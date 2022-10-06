ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wadley, GA

Comments / 0

Related
wfxg.com

Georgians react to Fort Gordon's new name "Fort Eisenhower"

AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - Fort Gordon will now be officially known as Fort Eisenhower. The name change was announced earlier today and caused quite a stir. FOX54 took to the streets to speak with different individuals about how they felt in regards to the new name. Some people are taking the name change in stride.
FORT GORDON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Wadley, GA
WRDW-TV

Local Special Olympics team wins gold during Valdosta event

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local Special Olympics cycling team won gold over the weekend in Valdosta for a competition. The team also had some players do well in bocce ball, as well. As the Augusta Stars prepared for their big weekend, they had some help from the assistant police...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Crashes affect drivers on Mike Padgett Highway, Washington Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A traffic accident with injuries early Tuesday left eastbound Bobby Jones Expressway at a standstill for a time near Mike Padgett Highway. The crash was reported around 6 a.m., according to Augusta-Richmond County emergency dispatch notices. Injuries were reported. Eastbound traffic was flowing again, but slowly,...
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRDW-TV

Wrecks kill pedestrian, motorcyclist in Augusta, 2 in Orangeburg County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Traffic accidents in the region claimed four lives in less than 24 hours, including a pedestrian and a motorcyclist in Augusta. The motorcyclist died in a crash that was reported around 8:26 p.m. Monday near mile marker 3 of Interstate 520 near Gordon Highway. Richmond County...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta University awards record number of degrees in fiscal year

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - During Fiscal Year 2022, Augusta University awarded an all-time high of 2,543 degrees, marking a 4.1% increase from the previous year and an increase in undergraduate degrees conferred, according to the University System of Georgia. AU’s President Brooks A. Keel stated, “We are excited to have...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Suspect in 5 S.C. murders captured in Burke County

WAYNESBORO, Ga. - The suspect in the murder of five people in South Carolina was captured in Burke County. On Monday, deputies from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office arrested James Douglas Drayton, 24, of Spartanburg, S.C., after a robbery at Taylor Bros. X-Press on U.S. 25 north of Waynesboro.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
wgac.com

Richmond County Man Reported Missing

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who was reported missing last week. Fifty-nine-year-old Cyrus Bernard Miller was last seen in the 2700 block of Deen Avenue on October 1 at 8:00 a.m. Miller is black, 6’2″ and weighs 260 pounds. Miller is known to frequent...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WRDW-TV

Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on Gordon Highway in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating an accident that killed a pedestrian on Monday. At 2:54 p.m., deputies responded to the 1200 block of Gordon Highway involving a pedestrian accident. Upon arrival, they discovered a pedestrian was struck by an eastbound vehicle. The pedestrian...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Columbia County student charged after admitting to spraying pepper spray during homecoming dance

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Columbia County student has been charged after being accused of spraying pepper spray at a homecoming dance. According to the Columbia County School District Police, a Greenbrier High Student admitted to spraying pepper spray an unknown number of times during the school’s homecoming dance on Saturday, October 1st. Investigators […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Crews battle blaze at business building off North Leg Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fire broke out early Monday at a business off North Leg Road. The fire was reported at 4:26 a.m. at North leg Road and North Leg Court, according to dispatchers. Initially reported as a business structure fire, it also involved some nearby vegetation, according to...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Richmond County School System celebrates teacher of the year

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System held its teacher of the year banquet Thursday evening. This year’s winner is Shikara Willis from C.T. Walker Magnet School. She’s been teaching for 19 years and the last six years with the Richmond County School System. “I am...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Community members, mayor-elect join together to confront crime

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Sunday, the “Men of Change” held their first gathering in south Augusta. The group is aimed at holding Augusta’s men accountable and responsible for the city’s recent violence. One notable figure in attendance, Augusta Mayor-Elect Garnett Johnson, said, “We’re going to...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Daily Forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy for the rest of today into tonight. Temperatures this evening into tonight will stay mild and not as cool. We’ll remain in the 70s and 60s through midnight with overnight lows dropping to the low and mid-60s by early Wednesday. Winds will be light out of the east overnight.
AUGUSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy