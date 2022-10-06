ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Constellation Brands, Conagra Brands And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ to report quarterly earnings at $2.81 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion before the opening bell. Constellation Brands shares rose 1.1% to $238.45 in after-hours trading.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Cannabis Has Cost Constellation Brands Over a Billion Dollars

It's been over four years since beer and spirits maker Constellation Brands (STZ) announced that it would invest $4 billion in Canadian cannabis company Canopy Growth (CGC) . The move made Canopy Constellation a global cannabis partner. Rob Sands, CEO of Constellation at the time, called the cannabis industry "a tremendous growth opportunity."
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Worried About the Stock Market? Take Warren Buffett's Advice and Do This

Seagen, T-Mobile, and Coca-Cola are three businesses with encouraging fundamentals. These stocks together offer a good mix of growth, stability, and dividends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Chappell
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever.

Berkshire Hathaway's buy-and-hold investment approach and its focus on quality companies have helped it achieve market-crushing returns over the long term. The stock holdings of the conglomerate are weighted towards large, sturdy, value-oriented companies. But Berkshire Hathaway has positions in some promising growth stocks as well. You’re reading a free...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compensation And Benefits#Stz#Consumer Behavior#Interest Rates#Business Markets Analysis#Linus Business#Constellation Brands#Cfo#Gaap#Sec
freightwaves.com

FedEx acquires large chunk of stock from Morgan Stanley

FedEx Corp. said Tuesday it acquired 7.9 million shares of its common shares worth $1.5 billion from investment banking giant Morgan Stanley & Co. as part of an accelerated share repurchase plan announced in June. The accelerated buyback program is part of FedEx’s plan to repurchase up to $5 billion...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Ultra-High-Yielding Oil Stocks to Buy With $1,000

MPLX has stable midstream operations, with a management team that's strongly aligned with shareholder interests. Petrobras probably won't replicate its incredible dividends of late but could still produce some serious income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Conagra Brands's Return On Capital Employed Overview

Conagra Brands CAG brought in sales totaling $2.90 billion during Q1 according to data provided by Benzinga Pro. However, earnings decreased 149.14%, resulting in a loss of $77.50 million. Conagra Brands earned $157.70 million, and sales totaled $2.91 billion in Q4. What Is Return On Capital Employed?. Return on Capital...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

3 Top Marijuana Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has two cannabis-related medical therapies. AFC Gamma’s high-yielding dividend attracts investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks on Earth

Procter & Gamble’s portfolio consists of dozens of brands with high name recognition. Realty Income is among the most dominant triple net lease real estate investment trusts in the world. Magellan Midstream Partners boasts the most extensive refined products pipeline system in the United States. You’re reading a free...
STOCKS
parktelegraph.com

There’s No Getting Around Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) Success

After-hours and pre-market trading may carry slightly higher risks than regular market hours. As issuers often announce important financial information outside regular trading hours, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for a particular security. That is because extended-hours trading may result in lower liquidity and higher volatility. After-hours trades for Sonos Inc. (SONO) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by +$0.52, or +3.57%, to $15.1. Volume reached 27,366 shares, with price reaching a high of $14.69 and a low of $14.5. Yahoo Finance discussed the stock recently as it posted Introducing Sub Mini, the Curvy Subwoofer that Drops Big Beats.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

5 Top Dividend Stocks I Can't Wait to Buy In October

These dividend stocks all offer above-average dividend yields. Even better, they should continue growing their dividend payments in the future. Because of that, they should help me achieve my passive income goal faster. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Gold Stocks Beat the Market in September

SSRM and Barrick Gold offer solid profits and reliable dividends. Gold prices should remain volatile as interest rates are expected to move. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy