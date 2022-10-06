ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Yardbarker

Falcons called for absurd roughing the passer penalty on Tom Brady

The Atlanta Falcons were completely screwed on an absurd roughing the passer penalty that was called on Grady Jarrett late in the team's 21-15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Tampa Bay was leading 21-15 and trying to maintain the lead. They had a 3rd-and-5 at the...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Steelers Have To Be Honest And Admit Terry Bradshaw Was Right About Mike Tomlin in 2020

The Pittsburgh Steelers hired Mike Tomlin to replace Bill Cowher in 2007. He made the Super Bowl in two of his first five seasons as the head coach for the Steelers and went 1-1 in the big game. He is a brilliant speaker and is undefeated at press conferences. Players love him as a coach, but it may be time to admit the obvious. Terry Bradshaw was right; he is not a good tactician.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Former Steelers Duo Jerome Bettis and Ben Roethlisberger Pound Former Jacksonville Jaguars For 60k

The Pittsburgh Steelers met the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend and thanks to Ben Roethlisberger and Jerome Bettis , they came away with a big victory for the black and gold. Roethlisberger and Bettis did not score any touchdowns or gain a single yard. It was not a replay on the NFL Network from a 2004 meeting. It was a match play golf event for the Constellation Furyk & Friends celebrity challenge for charity.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

Report: Russell Wilson underwent procedure after loss to Colts

After hitting another rock-bottom in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts, Russell Wilson is taking action … medical action, that is. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported this weekend that the Denver Broncos quarterback Wilson flew to Los Angeles on Friday to have a procedure on his throwing shoulder. The report adds that Wilson is dealing with a latissimus dorsi strain, an injury that is more commonly seen in baseball players. Wilson had a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection in L.A. but still intends to be on the field for Denver's next game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 17.
NFL
Yardbarker

Michigan assistant coach Mike Hart carted off after collapsing on sideline

Detroit News' Angelique S. Chengelis reported Hart was taken to a local hospital. Hart was a standout running back at Michigan between 2004 and 2007, rushing for more than 5,000 yards in his four seasons with the team. He finished sixth in the 2006 Heisman Trophy voting. Following college, he was a sixth-round draft pick (No. 202 overall) by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2008 draft. He appeared in 28 games over parts of three seasons with the Colts, rushing for 264 yards on 71 carries in his NFL career.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Yardbarker

NFL Week 5: What we learned — How bout them unders? Eagles remain unbeaten; Texans finally get first win

Despite not hitting last week, the under had hit nearly 60% of the time so far this season, and that number amazingly increased again in Week 5. And how about the Eagles and Texans? Philly entered Sunday as the NFL's only unbeaten team, and Houston entered the week as the NFL's only winless team, but did that change on Sunday? Atlanta entered Week five as the NFL's only undefeated team against the spread, but did the Falcons get another late cover this week? Let's find out!
NFL
Yardbarker

Yankees' Aaron Boone releases playoff starting rotation ahead of ALDS

The New York Yankees have finalized their starting rotation for the ALDS and likely the postseason in general. Manager Aaron Boone spoke on Saturday afternoon, offering insight into their strategy but still doesn't have an answer for who will pitch Game 1 against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Vikings make life tough, squeeze by Bears 29-22

The Minnesota Vikings made life as difficult as possible for themselves, giving the poor Chicago Bears a chance at an unlikely win before ultimately prevailing at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings were cruising in the first half, with Justin Jefferson racking up huge yards and Dalvin Cook running in two...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

3 surprise Yankees who could be left off the 26-man playoff roster

The New York Yankees playoff roster will ultimately be determined by who they end up playing, the Tampa Bay Rays or Cleveland Guardians. The Wild Card will consist of two games, starting on Friday night and ending on Saturday. This gives the Bombers a bit of time to decide who they will feature depending on who the opposing starting pitcher will be and the defensive alignments required.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Former NFL QB Is Not Happy With Russell Wilson Slander

There's a lot to criticize about Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson's performance in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts. He completed only 53.9 percent of his passes and threw multiple interceptions. He also forced the ball to Courtland Sutton when they could have opted for a run play.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Davante Adams discusses Derek Carr-Aaron Rodgers comparison

Davante Adams was blessed in Green Bay. The former Packers wide receiver had a four-time NFL MVP throwing him footballs. Adams had more than 8,000 yards and 73 touchdowns during his eight years with the Packers. Most of those yards and touchdowns were with a healthy Rodgers at quarterback. Adams...
GREEN BAY, WI

