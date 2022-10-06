NASHVILLE — Before the game had even ended, Ole Miss senior wide receiver Jonathan Mingo had a text message from a rather-famous former teammate. Elijah Moore, now of the New York Jets following his All-American Rebels career, had the school single-game yardage mark with 238 against Vanderbilt in 2020. Had is the operative word, as Mingo surpassed it late in Ole Miss’ 52-28 win over the Commodores on Saturday. The Brandon native ended his day with 247 yards and two touchdowns. The 247 yards is an FBS-high this season.

OXFORD, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO