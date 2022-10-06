Cinemark invites horror fans to Halloween movie marathon

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the largest movie theatre companies, invites horror lovers to get into the Halloween spirit with a killer, multi-day event showcasing the best in the iconic Halloween film franchise.

Fan-favorite installments of the series will be playing throughout the week leading up to the premiere of the newest and final chapter, Halloween Ends, which starts playing on Oct. 13.

The “Halloween Revisited” series will allow slasher fans to relive their greatest nightmares, courtesy of Michael Myers, for only $5 per ticket. Schedule is as follows:

>> Oct. 10: Halloween (1978).

>> Oct. 11: Halloween (2018).

>> Oct. 12: Halloween Kills.

This is all leading into the premiere of Halloween Ends on Oct. 13.

For more information, including showtimes and to purchase tickets, fans can visit Cinemark.com/Halloween-revisited or the Cinemark app.