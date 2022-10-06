Read full article on original website
Student News Anchors At Haymarket Elementary School Highlight Hispanic Figures In History
Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 is Hispanic Heritage Month. During this time, Haymarket Elementary School is recognizing the contributions and celebrating the cultural history of accomplished Latinos in the United States. Lead by Casey Cline, English to speakers of other languages (ESOL) teacher at Haymarket Elementary, a group of fifth graders are presenting morning announcements with a series of educational videos broadcast as news shows. They planned brief presentations that share the history, background, and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. Examples to date include Frida Kahlo, Cesar Chavez, Desi Arnaz, and Ellen Ochoa.
Nominations Announced for Giving Back Awards
Prince William Living and Give Back Prince William to celebrate November 1st. Prince William Living, in benefit of Give Back Prince William, is thrilled to announce the 2022 Prince William Living Giving Back Awards nominees. Nomination for this award is a ringing endorsement of the exceptional work that these non-profits do day in and day out.
Prince William Living October 2022
October in Prince William is traditionally a month of festivals and fun. This year is no exception. Our feature story is chock full of October dates and details to fill your calendar with festive fall activities. Dig deeper in our Destinations section for even more hot spots to be throughout the month.
Join Parks & Rec in October for Some ‘Spooky’ Fall Fun
Provided by Prince William Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism. We’re just a week away from the official start of fall, and ‘spooky season’ is right around the corner. We’ve got lots of fun and exciting, as well as ‘haunted’ events happening in Prince William County so we hope you will join us throughout October for some spooky, fall fun – if you dare.
Opening Reception, Oct. 8: “Entre Dos Mundos” David Amoroso
“Entre Dos Mundos (Between Two Worlds)” Art Exhibit by David Amoroso. Artist Reception: Saturday, Oct. 8, 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. (9419 Battle St., Manassas, Free and open to the public) Snacks, luchadores, artwork, and Loteria!. RSVP Here: Tinyurl.com/AmorosoReception. Día de los Muertos Celebration: Tuesday, Nov. 1, 6:00 to 8:00...
Ideas for Family Fun This Spooky Season
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Whether you love all things spooky or if you’re just in it for the treats, there’s so much fun to be had at Halloween. Not everyone is a fan of monsters or horror movies, but that doesn’t mean they have to miss out on enjoying this time of year. Here’s a roundup of not-so-scary things you can try with your family this month.
Composting Fall Leaves is a Great Activity for Lawn and Garden Health
Provided by Prince William County Solid Waste Management. Fall brings unique flavors like pumpkin spice, leisure activities like watching new TV shows and picturesque scenery like striking colors and falling leaves. Many gardeners and sustainability enthusiasts have leaf composting on their list of fun activities for fall. Composting can be a rewarding experience because compost helps soil, plants and lawns. Composting also reduces the need to landfill organic material, saving landfill space.
International Walk to School Day – Walk & Roll
Prince William County Fire and Rescue System firefighters will join students from selective schools around the county to celebrate International Walk to School Day. Although this year’s event will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 12, Prince William County schools will extend the activity throughout the month. The event will...
Level Up Your Business with the Prince William Chamber of Commerce
Calling all small business owners, the public and members of the Chamber! Level up your business with the Prince William Chamber of Commerce Thursday, Nov. 3 at the MEGA Networking Expo. This is your opportunity to be a part of one of our largest networking events of the year. MEGA...
Fall Festivals in Prince William
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Fall is the season of festivals, at least it seems so in Northern Virginia. While summer is too suffocatingly hot and winter too bitterly cold, fall is the perfect, mild-weathered time of year for an outdoor celebration. The crisp, newly cool air is the ideal backdrop for events filled with cozy, warm drinks and tasty snacks, where communities can rally and bond over fun events and gatherings. It’s no wonder why the region is bursting with activity at this time of year. Our feature story is proof there are no shortages of exciting fall events and traditions to take part in, but here is a deeper dive into a few of the major fall festivals our community can savor this season.
