wtatennis.com
San Diego draw: Andreescu faces Samsonova; Gauff, Pegula back in action
World No.1 Iga Swiatek leads a strong field at the inaugural San Diego Open, where top-ranked Americans Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff are set to play their first tournament since the US Open. Canada's Bianca Andreescu and Leylah Fernandez are also set to return to action. San Diego 2022: Main...
Djokovic into Astana final after Medvedev retires injured
ASTANA, Kazakhstan (AP) — Novak Djokovic survived a second-set tiebreaker in the Astana Open semifinals and shortly after his opponent Daniil Medvedev retired with a leg injury on Saturday. Djokovic advanced at 4-6, 7-6 (6). He will play third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday’s final. “I really hope that...
wtatennis.com
Champions Corner: How Ostrava winner Krejcikova turned her season around
In the past two weeks, Barbora Krejcikova swept back-to-back titles at the Tallinn Open and AGEL Open. The 2021 French Open champion rallied from a set down to hand top-ranked Iga Swiatek her first loss in a final since 2019, winning 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-3 in Ostrava. Krejcikova's two-week indoor run...
NBC Sports
Kyrgios withdraws from Japan Open because of knee injury
TOKYO — Taylor Fritz advanced to the Japan Open semifinals after Nick Kyrgios withdrew because of a left knee injury on Friday. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, will next face Denis Shapovalov. The seventh-seeded Canadian defeated Borna Coric 6-4, 6-3.
wtatennis.com
Krejcikova tops Swiatek, reigns at home in Ostrava
Barbora Krejcikova rallied from a set down to upset World No.1 and top seed Iga Swiatek 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-3 in a thrilling championship at the Agel Open. Krejcikova handed Swiatek only her second career defeat in 12 tour-level singles finals, and first in three years. She had to do it the hard way. Krejcikova trailed 5-1 in the opening set, and though she couldn't turn the set all the way around, eventually won the match in a staggering 3 hours and 16 minutes.
ESPN
Novak Djokovic tops Karen Khachanov to meet Daniil Medvedev in Astana semis
ASTANA, Kazakhstan -- Novak Djokovic didn't play as well in his Astana Open quarterfinal on Friday as he did in the first two rounds. "Still, it was enough," Djokovic said after beating Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-3. "I managed to produce some good tennis when it was the most needed." Djokovic...
wtatennis.com
Mertens sweeps to seventh career title in Monastir
No.5 seed Elise Mertens of Belgium charged to her first title of the year with a 6-2, 6-0 dismantling of No.3 seed Alizé Cornet of France at the inaugural Jasmin Open on Sunday. Mertens captured her seventh career title after the 80-minute match, reeling off the last 11 games...
wtatennis.com
San Diego 2022: Dates, prize money, storylines and everything you need to know
The Hologic WTA Tour heads back to Southern California for the final WTA 500 event of the season at the San Diego Open. The San Diego Open is a new WTA 500 tournament that begins on Monday, Oct. 10. This is the first time the WTA tour has held a tour-level event in San Diego since 2013. The tournament is played on outdoor hard court at the Barnes Tennis Center and will use the Dunlop Grand Prix Regular Duty ball.
NBC Sports
Novak Djokovic wins Astana final in straight sets for 90th title
ASTANA, Kazakhstan — Novak Djokovic needed only 75 minutes to win his 90th tour title, overcoming third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4 in the final of the Astana Open. Djokovic dominated his Greek opponent from the start, winning the first game in little more than a minute. The Serb did not face a break point in the match and hit 15 winners with only seven unforced errors.
wtatennis.com
Swiatek grabs 60th win of year, will meet Krejcikova in Ostrava final
World No.1 Iga Swiatek and Barbora Krejcikova will both carry winning streaks into Sunday’s championship match at the Agel Open. Reigning US Open champion Swiatek won her 10th straight match by fending off a stern challenge from hard-hitting World No.21 Ekaterina Alexandrova, eventually prevailing 7-6(5), 2-6, 6-4 after 2 hours and 38 minutes of semifinal play.
Nick Kyrgios (knee) withdraws from Tokyo quarterfinals
Fifth-seeded Nick Kyrgios withdrew ahead of his quarterfinal match in Tokyo on Friday with a left knee injury. No. 3
