Sand Springs Public Schools announces new rules for home football games

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Charles Page High School in Sand Springs has announced new rules after what the district calls disruptive behavior at recent home games. Starting at Friday's game against Stillwater, the district says middle school students will sit in a designated area that will be monitored unless they're with a parent or guardian.
