Yardbarker
Former Steelers QB Kordell Stewart on Kenny Pickett’s Impressive Debut: “He’s Ready” For Week 5
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart was most impressed with rookie Kenny Pickett’s ability to get the Steelers a 10-point lead over the New York Jets that disappeared at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday as the Steelers fell 24-20. “When you get your team up 20-10, now it’s time to...
Yardbarker
Falcons called for absurd roughing the passer penalty on Tom Brady
The Atlanta Falcons were completely screwed on an absurd roughing the passer penalty that was called on Grady Jarrett late in the team’s 21-15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Tampa Bay was leading 21-15 and trying to maintain the lead. They had a 3rd-and-5 at the...
Yardbarker
Steelers Have To Be Honest And Admit Terry Bradshaw Was Right About Mike Tomlin in 2020
The Pittsburgh Steelers hired Mike Tomlin to replace Bill Cowher in 2007. He made the Super Bowl in two of his first five seasons as the head coach for the Steelers and went 1-1 in the big game. He is a brilliant speaker and is undefeated at press conferences. Players love him as a coach, but it may be time to admit the obvious. Terry Bradshaw was right; he is not a good tactician.
Yardbarker
Steelers “Physically Overmatched” According To PFT But Rookie Kenny Pickett’s Swagger Could Be Difference In Week 5 Matchup
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been AFC royalty since they hired Chuck Noll to start the 1969 season. Contrary to popular opinion, they have not always been great or even good since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970. The Steelers have been competitive most seasons and even in some of the down...
Yardbarker
Former Steelers Duo Jerome Bettis and Ben Roethlisberger Pound Former Jacksonville Jaguars For 60k
The Pittsburgh Steelers met the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend and thanks to Ben Roethlisberger and Jerome Bettis , they came away with a big victory for the black and gold. Roethlisberger and Bettis did not score any touchdowns or gain a single yard. It was not a replay on the NFL Network from a 2004 meeting. It was a match play golf event for the Constellation Furyk & Friends celebrity challenge for charity.
Insider: Broncos, QB Russell Wilson relationship 'could come off the rails'
On "Thursday Night Football" in Denver, the Broncos fell 12-9 in overtime to the Jonathan Taylor-less Indianapolis Colts, failing to score a touchdown. On Friday, Kyle Brandt of The NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" heavily criticized QB Russell Wilson for a lame primetime performance. "I don't know when Russell Wilson...
Yardbarker
Broncos QB Russell Wilson trolled over way he ended press conference
Russell Wilson coined a new catchphrase when the Denver Broncos acquired him in a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks, and the star quarterback is not about to let it fizzle out in the wake of his miserable start to the season. Leading up to the 2022 season, the Broncos...
Yardbarker
Report: Russell Wilson underwent procedure after loss to Colts
After hitting another rock-bottom in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts, Russell Wilson is taking action … medical action, that is. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported this weekend that the Denver Broncos quarterback Wilson flew to Los Angeles on Friday to have a procedure on his throwing shoulder. The report adds that Wilson is dealing with a latissimus dorsi strain, an injury that is more commonly seen in baseball players. Wilson had a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection in L.A. but still intends to be on the field for Denver’s next game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 17.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett told dad he would bring a Super Bowl to Pittsburgh
The Steelers NFL-best six Super Bowl titles (tied with the Patriots) came with Terry Bradshaw and Ben Roethlisberger at QB. Rookie QB Kenny Pickett expects to add another Lombardi Trophy to the Steelers' trophy case. After his post-draft tour of the Steelers' side of the facility, Pickett spoke with his...
Yardbarker
Michigan assistant coach Mike Hart carted off after collapsing on sideline
Detroit News' Angelique S. Chengelis reported Hart was taken to a local hospital. Hart was a standout running back at Michigan between 2004 and 2007, rushing for more than 5,000 yards in his four seasons with the team. He finished sixth in the 2006 Heisman Trophy voting. Following college, he was a sixth-round draft pick (No. 202 overall) by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2008 draft. He appeared in 28 games over parts of three seasons with the Colts, rushing for 264 yards on 71 carries in his NFL career.
Yardbarker
Rutgers HC Greg Schiano uses controversial strategy at end of loss to Nebraska
Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano is known to compete until the very final second and he doesn’t care what unwritten football rules he violates in the process. We saw that during his NFL career and again on Friday night during a 14-13 loss to Nebraska. With just 46 second...
Yardbarker
Giants early success setting up extremely difficult decisions for future
Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley being key players in the New York Giants’ shocking 4-1 start to the 2022 season are laying the groundwork for what could be decisions that define the franchise for many years ahead. The Giants kicked off Week 5 in the NFL with a matchup...
NFL Week 5: What we learned — How bout them unders? Eagles remain unbeaten; Texans finally get first win
Despite not hitting last week, the under had hit nearly 60% of the time so far this season, and that number amazingly increased again in Week 5. And how about the Eagles and Texans? Philly entered Sunday as the NFL's only unbeaten team, and Houston entered the week as the NFL's only winless team, but did that change on Sunday? Atlanta entered Week five as the NFL's only undefeated team against the spread, but did the Falcons get another late cover this week? Let's find out!
NFL・
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Aaron Boone releases playoff starting rotation ahead of ALDS
The New York Yankees have finalized their starting rotation for the ALDS and likely the postseason in general. Manager Aaron Boone spoke on Saturday afternoon, offering insight into their strategy but still doesn’t have an answer for who will pitch Game 1 against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night.
Yardbarker
Vikings make life tough, squeeze by Bears 29-22
The Minnesota Vikings made life as difficult as possible for themselves, giving the poor Chicago Bears a chance at an unlikely win before ultimately prevailing at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings were cruising in the first half, with Justin Jefferson racking up huge yards and Dalvin Cook running in two...
Yardbarker
3 surprise Yankees who could be left off the 26-man playoff roster
The New York Yankees playoff roster will ultimately be determined by who they end up playing, the Tampa Bay Rays or Cleveland Guardians. The Wild Card will consist of two games, starting on Friday night and ending on Saturday. This gives the Bombers a bit of time to decide who they will feature depending on who the opposing starting pitcher will be and the defensive alignments required.
Broncos WR KJ Hamler on final play vs. Colts: 'I could have walked in (to the endzone)'
Without their respective starting running backs due to injury , the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts' offensives struggled mightily all night long in Week 5, as the visiting Colts slugged out a field goal-filled 12-9 win in overtime on "Thursday Night Football." On the Denver side, more criticism has been...
Yardbarker
Former NFL QB Is Not Happy With Russell Wilson Slander
There’s a lot to criticize about Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson‘s performance in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts. He completed only 53.9 percent of his passes and threw multiple interceptions. He also forced the ball to Courtland Sutton when they could have opted for a run play.
Yardbarker
Former coach Wade Phillips summed up Colts-Broncos game with perfect tweet
The Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos played a truly abysmal football game on Thursday night, and one highly regarded NFL coach was just as bored with it as the rest of us. Former NFL head coach and defensive coordinator Wade Phillips sent a perfect tweet during the second half of...
Yardbarker
Davante Adams discusses Derek Carr-Aaron Rodgers comparison
Davante Adams was blessed in Green Bay. The former Packers wide receiver had a four-time NFL MVP throwing him footballs. Adams had more than 8,000 yards and 73 touchdowns during his eight years with the Packers. Most of those yards and touchdowns were with a healthy Rodgers at quarterback. Adams...
