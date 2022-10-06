ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Comments / 0

Related
pullmanradio.com

Missoula Children’s Theatre to hold auditions for The Frog Prince

The audition for the Missoula Children’s Theatre production of The Frog Prince will be held. on Monday, October 10, at 4:00 pm at Beasley Coliseum, located on the WSU campus. There are roles for those students Kindergarten through High School. Approximately 50-60 local students will be cast to appear...
MISSOULA, MT
pullmanradio.com

Temporary Colton Library Closure

The Colton Library was the recipient of a grant of $10,000 for improvements to the library from The Meter Foundation. Starting on Monday, the Colton Library will be closed for painting and carpet replacement. The library expects to re-open its regular hours from 2:30pm to 6:30pm on Thursday October 27th.
COLTON, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy