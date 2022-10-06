Read full article on original website
Earnings Previews: Conagra, Constellation Brands
Here is a look at what analysts expect from these food and beverage companies reporting quarterly results first thing Thursday morning.
Constellation Brands, Conagra Brands And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ to report quarterly earnings at $2.81 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion before the opening bell. Constellation Brands shares rose 1.1% to $238.45 in after-hours trading.
Cannabis Has Cost Constellation Brands Over a Billion Dollars
It's been over four years since beer and spirits maker Constellation Brands (STZ) announced that it would invest $4 billion in Canadian cannabis company Canopy Growth (CGC) . The move made Canopy Constellation a global cannabis partner. Rob Sands, CEO of Constellation at the time, called the cannabis industry "a tremendous growth opportunity."
Worried About the Stock Market? Take Warren Buffett's Advice and Do This
Seagen, T-Mobile, and Coca-Cola are three businesses with encouraging fundamentals. These stocks together offer a good mix of growth, stability, and dividends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street
Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
2 Monster Dividend Stocks to Help You Retire Early
Philip Morris International and Vector Group boast massive yields and sustainable business models.
Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever.
Berkshire Hathaway's buy-and-hold investment approach and its focus on quality companies have helped it achieve market-crushing returns over the long term. The stock holdings of the conglomerate are weighted towards large, sturdy, value-oriented companies. But Berkshire Hathaway has positions in some promising growth stocks as well. You’re reading a free...
3 Value Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in October
These are not trendy growth stocks, but they can lead your portfolio to new heights this decade.
These 5 Stocks Everyone Knows Well Trade Under $10 and Have Huge Upside Potential
These are five stocks for aggressive investors looking to get share count leverage on companies that have sizable upside potential. While not suited for all investors, they are not penny stocks with absolutely no history or liquidity, and Wall Street firms do have research coverage.
freightwaves.com
FedEx acquires large chunk of stock from Morgan Stanley
FedEx Corp. said Tuesday it acquired 7.9 million shares of its common shares worth $1.5 billion from investment banking giant Morgan Stanley & Co. as part of an accelerated share repurchase plan announced in June. The accelerated buyback program is part of FedEx’s plan to repurchase up to $5 billion...
If You Invested $5,000 in Walgreens Stock in 2012, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
An investment in Walgreens stock underperformed the market over the last 10 years or so. It could still be worth buying today for its dividend. But the retailer's shares probably won't start to outperform anytime soon. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
2 Ultra-High-Yielding Oil Stocks to Buy With $1,000
MPLX has stable midstream operations, with a management team that's strongly aligned with shareholder interests. Petrobras probably won't replicate its incredible dividends of late but could still produce some serious income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Conagra Brands's Return On Capital Employed Overview
Conagra Brands CAG brought in sales totaling $2.90 billion during Q1 according to data provided by Benzinga Pro. However, earnings decreased 149.14%, resulting in a loss of $77.50 million. Conagra Brands earned $157.70 million, and sales totaled $2.91 billion in Q4. What Is Return On Capital Employed?. Return on Capital...
FedEx (FDX) Earnings Warning: Recession Harbinger or Single-Stock Hiccup?
Investors have plenty of worries – chief among them inflation and a potential recession. But the engine that ultimately drives the stock market is corporate profits. As long as earnings growth stays on track, then corporate America—and by extension, your stock portfolio—remains on solid ground. Which is...
Is This High-Yielding Dividend Stock a Buy?
Darden Restaurants offers income investors a near 4% dividend yield.
3 Top Marijuana Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul
Jazz Pharmaceuticals has two cannabis-related medical therapies. AFC Gamma’s high-yielding dividend attracts investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks on Earth
Procter & Gamble’s portfolio consists of dozens of brands with high name recognition. Realty Income is among the most dominant triple net lease real estate investment trusts in the world. Magellan Midstream Partners boasts the most extensive refined products pipeline system in the United States. You’re reading a free...
parktelegraph.com
There’s No Getting Around Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) Success
After-hours and pre-market trading may carry slightly higher risks than regular market hours. As issuers often announce important financial information outside regular trading hours, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for a particular security. That is because extended-hours trading may result in lower liquidity and higher volatility. After-hours trades for Sonos Inc. (SONO) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by +$0.52, or +3.57%, to $15.1. Volume reached 27,366 shares, with price reaching a high of $14.69 and a low of $14.5. Yahoo Finance discussed the stock recently as it posted Introducing Sub Mini, the Curvy Subwoofer that Drops Big Beats.
5 Top Dividend Stocks I Can't Wait to Buy In October
These dividend stocks all offer above-average dividend yields. Even better, they should continue growing their dividend payments in the future. Because of that, they should help me achieve my passive income goal faster. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Why Gold Stocks Beat the Market in September
SSRM and Barrick Gold offer solid profits and reliable dividends. Gold prices should remain volatile as interest rates are expected to move. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
