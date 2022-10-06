BBQ food truck operator is hanging up his apron

Brian Freed sold his last racks of ribs, brisket sandwiches and other barbecue dishes Friday.

Well, it will at least be last time the Faribault resident serves up his recipes on wheels anyway. After a decade operating Uncle B’s Last Chance BBQ, Freed is retiring his food truck.

“It’s been a great run. I’ve met a lot of great people over the years. But my body is shot,” Freed said.

The nearly 65-year-old said he has cherished his “last chance” career as a food truck operator, but it’s time to hang up his apron. His aging body can no longer handle the oftentimes 12-to-16-hour days, six to seven days a week.

“It’s time to let the young bucks take over now,” he said.

Freed has sold his truck to someone who’s planning to use it for a new food concept.

Freed is having one last hurrah Friday evening at what was one of his regular destinations: 10,000 Drops Craft Distillers and Corks & Pints.

“I think it’s going to be a good crowd,” he said. “It’s going to be a fun night.”

Freed said his only regret is not starting his truck a few years sooner.

He worked a number of different jobs before making barbecue his profession. He learned the art of barbecuing meat while working in Texas and made a few appearances at barbecue competitions before launching his truck.

The name was inspired by a frank comment from his wife, Cindy Freed, who suggested it was his “last chance” to finally find a rewarding career.

Cindy takes care of the bookkeeping and tax returns and other business affairs.

She said she has some mixed feelings about her husband’s retirement. She’ll be happy when the long work hours are behind them. But she joked she’s a little worried he won’t know what to do with all his free time and might “drive me nuts.”

Brian Freed said he might look for some part-time work — after he takes his bride on their first vacation in over a decade.

He might also keep making some of his signature ribs to sell to those lucky enough to be in his inner circle.

Everyone else can still get a jar of part of what made Uncle B’s special at a local grocery store. His five barbecue sauce recipes are still being produced for sale at stores, including Hy-Vee and Fareway in Faribault.

He started with “sissy” and “sassy” varieties and has more unusual varieties over the years. His favorite is his California reaper strawberry.

While savory recipes are important for a successful food truck, Freed said customer service is just as, if not more, important.

“Treat your customers like gold, which is what they are, and it’s what keeps them coming back,” he said.

Freed said he’ll miss the customers, just not the physically taxing work schedule.

“We made a lot of good friends over the years,” he said.

For the buyer of his truck and anyone else who’s mulling a career in mobile food, Freed said to expect long, non-traditional hours. But the tradeoff is freedom.

“You get to do it on your own terms,” he said.

His other best piece of advice: “Don’t start too big. Start small and work your way up.”