Read full article on original website
Related
KOCO
High school band students upset after they were unable to perform during OU game
NORMAN, Okla. — Hundreds of high school students were eager to perform at halftime of the University of Oklahoma game. They are now upset because hundreds of them didn’t even make it on the field. Rushing through the OU gates and trying to make it on the field...
KTUL
Sand Springs Public Schools announces new rules for home football games
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Charles Page High School in Sand Springs has announced new rules after what the district calls disruptive behavior at recent home games. Starting at Friday's game against Stillwater, the district says middle school students will sit in a designated area that will be monitored unless they're with a parent or guardian.
Comments / 0