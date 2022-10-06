ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, IN

salemleader.com

Loy & Fordyce representing multiple companies

Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans are available at Loy & Fordyce Agency Inc. They represent multiple companies to help find the best rates. Schedule an appointment during open enrollment, Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, by calling Shayne Dowling, 812-883-3150. Loy & Fordyce Agency, Inc. is located at Hilltop Plaza...
SALEM, IN
salemleader.com

Salem names new city police chief

Salem police officer Eric Mills was honored at his swearing in ceremony on Thursday evening at Salem City Hall. He has been appointed as the police chief. Mills has been with the department for 19 years.
SALEM, IN
WTHR

ISP: Man put spray foam insulation in the tailpipe judge's truck

GREENSBURG, Ind — Police arrested a 62-year-old man who, investigators say, intentionally damaged a Decatur County judge's vehicle. Jimmy Colson, 62, of Flat Rock, Indiana, was arrested Wednesday and charged Thursday with felony intimidation and misdemeanor criminal mischief. The incident began Aug. 19, when police said they were called...
GREENSBURG, IN
Wave 3

Sherman Minton Bridge 9 day closure delayed

NEW ALBANY, In. (WAVE) - The nine-day directional closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge has been postponed. According to the release, the closure was originally scheduled to take place on Oct. 10. The closure has been postponed to complete the final steps of preparing the bridge deck for phase two.
NEW ALBANY, IN
wvih.com

Three Charged After Body Found In Meade County

Three people have been arrested after the body of a woman who overdosed inside a home was found next to the trash. Roy D. Beam, 78, Carmon Mathew Martin, 45, and Stacy L. Carpenter, 31, all of Brandenburg, are being held in the Meade County Detention Center. Each is charged with abuse of a corpse, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
BRANDENBURG, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

Pike man charged with attacking woman in Louisville hotel room

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Pike County man has been arrested on charges related to an attack in a Louisville hotel room last month. Nicholas Vogelsang, 40, of Pikeville, is charged in Jefferson County with felony counts of unlawful imprisonment and strangulation, as well as misdemeanor counts of assault and terroristic threatening.
PIKEVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Statues honoring Tuskegee Airmen unveiled in southern Indiana

SEYMOUR, Ind. — A memorial was unveiled in southern Indiana to honor the Tuskegee Airmen and their early work for the Civil Rights Movement. In 1945, Black officers in the 477th Bombardment Group attempted to integrate an all-white officers’ club. By the end of the night, 101 officers were arrested and three were court martialed.
SEYMOUR, IN

