Reuters

Marketmind: Jobs growth, Fed indigestion

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Anshuman Daga. There's no stopping the Federal Reserve. While U.S. employers hired slightly more workers last month than markets expected, the red-hot labour market means the Fed's aggressive monetary policy is here to stay.
