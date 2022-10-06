ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Law & Crime

‘I’m Gonna Go on a Killing Spree’: FBI Agent Reveals Oath Keepers’ Chilling Messages at Seditious Conspiracy Trial

An FBI agent who has been investigating the origins of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building was the first government witness to testify at the seditious conspiracy trial against members of the Oath Keepers extremist group. She authenticated chilling communications among group leaders contemplating ways to keep Donald Trump in power, starting from the early days following the 2020 presidential election.
Daily Mail

'I have been a hostage': Woman who infiltrated Mar-a-Lago posing as Rothschild heiress says her abusive ex-lover forced her into it to support daughter's musical career

The Ukrainian woman accused of infiltrating Mar-a-Lago and other enclaves of high society by masquerading as a Rothschild heiress says her Moscow-raised ex-lover threatened her into the ruse to boost his own finances. Inna Yashchyshyn, 33, made headlines last month after a Pittsburgh newspaper published an expose delving into a...
The Independent

Romance novel model pleads guilty to dragging DC police officer into Jan 6 crowd that brutally assaulted him

A romance novel cover model has pleaded guilty to assaulting law enforcement agents with a dangerous weapon during January 6 riots at the US Capitol.Logan James Barnhart, 41, of Holt, Michigan, was part of the mob that broke into the archway leading into the Capitol building from the lower west terrace where a Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officer was being attacked with a baton by a fellow rioter.He is accused of grabbing the neck of the officer’s ballistic vest and then dragging the officer down the steps in the prone position, taking him into the crowd where he was...
TheDailyBeast

‘Armed Rebellion’: Oath Keepers Trial Is Off to a Fiery Start

As hundreds of MAGA rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol last January, prosecutors say five members of the far-right militia group Oath Keepers were executing a long-planned mission: “an armed rebellion to shatter a bedrock of American democracy.”The argument, made Monday in D.C. federal court, launched the most significant trial yet over the insurrection intended to stop the certification of President Joe Biden’s win over Donald Trump in the 2020 election. Prosecutors say that unlike some rank-and-file conspiracy theorists—many of whom have already been convicted—Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the Oath Keepers, and four of his acolytes plotted for weeks to...