Bull Run Library Reopens with New Look and Modern Technologies
As residents walked through the doors of Bull Run Library, they were greeted with an updated look, open and inviting spaces, enhanced services, and the only Makerspace in the region with an HQ Moxie long-arm quilting machine. These are some of the many improvements to the Bull Run Library that reopened Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, after extensive renovations.
Fall for Manassas
Pack up the crew — including the kids and the dog — and head to the Old Town Manassas Holiday Crafts & Treats Fair Oct. 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Bring the whole family for some fall fun!. Don’t miss the Kids Halloween Parade from 1:00...
Ribbon Cutting at Gemini Way Celebrates New Sidewalk
A small gathering, including Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair At-Large Ann Wheeler and Neabsco District Supervisor Victor Angry, Prince William County staff, and the public met recently for a ribbon cutting at a new sidewalk along Gemini Way. According to Prince William County Department of Transportation Director Rick...
AWS Girls’ Tech Day Inspires More than 300 Girls and Young Women from Prince William County
According to the Pew Research Center, women represent a quarter or less of workers in computing and engineering. Amazon Web Services (AWS) Girls’ Tech Day is helping to change that. On Saturday, Oct. 1, AWS brought together more than 300 girls and young women from Prince William County and...
What’s Open, Closed and Rescheduled This Weekend
Provided by Prince William County Parks, Recreation & Tourism. Hurricane Ian is expected to make its way to the Prince William County region later this afternoon. Here’s a look at what’s cancelled/closed, rescheduled and open this weekend:. CANCELLED/CLOSED. Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre: Historic Cemeteries of Brentsville Walking Tours...
US Marine Corps Recognizes PWCS As Partner In Supporting Military-Connected Students
Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) The U.S. Marine Corps awarded Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS) with the Pete Taylor Partnership of Excellence Award. The award honors the “PWCS Goes Purple” initiative for collaborating to build successful partnerships between schools and the Marine Corps Base Quantico (MCBQ) to the benefit of military connected K-12 students.
Spectacular Spreads
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. You may have seen photos of charcuterie’s impressive displays on Pinterest or in magazines and thought, “What IS a charcuterie (shar-koo-tuh-ree) board?” It’s basically an antipasto plate taken a step further. Served on a wooden board or a stone slab, these creations could serve as an appetizer or a whole meal, as it’s filled with cured meats, an assortment of cheese, crackers, bread, fruits, vegetables, spreads, and nuts. Whether simple in design or more artistically complex, charcuterie boards bring people together in an easy yet elegant way.
Culture of India Exhibit Coming to Open Space Arts Gallery in October
Anu Narasimhan, in collaboration with the Prince William County Arts Council presents Voices from Around the World, the Subtle Impacts of India. India has an old history and it is not just limited to the Indian subcontinent. This exhibit brings the culture of India to the forefront and celebrates the rich heritage of India and the beauty that it has offered and shares with other cultures.
Call to Action: Volunteer Opportunities in Greater Prince William
Due to predicted inclement weather, Friends of the Occoquan’s Fall River Cleanup scheduled for Oct. 1 has been cancelled. The new date is Saturday, Oct. 15, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., at the same five sites in Prince William County. It’s a wonderful way to get outdoors with friends and family to beautify the community! Pre-registration is required; please visit friendsoftheoccoquan.org to view the cleanup sites and register. Please email foto@friendsoftheoccoquan.org to register and learn more.
The Seasonal Return of Ghost Walks with a New Paranormal Investigation Opportunity
Provided by Historic Dumfries Virginia Inc. Historic Dumfries Virginia announces a return of their popular seasonal program Ghost Walks! Their dedicated Ghost Guide is leading two programs this year. “Return to the Shadows” is an outside walking tour of the Dumfries historic area at night, including Dumfries Cemetery and the Weems-Botts Museum grounds. This is the only time of year HDVI indulges in ghost lore, telling the events that made Dumfries famous, along with new reports from staff, visitors, and town residents. “Tracking the Trickster” is the new paranormal investigation program where participants will actively help the investigator gather data on a reported staff doppelganger seen near the shed and Annex structure.
