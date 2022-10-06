Read full article on original website
Former Steelers QB Kordell Stewart on Kenny Pickett’s Impressive Debut: “He’s Ready” For Week 5
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart was most impressed with rookie Kenny Pickett’s ability to get the Steelers a 10-point lead over the New York Jets that disappeared at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday as the Steelers fell 24-20. “When you get your team up 20-10, now it’s time to...
Former Steelers Duo Jerome Bettis and Ben Roethlisberger Pound Former Jacksonville Jaguars For 60k
The Pittsburgh Steelers met the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend and thanks to Ben Roethlisberger and Jerome Bettis , they came away with a big victory for the black and gold. Roethlisberger and Bettis did not score any touchdowns or gain a single yard. It was not a replay on the NFL Network from a 2004 meeting. It was a match play golf event for the Constellation Furyk & Friends celebrity challenge for charity.
Steelers “Physically Overmatched” According To PFT But Rookie Kenny Pickett’s Swagger Could Be Difference In Week 5 Matchup
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been AFC royalty since they hired Chuck Noll to start the 1969 season. Contrary to popular opinion, they have not always been great or even good since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970. The Steelers have been competitive most seasons and even in some of the down...
Broncos QB Russell Wilson trolled over way he ended press conference
Russell Wilson coined a new catchphrase when the Denver Broncos acquired him in a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks, and the star quarterback is not about to let it fizzle out in the wake of his miserable start to the season. Leading up to the 2022 season, the Broncos...
Insider: Broncos, QB Russell Wilson relationship 'could come off the rails'
On "Thursday Night Football" in Denver, the Broncos fell 12-9 in overtime to the Jonathan Taylor-less Indianapolis Colts, failing to score a touchdown. On Friday, Kyle Brandt of The NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" heavily criticized QB Russell Wilson for a lame primetime performance. "I don't know when Russell Wilson...
Alabama State coach explains his issue with Deion Sanders
Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. had no interest in sharing a friendly postgame hug with Deion Sanders after Jackson State’s 26-12 win over the Hornets on Saturday. While speaking with the media following his team’s loss, Robinson explained his feelings. Robinson said that Sanders had trash-talked...
Rutgers HC Greg Schiano uses controversial strategy at end of loss to Nebraska
Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano is known to compete until the very final second and he doesn’t care what unwritten football rules he violates in the process. We saw that during his NFL career and again on Friday night during a 14-13 loss to Nebraska. With just 46 second...
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo 'not completely healthy' after offseason surgery
San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch essentially confirmed this summer that Jimmy Garoppolo would've been traded well before Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season had Garoppolo not undergone shoulder surgery in March. The 30-year-old later admitted he delayed surgery for as long as possible. Things may have worked...
'A lot of buzz' Panthers HC Matt Rhule could be fired unless things 'pick up soon'?
It seems that Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule could very well be competing to keep his job on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. Suffice it to say, the Rhule regime in Carolina has been resoundingly disappointing thus far. Since being hired by the organization before the 2020 season — following an impressive run at Baylor — the team has amassed a pathetic 11-26 record. It’s put a lot of pressure on the 47-year-old heading into his third season leading the team.
Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 19-17 win over Bengals | COMMENTARY
Here’s how the Ravens graded out at each position after a 19-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday night’s Week 5 matchup at M&T Bank Stadium. Quarterback Lamar Jackson’s interception led to a Bengals touchdown in the second quarter, and he missed two potential touchdown passes in the third by overthrowing Devin Duvernay down the middle of the field and badly missing a wide-open Tylan ...
Twitter roasts Broncos QB Russell Wilson following Week 5 loss to Colts
Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler was, by all accounts, very much open for a potential game-winning touchdown pass in overtime, and analysts and fans alike roasted Broncos big-money quarterback Russell Wilson following the effort. Kyle Brandt of "Good Morning America" even opined Friday morning that the relationship between the former...
Report: Russell Wilson underwent procedure after loss to Colts
After hitting another rock-bottom in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts, Russell Wilson is taking action … medical action, that is. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported this weekend that the Denver Broncos quarterback Wilson flew to Los Angeles on Friday to have a procedure on his throwing shoulder. The report adds that Wilson is dealing with a latissimus dorsi strain, an injury that is more commonly seen in baseball players. Wilson had a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection in L.A. but still intends to be on the field for Denver’s next game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 17.
Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett told dad he would bring a Super Bowl to Pittsburgh
The Steelers NFL-best six Super Bowl titles (tied with the Patriots) came with Terry Bradshaw and Ben Roethlisberger at QB. Rookie QB Kenny Pickett expects to add another Lombardi Trophy to the Steelers' trophy case. After his post-draft tour of the Steelers' side of the facility, Pickett spoke with his...
Michigan assistant coach Mike Hart carted off after collapsing on sideline
Detroit News' Angelique S. Chengelis reported Hart was taken to a local hospital. Hart was a standout running back at Michigan between 2004 and 2007, rushing for more than 5,000 yards in his four seasons with the team. He finished sixth in the 2006 Heisman Trophy voting. Following college, he was a sixth-round draft pick (No. 202 overall) by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2008 draft. He appeared in 28 games over parts of three seasons with the Colts, rushing for 264 yards on 71 carries in his NFL career.
Broncos WR KJ Hamler on final play vs. Colts: 'I could have walked in (to the endzone)'
Without their respective starting running backs due to injury , the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts' offensives struggled mightily all night long in Week 5, as the visiting Colts slugged out a field goal-filled 12-9 win in overtime on "Thursday Night Football." On the Denver side, more criticism has been...
An Electric Environment at Arrowhead Will Be a Challenge
Arrowhead Stadium is a tough environment for any opponent that comes into town. Add the fact that it’s a primetime Monday Night Football matchup, it only makes it tougher. "I've always known KC to be the loudest stadium," Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams said. "I don't know if they've changed the stadium, but I remember people talking about how the stadium was kind of stacked or something. I don't know if it's just the way that it's actually like, just the format of the actual stands, but it's loud every time.”
Davante Adams discusses Derek Carr-Aaron Rodgers comparison
Davante Adams was blessed in Green Bay. The former Packers wide receiver had a four-time NFL MVP throwing him footballs. Adams had more than 8,000 yards and 73 touchdowns during his eight years with the Packers. Most of those yards and touchdowns were with a healthy Rodgers at quarterback. Adams...
Report: Matt Rhule at odds with OC amid offensive struggles
Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule is reportedly clashing with one of his newest assistant coaches less than a third of the way into the NFL season. Rhule and offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo are experiencing “increasing communication issues” amid the Panthers’ offensive struggles, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. While there have been no signals of discord publicly, the suggestion is that Rhule and McAdoo have not been on the same page behind the scenes as they try to sort out the team’s offensive issues.
Chargers take swipe at Browns ahead of Week 5 matchup
The Los Angeles Chargers are giving off real Joakim Noah energy this week. The Chargers went viral for their funny swipe at Ohio ahead of their Week 5 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Tweeting a series of pictures of their players boarding the team plane on Saturday, the Chargers wrote, “pray for us ain’t nothing wrong we just gotta go to Ohio.”
