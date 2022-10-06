After-hours and pre-market trading may carry slightly higher risks than regular market hours. As issuers often announce important financial information outside regular trading hours, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for a particular security. That is because extended-hours trading may result in lower liquidity and higher volatility. After-hours trades for Sonos Inc. (SONO) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by +$0.52, or +3.57%, to $15.1. Volume reached 27,366 shares, with price reaching a high of $14.69 and a low of $14.5. Yahoo Finance discussed the stock recently as it posted Introducing Sub Mini, the Curvy Subwoofer that Drops Big Beats.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO