," and it sounds promising. I caught up with Pecos Hurley, lead singer of Pecos and The Rooftops this past...
Did You See Shane Smith & The Saints in the New ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Trailer?
"Shane Smith and the f#?*!ng Saints." That's it. That's the line that sent tens of thousands to their Spotify accounts to find out who these boys singing in Season 4 of "Yellowstone" were. In the eyes of many Texas and Red Dirt fans Shane Smith and the Saints have been...
Wait, So Cody Johnson Turned Down a Role in the “Yellowstone” Universe?
I feel like I've seen Cody Johnson mention this somewhere before, but in a new interview he revealed that he turned down a role to join the "Yellowstone" universe, and leaves the door wide open for Taylor Sheridan to bring him into the fold. "Yellowstone" is the hottest show today,...
Twitter locked Kanye West’s account after anti-Semitic tweet, users demand ‘permanent ban’
On the heels of having his Instagram restricted after sharing anti-Semitic posts, Kanye West has now violated Twitter’s rules with an anti-Semitic tweet that’s since been removed and promtped calls to “permanently ban” him from the platform.He’s also been locked from using the platform.Late on Saturday night, Mr West shared a tweet that declared he was going to go “death con 3” on Jewish people and alleged that he wasn’t “Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew.” The tweet was removed by Twitter and replaced with text that said it violated the Twitter Rules, linking back to the...
101.5 KNUE
Tyler, TX
14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0