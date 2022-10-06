Read full article on original website
Lawyer pleads guilty to involvement in Capitol riot after he was identified through TikTok videos
66-year-old David Johnston from Summerville, South Carolina, pleaded guilty to his role in the Capitol riot and was charged alongside his neighbor.
‘I’m Gonna Go on a Killing Spree’: FBI Agent Reveals Oath Keepers’ Chilling Messages at Seditious Conspiracy Trial
An FBI agent who has been investigating the origins of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building was the first government witness to testify at the seditious conspiracy trial against members of the Oath Keepers extremist group. She authenticated chilling communications among group leaders contemplating ways to keep Donald Trump in power, starting from the early days following the 2020 presidential election.
FBI arrests pastor who wore his company jacket on Jan. 6 and pushed into police line
WASHINGTON — An Ohio pastor who wore his company jacket as he pushed against a police line on Jan. 6, 2021, was arrested by the FBI on Wednesday and charged with felony and misdemeanor charges, the Justice Department said. William Dunfee, 57, a church pastor, is the man seen...
Secret recording played at trial shows Oath Keepers allegedly planning for violence in DC
Federal prosecutors played audio recording in court on Tuesday of an alleged November 2020 Oath Keepers planning meeting that discussed plans to bring weapons to Washington, DC, and prepare to "fight" on behalf of former President Donald Trump.
Texas executes John Ramirez, whose pastor was allowed by SCOTUS to touch him and pray aloud as he died
Texas has executed John Henry Ramirez, whose spiritual adviser was allowed to pray aloud and "lay hands" on him as he died after a US Supreme Court ruling led to new guidelines in his case and in similar requests in prisons across the country.
D.C. Officer Beaten In Capitol Riot Loses It On TV After Courtroom Incident
Former cop Michael Fanone told CNN's Don Lemon the courtroom confrontation has "become my new reality. It's every single day of my life."
'I have been a hostage': Woman who infiltrated Mar-a-Lago posing as Rothschild heiress says her abusive ex-lover forced her into it to support daughter's musical career
The Ukrainian woman accused of infiltrating Mar-a-Lago and other enclaves of high society by masquerading as a Rothschild heiress says her Moscow-raised ex-lover threatened her into the ruse to boost his own finances. Inna Yashchyshyn, 33, made headlines last month after a Pittsburgh newspaper published an expose delving into a...
A Christian pastor from Ohio was arrested over Capitol riot charges after telling congregants they needed to give the government 'reason to fear us,' prosecutors say
William Dunfee, who the FBI said preached about January 6 before and after the riot, was accused of pushing a metal barrier into US Capitol Police.
FBI arrest of Pennsylvania pro-life activist 'stinks to high heaven,' former prosecutor says: 'Loser case'
The FBI’s arrest of Mark Houck, the pro-life Catholic father of seven who was arrested in Pennsylvania last week, is a "loser case" that appears to lack the "reasonable likelihood of success," according to a former prosecutor and legal expert. "If the facts as the government alleged them to...
Romance novel model pleads guilty to dragging DC police officer into Jan 6 crowd that brutally assaulted him
A romance novel cover model has pleaded guilty to assaulting law enforcement agents with a dangerous weapon during January 6 riots at the US Capitol.Logan James Barnhart, 41, of Holt, Michigan, was part of the mob that broke into the archway leading into the Capitol building from the lower west terrace where a Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officer was being attacked with a baton by a fellow rioter.He is accused of grabbing the neck of the officer’s ballistic vest and then dragging the officer down the steps in the prone position, taking him into the crowd where he was...
FBI makes 6,000 arrests, seizes firearms and fentanyl in massive summer-long operation
FBI agents arrested nearly 6,000 alleged violent criminals across the country over the past four months, seizing more than 2,700 firearms and massive amounts of fentanyl. The operations, which were conducted with local law enforcement agencies from Los Angeles to Buffalo, New York, come as violent crime and drug overdose deaths have spiked in recent years.
A pregnant South Carolina woman is 'struggling for the life of her baby' as she serves 4 years in prison after verbal encounter with police during BLM protests, her lawyer says
"She's spending four years in jail and pregnant and struggling for the life of her baby because she's loud and Black. It's an absolute travesty of justice," her lawyer said.
No charges for Secret Service agents who shot DC teenager
No charges will be brought against two secret service agents who killed a DC teenager outside the Peruvian ambassador's home in April.
WATCH: Tucker Carlson speaks at tribute to Hells Angels founder Sonny Barger
Fox News host Tucker Carlson spoke at a tribute to notorious motorcycle club Hells Angels founder Sonny Barger in Stockton, California. During his speech, Carlson recalled a phrase Barger wrote in a letter, "Always stand tall, stay loyal, remain free, and always value honor." WATCH: THE VIEW HOST CALLS GOP...
Man Seen Crushing Officer With Shield During Capitol Siege Convicted Of 7 Felonies
Patrick Edward McCaughey III had been filmed pressing a riot shield against police during last year's riot in Washington.
Jan. 6 defendants held in D.C. jail request transfer to Guantanamo Bay
WASHINGTON — Nearly three dozen people charged with crimes related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol who are being held at Washington, D.C.'s jail have asked to be transferred to the U.S. detention camp at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, if conditions don't improve at their facility.
‘Armed Rebellion’: Oath Keepers Trial Is Off to a Fiery Start
As hundreds of MAGA rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol last January, prosecutors say five members of the far-right militia group Oath Keepers were executing a long-planned mission: “an armed rebellion to shatter a bedrock of American democracy.”The argument, made Monday in D.C. federal court, launched the most significant trial yet over the insurrection intended to stop the certification of President Joe Biden’s win over Donald Trump in the 2020 election. Prosecutors say that unlike some rank-and-file conspiracy theorists—many of whom have already been convicted—Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the Oath Keepers, and four of his acolytes plotted for weeks to...
Jan. 6 detainees say a D.C. jail is so awful that they'd like a transfer to Guantanamo
Dozens of individuals held in Washington, D.C.'s jail on charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol have submitted a handwritten letter to a federal court demanding to be moved to Guantanamo Bay. The detainees say they are living in inhumane conditions. The seven-page letter reviewed...
Suspected White Supremacist Involved In Brutal Ax Attack On Black Man Faces 10 Years In Prison For Racist Hate Crime
Robert Lashley, who pleaded guilty to brutally beating a Black man because of his race in an attack that involved an ax, faces 10 years in prison. The post Suspected White Supremacist Involved In Brutal Ax Attack On Black Man Faces 10 Years In Prison For Racist Hate Crime appeared first on NewsOne.
Secret Service officers won’t face charges in shooting death at ambassador’s DC home
No charges will be filed against two Secret Service officers who shot and killed a suspected intruder outside the Peruvian ambassador’s home in D.C. last spring, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Monday. It happened April 20 outside the ambassador’s residence on Garrison Street, Northwest. Shortly before 8...
