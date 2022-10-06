Read full article on original website
cstoredecisions.com
Gain a competitive advantage
In the competitive fuel sales business, retailers need every advantage they can get to generate maximum fuel sales volume, increase margins, and drive consumer traffic into the store. E15 can boost your bottom line: Large retail chains report that E15 generates up to 30 to 50 percent of total fuel...
cstoredecisions.com
Hatco Purchases American Range
Hatco Co. recently announced the purchase of American Range. American Range is a manufacturer of commercial and residential cooking appliances with locations in Pacoima, Calif., and Las Vegas. “American Range has been a strong and trusted brand in the foodservice industry for many years, much like Hatco Corp.,” said Lorne...
cstoredecisions.com
All-In-One DC Fast EV Charger
BTC POWER introduced its 180 kW All-In-One (AiO) DC Fast Charger, providing an 80% EV battery charge in as little as 12.5 minutes. The 180kW AiO has two touchscreen options of 15 inches or 32 inches, ADA-compliant retractable cables and simultaneous charging, and up to 500A. BTC POWER focused its...
