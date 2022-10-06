Read full article on original website
salemleader.com
Loy & Fordyce representing multiple companies
Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans are available at Loy & Fordyce Agency Inc. They represent multiple companies to help find the best rates. Schedule an appointment during open enrollment, Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, by calling Shayne Dowling, 812-883-3150. Loy & Fordyce Agency, Inc. is located at Hilltop Plaza...
salemleader.com
Salem names new city police chief
Salem police officer Eric Mills was honored at his swearing in ceremony on Thursday evening at Salem City Hall. He has been appointed as the police chief. Mills has been with the department for 19 years.
WLKY.com
3 charged after body of woman who overdosed placed by trash in Meade County
MEADE COUNTY, Ky. — Three people are facing charges, including abuse of a corpse, after the body of a woman who overdosed was left outside by some trash. According to arrest slips, the victim overdosed inside her boyfriend Roy Beam's Meade County home after using fentanyl. Beam, Stacy Carpenter...
bloomingtonian.com
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says homeless camp was cleared Tuesday after complaints from landowners
The Monroe County Sheriff’s office said Thursday a homeless camp was cleared Tuesday by police and the MCSO after getting calls from nearby businesses complaining about individuals trespassing and causing damage. The building owners of the westside Fresh Thyme market, which is in the City of Bloomington, and Cowden...
WLKY.com
Woman missing from southern Indiana last seen in Louisville's Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The sheriff's department in a southern Indiana county is asking for help finding a woman who could be in Louisville. Natalie Lake, 22, is missing from Lawrence County, Indiana, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department. Her last known location was in the Louisville area. She...
Fraud, theft charges following WRTV Investigation into hot rod business
Johnson County prosecutors filed criminal charges this week following a WRTV Investigation into a Whiteland hot rod restoration shop.
Authorities ask for help in locating missing southern Indiana woman last seen in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Indiana woman last seen in Louisville. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Natalie Lake of Bedford was last seen near South 28th Street near Elliott Park. The agency reported her missing on Oct. 6.
Decatur County man charged after damaging judge's vehicle, according to ISP
A Flat Rock man is facing charges after allegedly damaging a Decatur County judge’s vehicle, according to Indiana State Police.
wevv.com
Juvenile dead, man hospitalized with critical injuries after crash in Dubois County
A juvenile is dead and a man remains hospitalized with critical injuries after a crash that happened on Friday morning in Dubois County, Indiana, according to authorities. The Dubois County Sheriff's Office says its deputies were called to the scene of a crash at West State Road 56 and 300 North around 10 a.m. on Friday.
WHAS 11
Flock Safety cameras help with Indiana drug bust
Flock Safety Spokesperson Holly Beilin said a Flock camera flagged a stolen vehicle on Oct. 1 in New Albany. The camera then notified the Sheriff's Department.
ISP: Man put spray foam insulation in the tailpipe judge's truck
GREENSBURG, Ind — Police arrested a 62-year-old man who, investigators say, intentionally damaged a Decatur County judge's vehicle. Jimmy Colson, 62, of Flat Rock, Indiana, was arrested Wednesday and charged Thursday with felony intimidation and misdemeanor criminal mischief. The incident began Aug. 19, when police said they were called...
Wave 3
Sherman Minton Bridge 9 day closure delayed
NEW ALBANY, In. (WAVE) - The nine-day directional closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge has been postponed. According to the release, the closure was originally scheduled to take place on Oct. 10. The closure has been postponed to complete the final steps of preparing the bridge deck for phase two.
'I can't back that': LMPD chief, Metro Council debate over houseless ordinance enforcement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There is still one major talking point about Metro Council's houseless ordinance that they need to figure out. Thursday afternoon, the Metro Council Parks Committee continued to debate on the amendment which would make it illegal to camp or store personal property in public areas. It's...
wdrb.com
17-year-old bicyclist killed in Harrison County, Indiana crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenager on a bicycle was hit and killed by a car Thursday afternoon in Harrison County. The crash happened at 4 p.m. at the intersection of New Middletown Road and Locust Point Road. Police said the driver was on New Middletown Road and the 17-year-old...
wvih.com
Three Charged After Body Found In Meade County
Three people have been arrested after the body of a woman who overdosed inside a home was found next to the trash. Roy D. Beam, 78, Carmon Mathew Martin, 45, and Stacy L. Carpenter, 31, all of Brandenburg, are being held in the Meade County Detention Center. Each is charged with abuse of a corpse, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
wdrb.com
Man arrested after LMPD, SWAT situation blocks traffic on Dixie Highway for hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in custody after blocking traffic on Dixie Highway and causing an incident with Louisville Metro Police and SWAT units for hours. According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, officers responded Friday evening on the report of a man stopping traffic and causing a disturbance.
Peace Path, walking bridge opens providing safe passage for neighborhoods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Peace Path and walking bridge had its grand opening on Friday, announced by Councilman Patrick Mulvihill (D-10). Officials said the idea for this project was a result of a conversation with multiple people/companies in late 2015, and it came to fruition due to the combined involvement of the project's community partners.
Wave 3
Feds trying to seize two Louisville buildings connected to $250 million COVID fraud
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The feds are trying to seize a Louisville mosque and health clinic. The government said the buildings were purchased using money stolen from a program to feed kids in Minnesota. Prosecutors said a complex web of groups there bilked the government out of $250 million. If...
mountain-topmedia.com
Pike man charged with attacking woman in Louisville hotel room
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Pike County man has been arrested on charges related to an attack in a Louisville hotel room last month. Nicholas Vogelsang, 40, of Pikeville, is charged in Jefferson County with felony counts of unlawful imprisonment and strangulation, as well as misdemeanor counts of assault and terroristic threatening.
Statues honoring Tuskegee Airmen unveiled in southern Indiana
SEYMOUR, Ind. — A memorial was unveiled in southern Indiana to honor the Tuskegee Airmen and their early work for the Civil Rights Movement. In 1945, Black officers in the 477th Bombardment Group attempted to integrate an all-white officers’ club. By the end of the night, 101 officers were arrested and three were court martialed.
