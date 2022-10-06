Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: Project hits snags in bringing sewer lines to Thomson families
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A project is within grasp to bring sewer lines to dozens of families in Thomson, dealing with raw sewage backups in their homes and yards for decades. McDuffie County applied for grants and secured a good chunk of the funding for the $1.6 million project. The...
wfxg.com
Georgians react to Fort Gordon's new name "Fort Eisenhower"
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - Fort Gordon will now be officially known as Fort Eisenhower. The name change was announced earlier today and caused quite a stir. FOX54 took to the streets to speak with different individuals about how they felt in regards to the new name. Some people are taking the name change in stride.
WRDW-TV
2022 Burger Battle to raise money for Augusta's Boys and Girls club
Mary Baker Maund joined us this morning to tell us a little bit about one of the club’s favorites event, Burger Battle. This year there will be nine competitors along with the community, club members and staff.
WRDW-TV
Volunteers pitch in during effort to clean up Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Volunteers worked hard this weekend through City Serve to help clean up Richmond County. For at least five years, groups have come together for a volunteer day to help the homeless or other projects to help the city achieve its goals. We checked in with a...
WRDW-TV
Local Special Olympics team wins gold during Valdosta event
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local Special Olympics cycling team won gold over the weekend in Valdosta for a competition. The team also had some players do well in bocce ball, as well. As the Augusta Stars prepared for their big weekend, they had some help from the assistant police...
wfxg.com
Richmond County student sets another student's hair on fire, report shows
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A Glenn Hills Middle School student will be assigned to the Alternative Education Center for the remainder of this semester after allegedly using a lighter to set another student's hair on fire. According to documents from the Richmond County School System, the incident happened on Sept....
WRDW-TV
Crashes affect drivers on Mike Padgett Highway, Washington Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A traffic accident with injuries early Tuesday left eastbound Bobby Jones Expressway at a standstill for a time near Mike Padgett Highway. The crash was reported around 6 a.m., according to Augusta-Richmond County emergency dispatch notices. Injuries were reported. Eastbound traffic was flowing again, but slowly,...
WRDW-TV
Missing man found safe, Richmond County deputies say
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was asking for the public’s help locating a missing man. Deputies say, Cyrus Bernard Miller, 59, was located safe.
WRDW-TV
Wrecks kill pedestrian, motorcyclist in Augusta, 2 in Orangeburg County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Traffic accidents in the region claimed four lives in less than 24 hours, including a pedestrian and a motorcyclist in Augusta. The motorcyclist died in a crash that was reported around 8:26 p.m. Monday near mile marker 3 of Interstate 520 near Gordon Highway. Richmond County...
WRDW-TV
Augusta University awards record number of degrees in fiscal year
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - During Fiscal Year 2022, Augusta University awarded an all-time high of 2,543 degrees, marking a 4.1% increase from the previous year and an increase in undergraduate degrees conferred, according to the University System of Georgia. AU’s President Brooks A. Keel stated, “We are excited to have...
WRDW-TV
Suspect in 5 S.C. murders captured in Burke County
WAYNESBORO, Ga. - The suspect in the murder of five people in South Carolina was captured in Burke County. On Monday, deputies from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office arrested James Douglas Drayton, 24, of Spartanburg, S.C., after a robbery at Taylor Bros. X-Press on U.S. 25 north of Waynesboro.
wgac.com
Richmond County Man Reported Missing
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who was reported missing last week. Fifty-nine-year-old Cyrus Bernard Miller was last seen in the 2700 block of Deen Avenue on October 1 at 8:00 a.m. Miller is black, 6’2″ and weighs 260 pounds. Miller is known to frequent...
WRDW-TV
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on Gordon Highway in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating an accident that killed a pedestrian on Monday. At 2:54 p.m., deputies responded to the 1200 block of Gordon Highway involving a pedestrian accident. Upon arrival, they discovered a pedestrian was struck by an eastbound vehicle. The pedestrian...
Columbia County student charged after admitting to spraying pepper spray during homecoming dance
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Columbia County student has been charged after being accused of spraying pepper spray at a homecoming dance. According to the Columbia County School District Police, a Greenbrier High Student admitted to spraying pepper spray an unknown number of times during the school’s homecoming dance on Saturday, October 1st. Investigators […]
WRDW-TV
Missing endangered Richmond County woman located, deputies say
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies were seeking a missing endangered woman. On Friday, Lara Bordeaux Schmidt, 67, was located safe, officials say.
WRDW-TV
Crews battle blaze at business building off North Leg Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fire broke out early Monday at a business off North Leg Road. The fire was reported at 4:26 a.m. at North leg Road and North Leg Court, according to dispatchers. Initially reported as a business structure fire, it also involved some nearby vegetation, according to...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County School System celebrates teacher of the year
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System held its teacher of the year banquet Thursday evening. This year’s winner is Shikara Willis from C.T. Walker Magnet School. She’s been teaching for 19 years and the last six years with the Richmond County School System. “I am...
WRDW-TV
Community members, mayor-elect join together to confront crime
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Sunday, the “Men of Change” held their first gathering in south Augusta. The group is aimed at holding Augusta’s men accountable and responsible for the city’s recent violence. One notable figure in attendance, Augusta Mayor-Elect Garnett Johnson, said, “We’re going to...
WRDW-TV
Daily Forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy for the rest of today into tonight. Temperatures this evening into tonight will stay mild and not as cool. We’ll remain in the 70s and 60s through midnight with overnight lows dropping to the low and mid-60s by early Wednesday. Winds will be light out of the east overnight.
wfxg.com
Business fire in early morning hours under investigation
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A business on North Leg Court was fully involved, according to crews on the scene in the 4:00 hour Monday morning. It is unclear what caused the fire, which is under investigation.
