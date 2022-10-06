Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Commercial Dispatch
Jonathan Mingo’s record-breaking day was a long time coming
NASHVILLE — Before the game had even ended, Ole Miss senior wide receiver Jonathan Mingo had a text message from a rather-famous former teammate. Elijah Moore, now of the New York Jets following his All-American Rebels career, had the school single-game yardage mark with 238 against Vanderbilt in 2020. Had is the operative word, as Mingo surpassed it late in Ole Miss’ 52-28 win over the Commodores on Saturday. The Brandon native ended his day with 247 yards and two touchdowns. The 247 yards is an FBS-high this season.
Commercial Dispatch
Bulldogs climb in polls, Rebels stay at No. 9
The Bulldogs climbed seven spots to No. 16 in the AP Top 25 and six spots to No. 17 in the USA Today Coaches poll. MSU Quarterback Will Rogers was 31 for 48 passing for 395 yards and three touchdowns with no turnovers. The Bulldogs rushed for 173 yards, their...
Commercial Dispatch
Jonathan Mingo’s career day propels No. 9 Ole Miss past Vanderbilt
NASHVILLE — It wasn’t always the prettiest game No. 9 Ole Miss has played in 2022. And, for the first time all season, the Rebels trailed at halftime. But a win is a win, even if it wasn’t perfect. Ole Miss trailed by 10 late in the...
Comments / 0