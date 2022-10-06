ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
cstoredecisions.com

Gain a competitive advantage

In the competitive fuel sales business, retailers need every advantage they can get to generate maximum fuel sales volume, increase margins, and drive consumer traffic into the store. E15 can boost your bottom line: Large retail chains report that E15 generates up to 30 to 50 percent of total fuel...
INDUSTRY
cstoredecisions.com

Hatco Purchases American Range

Hatco Co. recently announced the purchase of American Range. American Range is a manufacturer of commercial and residential cooking appliances with locations in Pacoima, Calif., and Las Vegas. “American Range has been a strong and trusted brand in the foodservice industry for many years, much like Hatco Corp.,” said Lorne...
BUSINESS
cstoredecisions.com

All-In-One DC Fast EV Charger

BTC POWER introduced its 180 kW All-In-One (AiO) DC Fast Charger, providing an 80% EV battery charge in as little as 12.5 minutes. The 180kW AiO has two touchscreen options of 15 inches or 32 inches, ADA-compliant retractable cables and simultaneous charging, and up to 500A. BTC POWER focused its...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy