NFL

Yardbarker

Former Steelers Duo Jerome Bettis and Ben Roethlisberger Pound Former Jacksonville Jaguars For 60k

The Pittsburgh Steelers met the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend and thanks to Ben Roethlisberger and Jerome Bettis , they came away with a big victory for the black and gold. Roethlisberger and Bettis did not score any touchdowns or gain a single yard. It was not a replay on the NFL Network from a 2004 meeting. It was a match play golf event for the Constellation Furyk & Friends celebrity challenge for charity.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

Alabama State coach explains his issue with Deion Sanders

Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. had no interest in sharing a friendly postgame hug with Deion Sanders after Jackson State’s 26-12 win over the Hornets on Saturday. While speaking with the media following his team’s loss, Robinson explained his feelings. Robinson said that Sanders had trash-talked...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Yardbarker

49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo 'not completely healthy' after offseason surgery

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch essentially confirmed this summer that Jimmy Garoppolo would've been traded well before Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season had Garoppolo not undergone shoulder surgery in March. The 30-year-old later admitted he delayed surgery for as long as possible. Things may have worked...
Yardbarker

'A lot of buzz' Panthers HC Matt Rhule could be fired unless things 'pick up soon'?

It seems that Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule could very well be competing to keep his job on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. Suffice it to say, the Rhule regime in Carolina has been resoundingly disappointing thus far. Since being hired by the organization before the 2020 season — following an impressive run at Baylor — the team has amassed a pathetic 11-26 record. It’s put a lot of pressure on the 47-year-old heading into his third season leading the team.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 19-17 win over Bengals | COMMENTARY

Here’s how the Ravens graded out at each position after a 19-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday night’s Week 5 matchup at M&T Bank Stadium. Quarterback Lamar Jackson’s interception led to a Bengals touchdown in the second quarter, and he missed two potential touchdown passes in the third by overthrowing Devin Duvernay down the middle of the field and badly missing a wide-open Tylan ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Report: Russell Wilson underwent procedure after loss to Colts

After hitting another rock-bottom in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts, Russell Wilson is taking action … medical action, that is. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported this weekend that the Denver Broncos quarterback Wilson flew to Los Angeles on Friday to have a procedure on his throwing shoulder. The report adds that Wilson is dealing with a latissimus dorsi strain, an injury that is more commonly seen in baseball players. Wilson had a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection in L.A. but still intends to be on the field for Denver’s next game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 17.
Yardbarker

Michigan assistant coach Mike Hart carted off after collapsing on sideline

Detroit News' Angelique S. Chengelis reported Hart was taken to a local hospital. Hart was a standout running back at Michigan between 2004 and 2007, rushing for more than 5,000 yards in his four seasons with the team. He finished sixth in the 2006 Heisman Trophy voting. Following college, he was a sixth-round draft pick (No. 202 overall) by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2008 draft. He appeared in 28 games over parts of three seasons with the Colts, rushing for 264 yards on 71 carries in his NFL career.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Yardbarker

An Electric Environment at Arrowhead Will Be a Challenge

Arrowhead Stadium is a tough environment for any opponent that comes into town. Add the fact that it’s a primetime Monday Night Football matchup, it only makes it tougher. "I've always known KC to be the loudest stadium," Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams said. "I don't know if they've changed the stadium, but I remember people talking about how the stadium was kind of stacked or something. I don't know if it's just the way that it's actually like, just the format of the actual stands, but it's loud every time.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Davante Adams discusses Derek Carr-Aaron Rodgers comparison

Davante Adams was blessed in Green Bay. The former Packers wide receiver had a four-time NFL MVP throwing him footballs. Adams had more than 8,000 yards and 73 touchdowns during his eight years with the Packers. Most of those yards and touchdowns were with a healthy Rodgers at quarterback. Adams...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Report: Matt Rhule at odds with OC amid offensive struggles

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule is reportedly clashing with one of his newest assistant coaches less than a third of the way into the NFL season. Rhule and offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo are experiencing “increasing communication issues” amid the Panthers’ offensive struggles, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. While there have been no signals of discord publicly, the suggestion is that Rhule and McAdoo have not been on the same page behind the scenes as they try to sort out the team’s offensive issues.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Chargers take swipe at Browns ahead of Week 5 matchup

The Los Angeles Chargers are giving off real Joakim Noah energy this week. The Chargers went viral for their funny swipe at Ohio ahead of their Week 5 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Tweeting a series of pictures of their players boarding the team plane on Saturday, the Chargers wrote, “pray for us ain’t nothing wrong we just gotta go to Ohio.”
CLEVELAND, OH

