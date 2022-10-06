Read full article on original website
AMSTERDAM, Oct 10 (Reuters) - High inflation in the Netherlands might be more persistent than expected and could lead to more rate increases than markets and economic models now predict, the Dutch central bank (DNB) said on Monday.
