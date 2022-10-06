Read full article on original website
Related
pullmanradio.com
Missoula Children’s Theatre to hold auditions for The Frog Prince
The audition for the Missoula Children’s Theatre production of The Frog Prince will be held. on Monday, October 10, at 4:00 pm at Beasley Coliseum, located on the WSU campus. There are roles for those students Kindergarten through High School. Approximately 50-60 local students will be cast to appear...
pullmanradio.com
Monday Holiday Closures For Columbus Day & Indigenous Peoples’ Day
Some government offices are closed Monday for Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples’ Day. All federal government offices are closed Monday and mail will not be delivered. The Latah County Courthouse in Moscow is closed Monday along with Idaho state government offices.
pullmanradio.com
Temporary Colton Library Closure
The Colton Library was the recipient of a grant of $10,000 for improvements to the library from The Meter Foundation. Starting on Monday, the Colton Library will be closed for painting and carpet replacement. The library expects to re-open its regular hours from 2:30pm to 6:30pm on Thursday October 27th.
Comments / 0